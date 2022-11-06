East End
No reviews yet
1650a Park Street
Alameda, CA 94501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bar To-Go
NEW! The Fall of it All
st. george botanivore gin, aperol, cardamaro, lemon, gomme - bright and refreshing with subtle hints of ginger and spice. it's nice.
NEW! Rum Blossom
flor de caña rum, giffard pamplemousse liqueur, lime, cinnamon, angostura bitters - a refreshing little punch with a touch of fall spice.
Imogene's Betrayal
high west american prairie bourbon, luxardo bitter bianco, yellow chartreuse, orange bitters - a new old-fashioned way to enjoy your bourbon, served over ice
Sincere Dry Apple Cider (16oz can)
This crisp and refreshing cider is carefully crafted with a special blend of organic culinary apples and French wine yeast to preserve apple flavors and aromas. (5.6% ABV) (gf) Sincere Cider, Napa CA
Almanac Flow Pale Ale (16oz can)
An easy going brew dry-hopped with Simcoe and El Dorado, creating tropical aromas of ripe melon, fresh berries, and refreshing citrus. 5.5% ABV Almanac Beer Co., Alameda, CA
Brewdog Hazy A.F Zero AVB I.P.A (12oz can)
All the attitude, all the flavor but none of the alcohol. Tropical fruits and grassy notes mix it up. Oats and wheat unite for a smoother ride. (< 0.4% ABV)
Cava (Sparkling) 750ml
Bohigas 'Brut Reserva' NV, Catalonia, Spain. Vibrant apple, grapefruit and honeysuckle on the On the palate the wine is full-bodied and quite crisp. Hand-harvested and made by a Father and Daughter team with grapes grown on land their family has owned since the 1300s!
Sauvignon Blanc (White) 750ml
Domaine Sylvain Bailly 'Quincy, Cuvée de Beaucharme' 2020, Loire Valley, France. This wine, with some grass and intriguing melon in the nose is followed by good minerality, crisp acidity and just enough richness. Very refreshing and food friendly. The Bailly family has been synonymous with winegrowing in since 1700 and since 2007, daughter Sonia has been the maker.
Chardonnay (White) 750ml
Domaine de Mouscaillo, Limoux, 2017. France. Fresh apples and pears with firm, fresh acidity and good minerality. A wine that shows what this exceptional terroir can do. Sustainably farmed. Indigenous yeast fermented.
Blend: Riesling/Mourtaou/Merlot (Rosé) 750ml
Tessier 'Soul Love' 2021, Healdsburg, CA. This magenta-hued blend has aromas of tropical flowers, guava and marionberry with "hawaiian punch" flavors and some surprisingly grippy tannins. A really lovely food wine. Local Winemaker Kristie Tacey's tribute to David Bowie is an idealSummer wine. Made with minimal intervention and meticulous attention to detail.
Garnacha (a.k.a. Grenache) (Red) 750ml
Nekeas 'El Chaparral' 2018, Añorbes, Spain. 100% Garnacha from 70+ year old vines. Fresh and vivid. Medium body, delicious fruit and a great finish.
Blend: Colorino/Sangiovese (Red) 750ml
Villa Le Corti, Le Corti Chianti Classico DOCG 2018. Tuscany, Italy. Bright, juicy and super-expressive. Organically grown, indigenous yeast fermented. A very nicely done wine.
Soft Drinks Etc.
STARTERS/SALADS/SIDES
Mixed Seasonal Greens
County Line seasonal lettuces w/house vinaigrette* on the side. Serves 2 as a side, 1 as a meal. (*Contains honey) (v)(gf) (can be made vg)
Romaine Salad
Parm, fried capers, and herbed croutons w/choice of vinaigrette* on the side. Serves 2 as a side, 1 as a meal. (*Contains honey) (v) (can be made vg and/or gf)
The Chop - Fall Edition
butter lettuce, apple, radicchio, dried cranberries, roasted butternut squash & beets with balsamic vinaigrette. Serves 2 as a side, 1 as a meal. (v)(vg) (gf)
The BIG Chop - Fall Edition
butter lettuce, apple, radicchio, dried cranberries, roasted butternut squash & beets with balsamic vinaigrette. Serves 4 as a side, 2 as a meal. (v)(vg) (gf)
Chowder - Small
a starter-size heap of steamed clams in a cream base, chock full of bacon, leeks, potatoes and celery served w/grilled house-made bread.
Caramelized Brussels Sprout "Slaw"
served warm w/mustard-anchovy dressing. (gf)
Broccolini
sauteéd and dressed in sherry vinaigrette. finished with crispy fried garlic. (v) (vg) (gf)
Garlic Knots
Deep-fried, garlic-drenched dough dusted w/parm and fresh herbs. (v) (can be made vg)
House Fries
Hand-cut kennebec potatoes, share-sized with house tomato jam, rosemary and calabrian chile aiolis* (*Contains uncooked egg) (gf) (v) (vg without aioli)
Chicken Wings (1 lb.)
Mary's All Natural 3-jointed wings served with Calabrian Chile Glaze & Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dipping Sauce on the side. (gf)
Meatballs
All beef, spicy red sauce, smoked mozz with grilled house-made baguette.
