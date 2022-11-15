Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

East Coast Provisions

1,474 Reviews

$$

3411 West Cary Street

Richmond, VA 23221

Order Again

Popular Items

Maine Lobster Roll
Simply Grilled Salmon
Truffle Fries

Smalls

Truffle Fries

$8.95

house cut fries with horseradish aioli - gf

Octopus

$12.95

shaved with olive oil, garlic, crushed pepper, maldon salt, lemon, parsley - gf

Tuna Taco

$12.95

ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion

Calamari

$11.95

fried with spring onions & cilantro, tossed with sambal honey lime sauce

Fried Oysters

$16.95

corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion

PEI Mussels

$11.95

white wine, sriracha, butter, cilantro, garlic, shallot, toasted bread

Bread Bowl

$3.95

Meat and Cheese Board

$24.95

Prosciutto, chorizo, doce gorgonzola, cremont, smoked cheddar, pickled mustard, olives, jam and toasted country loaf.

Tuna Carpaccio

$15.95

Foie gras ganache, toasted brioche, granny smith apples, pine nuts, pea shoots, evoo

Grilled Oysters

$12.95

Salmon Sashimi

$10.95

Lemon, cucumbers, shallot, roasted jalapeno & garlic ponzu

Sushi Rolls

West Coast Roll

$12.95

spicy tuna, yellowtail avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, tobiko, crunch

East Coast Roll

$14.95

spicy crab salad, cucumber, topped with tobiko *& scallion, with sweet soy reduction

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

sriracha aioli, togarashi, cucumber, scallions, crunch

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

crab & cucumber topped with tuna, yellowtail & avocado

Crunchy Roll

$11.95

shrimp tempura, scallions, cucumber, carrots, pickled daikon, sesame seeds

Veggie Tempura Roll

$8.95

sweet potato, pickled daikon, carrot, miso aioli, sesame, jalapeno, cilantro

California Roll

$7.95

Roll kani, cucumber, avocado, tobiko

Sashimi

$9.95

Poke Bowl

$18.95

Soup and Salads

Cup Crab Corn & Miso Soup

$5.95

East Coast meets West Coast, corn, miso, cream, crab - gf

Bowl Crab Corn & Miso Soup

$7.95

East Coast meets West Coast, corn, miso, cream, crab - gf

Mixed Greens

$7.95

heirloom radish, carrots, red onions, lemon rosemary vinaigrette - gf

Kale Caesar

$8.95

house caesar dressing, brioche crouton, shaved parm, white anchovy

Burrata Salad

$12.95

Burrata, prosciutto, fennel, pickled cherries, arugula, balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$12.95

white cheddar, onion, lettuce, tomato

ECP Burger

$14.95

arugula, pickled red onions, horseradish peppercorn aioli, smoked cheddar

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$15.95

pickled red cabbage, pickled pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Maine Lobster Roll

$28.95

served warm with drawn butter or chilled with tarragon aioli, spring mix

Mains

Fish Tacos!

$18.95

fried grouper, apple, chayote and jicama slaw, cilantro

ECP Shrimp & Grits

$20.95

byrd mill smoked cheddar grits, lardons, tomato braised kale, fried shallots (gf)

Seared Salmon

$24.95

Shaved Brussels, apples, walnuts, fresh dill, beet puree

Roasted Rockfish

$28.95

asparagus, arugula, prosciutto, dates, parmesan, lemon, rice grits

Crab Cakes

$33.95

sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion

Scallops

$36.95Out of stock

rice grits, bacon, kale, evoo, lemon, parmesan, squid ink - gf

Steak Frites

$28.95

hanger steak, house cut fries, chimichurri sauce - gf

6oz Filet

$28.95

aligot potatoes, asparagus, mushroom & sage brown butter

Mahi Main

$25.95

Blackened Maui with black eyed peas and corn salad, pickled red cabbage and pineapple, cilantro oil

Clam Pasta

$18.95

Lobster pasta

$29.95

Lobster tail, linguine, squash, red pepper, red onion, oven roasted tomatoes, lemon butter

Ribeye

$38.95

roasted potatoes, broccolini, rosemary red wine demi glace

Surf & Turf

$49.95

grilled filet, butter poached lobster tail, roasted potatoes, asparagus, mushroom sage butter

