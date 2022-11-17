Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

East End Grill

841 Reviews

$$

1016 Main St.

Lafayette, IN 47901

Popular Items

East End Burger
BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket
Truffle Fries

Ala Carte*

Ala Carte Grits

$4.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Salmon

$7.00

Add Steak

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Ala Carte Asparagus

$5.00

Ala Carte Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Ala Carte Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Appetizers

Pork Belly Eggrolls

$12.00

Roasted Pork Belly, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots Wrapped in Wonton served with House Made Sweet and Sour

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Spring herbs, truffle oil, parmesan with roasted garlic aioli.

Pear & Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.00

Topped with Goat Cheese, Pear Slices, Prosciutto, Arugula, & drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.

Moroccan Cauliflower

$12.00

Roasted Cauliflower and Hummus served with Harissa Sauce, Feta Cheese, Herbs with Toasted Bread.

Bruschetta Spreads

$13.00

With Hummus, Pesto, Honey and Herb Goat Cheese, & Roasted Tomatoes on the Vine

Cutting Board

$15.00

Selection of house cured & locally sourced meats, cheeses and accompaniments.

Entrées

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Creamy cheddar grits, Smoking Goose tasso ham, roasted red peppers, green onions.

Full Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs

$28.00

Full rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ, served creamy coleslaw and hickory baked beans.

BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket

$17.00

Half rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ served over house cut fries.

Pan Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

$24.00

Served with Lemon Risotto, Roasted Broccoli, &Topped with Beurre Blanc

Roasted Pork Chop

$28.00

14oz. Bone In Pork Chop, Served on Top of Sweet Potato Puree, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Red Cabbage, & Bacon Topped with Pork Jus & Cranberry Apple Chutney.

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Bay Scallops, Lobster, & Gulf Shrimp Tossed with Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Linguine, & a White Wine Butter Sauce.

Mushroom Gnocchi

$19.00

Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Wild Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, and a White Wine Cream Sauce, topped with Toasted Garlic Bread Crumbs.

Beef Hanger Steak

$28.00

Grilled 8 oz., 21 Day Aged, with Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Parsnips, and Topped with a Balsamic Glaze.

Filet

$39.00

Grilled 8oz, 28 Day Aged, Served with Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, & Calabrian Chili Butter.

New York

$38.00

Grilled 14 oz., 28 Day Aged Served with Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Parsnips, & Calabrian Chili Butter.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Sandwiches & More

East End Burger

$15.00

8 oz. prime beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar, tomato, Nathan's Pickles and greens.

Fischer Farms Pork Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas with Charred Poblano, Onions & Chipotle Sour Cream

Soups & Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine, grated parmesan, croutons and homemade dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

Applewood bacon, boiled egg, crouton, cucumber, tomato, spring greens, with white balsamic dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp romaine, grated parmesan, croutons and homemade dressing

Small House Salad

$5.00

Applewood bacon, boiled egg, crouton, cucumber, tomato, spring greens, with white balsamic dressing.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Roasted Chicken, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, & Sunflower Seeds, Served on Top of Spring Mix.

Crab Cake Salad

$18.00

Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Served over Mixed Greens with Roasted Red Peppers, Black Beans & Corn Salad topped with House Made Remoulade

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted Red Beets, Sliced Pears, Feta Cheese, & Candied Walnuts, Served on Spring Mix and Tossed in Honey Vinaigrette.

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar & grill serving New American fare, craft beers & whiskey in a warm industrial space at the east end of historic Main Street.

Website

Location

1016 Main St., Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