14" SPECIALTY PIZZAS - FALL
Briganti
Red sauce, castelvetrano olives, sweet onions, house cheese blend, shaved ricotta salata. Kindly enjoy our specialty pies as composed. Omissions only, no additions or substitutions beyond meat choice please. (v unless meat option added) (can be made vg)
Caruso
Béchamel sauce, fire-roasted leeks, sottocenere cheese. Kindly enjoy our specialty pies as composed. Omissions only, no additions or substitutions beyond meat choice please. (v unless meat option added) (can be made vg)
Diablita
Red sauce, calabrian chiles, house cheese blend, goat cheese, finished with fresh shaved garlic. (v unless meat option added) (can be made vg) Kindly enjoy our specialty pies as composed. Omissions only, no additions or substitutions beyond meat choice please.
Lambeau
Olive oil, delicata squash, fire-roasted kale, house cheese blend, pecorino romano “snow”. Kindly enjoy our specialty pies as composed. Omissions only, no additions or substitutions beyond meat choice please. (v unless meat option added) (can be made vg)
Smokestack
Olive oil, seasonal mushrooms, smoked mozzarella, fresh rosemary. Kindly enjoy our specialty pies as composed. Omissions only, no additions or substitutions beyond meat choice please. (v unless meat option added) (can be made vg)
14" CLASSIC PIZZAS - Make it your own!
Bianca
Olive oil, hand-pulled fresh mozz, garlic confit, finished with fresh herbs. (v) (can be made vg)
Cheese
red sauce and house cheese blend - "the regular". (v) (can be made vg)
Four Cheese
red sauce, val d'aosta fontina, hand-pulled fresh mozz, aged provolone and blue cheeses, finished with fresh herbs. (v) (can be made vg)
Margherita
red sauce, hand-pulled fresh mozz, and fresh basil. (v) (can be made vg)
Meat Combo
red sauce, pepperoni, house-made sweet italian sausage, bacon, house cheese.
MAINS
SPECIAL! Campanelle
fresh, house-made campanelle generously sauced with porcini and beech mushrooms, leeks, spinach and crème fraîche. sprinkled with fresh herbs. step into fall, nor-cal style. (v)
Chowder - Large
a meal-sized heap of steamed clams in a cream base, chock full of bacon, leeks, potatoes and celery served w/grilled house-made bread.
Seasonal Mushroom Risotto
aged carnaroli rice w/roasted seasonal mushrooms, celery root, caramelized onion, dandelion greens, parm, crème fraîche (gf)(v)(can be made vg)
Vermicelli à la Carbonara
House-made pasta tossed with pecorino cheese, egg yolk and a generous dose of shallots and garlic to create a rich, creamy sauce. We then add in our own pancetta. Simple, yet just a little decadent. (can be made v)
Kid's Pasta
Our house-made ribbon pasta with butter and parm. A hit with kiddos of all ages. (v)
"The Yardbird" Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk-fried chicken breast topped with cabbage-apple slaw on our house-made bun. Comes dressed with aioli* OR opt for a side of our southern spicy sauce*. Served with your choice of hand-cut kennebec fries or mixed green side salad. (*contains raw egg)
House Burger
Pastured wagyu beef with lettuce and onion and on our house-made bun. Cooked to medium-rare. Comes with side of disco sauce* and your choice of hand-cut kennebec fries or mixed green side salad (*Contains raw egg)
Impossible Burger
100% plant-based patty, with lettuce and onion on our house-made bun. Cooked to medium-rare. Comes with side of disco sauce* and your choice of hand-cut kennebec fries or mixed green side salad (*Contains raw egg, vegan option available). Do note our version the Impossible Burger is not vegan but can be made so. Just choose the option!
Wood-oven Half Chicken
Deboned Mary's All-Natural chicken with the exception of the wing and cook in our 900 degree wood-oven until juicy and crispy-skinned. Served with natural jus, salt-baked smashed yukon gold potatoes and seasonal vegetables. It is hearty and satisfying. PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES TO PREPARE. (gf)
DESSERT
EXTRA EXTRAS!
Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette (vg)(gf)
(vg) (gf)
Extra Buttermilk-Garlic Wing Sauce (v)(gf)
(v) (gf)
Extra Calabrian Aioli Fry Sauce *contains raw egg (v)(gf)
Extra Calabrian Glaze Wing Sauce (v)(gf)
(vg) (gf)
Extra Champagne-Dijon Viniagrette (v)(gf)
(*contains honey) (gf)
Extra Disco Sauce (v)(gf)
chef jacob's secret burger sauce (*contains raw egg) (gf)
Extra House-made Baguette (2pc.)
(vg)
Extra House-made Tomato Jam (vg)(gf)
(vg) (gf)
Extra Lemon-Anchovy Vinaigrette (v)(gf)
(*contains honey) (gf)
Extra Rosemary Aioli Fry Sauce *contains raw egg (v)(gf)
(*contains raw egg) (gf)
Extra VEGAN Disco Sauce (gf)
the vegan version of chef jacob's secret burger sauce (vg) (gf)
Pizza Sprinkles: Parm/Peppers & Hot Oil
fresh grated parm, chile flakes & calabrian chile oil (gf)
Side of Anchovies
Side of Calabrian Chiles
(vg) (gf)
Side of House-made Dill Pickles
(vg) (gf)
Side of Red Sauce (vg)(gf)
a side of our delicious red sauce for dipping, drizzling etc. (vg) (gf)
Utensil Pack
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
wood-fired pizza and other fine food & drink
1650a Park Street, Alameda, CA 94501