Impossible Burger

$19.00

100% plant-based patty, with lettuce and onion on our house-made bun. Cooked to medium-rare. Comes with side of disco sauce* and your choice of hand-cut kennebec fries or mixed green side salad (*Contains raw egg, vegan option available). Do note our version the Impossible Burger is not vegan but can be made so. Just choose the option!