Simply Grilled

Simply Grilled Rockfish

$28.95

served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus - gf

Simply Grilled Salmon

$24.95

served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus - gf

Simply Grilled Shrimp

$20.95

served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus - gf

Simply Grilled Mahi

$25.95

Served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes and asparagus

Simply Grilled Lobster Tail

$28.95

served over mixed greens or roasted potatoes and asparagus-gf

Sides

Side of Aligot Potatoes

$6.95

Side of Asparagus

$6.95

Side of Carolina Gold Rice Grits

$6.95

Side of Fries

$6.95

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$6.95

Side of Sweet Potatoes

$6.95

Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Side of Broccolini

$6.95

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.95

Instructions & Menu Additions

UNTESILS NOT INCLUDED

Please indicate the number of utensils needed.

USING GIFT CARDS

Please call the restaurant to place an order and pay using a gift card. 804-353-3511

MAGGIE WALKERS SCHOOL NIGHT OF THE DRAGON EVENT

$100.00

ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BY MIDNIGHT ON 4/17/2021. ORDERS FEED TWO PEOPLE. PLEASE SELECT YOUR CHOICE OF DIP & YOUR CHOICE OF TACOS. DESSERT IS NUTELLA MOUSSE. PICK UP ORDERS ON APRIL 23 & 24 BETWEEN 4-530PM

Cocktails To Go

Basil Bourbon Smash To Go

$20.00

larceny, grapefruit juice, basil, grapefruit bitters and lemon

RVA Mule To Go

$20.00

cirrus vodka, berries, lime, maine root ginger beer (serves 2)

The Expat To Go

$20.00

belle isle honey habanero, lemongrass syrup, ginger beer, lime, basil, mint (serves 2)

Beer

Belle Isle Transfusion

$9.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Clausthaler NA

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$7.00

Founders Porter

$7.00

Hw Great Return

$9.00

Michelob Ultra (Copy)

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Wine

Alex Valley Cab Bottle

$55.00

Elyse Bottle

$75.00Out of stock

Ferrari Carano Cabernet Bottle

$65.00

Prisoner Unshackled Bottle

$56.00

Santa Julia Bottle

$32.00

Sean Minor 4b Bottle

$40.00

Stag's Leap "Artemis" Bottle

$95.00Out of stock

Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni Red Bottle

$75.00

Williamsburg Winery Bottle

$70.00

Benzinger Family Merlot Bottle

$40.00

Brickmason Zin Bottle

$48.00

Chateau de Parenchere Cuvee "Raphael" Bottle

$60.00

Cline Zin Bottle

$42.00

North Star Bottle

$55.00

Oakville Bottle

$65.00

Pride Merlot Bottle

$100.00

Rosenblum "Rockpile Road" Zin

$70.00

St Supery Bottle

$90.00

Alta Vista Bottle

$36.00

Barboursville Nebbiolo Bottle

$65.00

Catena Malbec Bottle

$45.00

Daou Pessimist Red Blend Bottle

$56.00

Michael David "LUST" Bottle

$75.00

Molly Dooker Blue Eyed Boy bottle

$90.00

Adelsheim Pinot Noir Bottle

$85.00

Firesteed Bottle

$44.00

Gary Farrell Pinot Noir Bottle

$80.00

Jean Claude Boiset Bourgogne Bottle

$60.00

Twomey, By Silver Oak Bottle

$95.00

Torresella Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Domaine Carneros Brut

$75.00

Mumm Brut, Champagne

$55.00

Veuve Clicquot

$130.00

Barboursville Reserve Bottle

$42.00

La Closerie Bottle

$40.00

Maison Louis Jadot Chablis Bottle

$70.00

Mer Soleil Bottle

$56.00

Quilt Chardonnay Bottle

$90.00

Sonoma Cutrer Bottle

$65.00

Alois Lagedar Bottle

$42.00

Broadbent Vinho Bottle

$36.00

Dr. Loosen Bottle

$40.00

J Vineyards Bottle

$48.00

Torre di Luna Bottle

$36.00

Trimbach Bottle

$50.00

AIX Bottle

$46.00

Barboursville Allegrante Rose

$36.00

Bieler Pere et Fils Rose, Provence, FR Bottle

$40.00

Cloudy Bay Bottle

$70.00

Elizabeth Spencer Bottle

$45.00

Patient Cottat Bottle

$40.00

Stinson Bottle

$55.00

Wither Hills Bottle

$52.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in & enjoy!

