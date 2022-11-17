American
Bars & Lounges
East End Grill
841 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bar & grill serving New American fare, craft beers & whiskey in a warm industrial space at the east end of historic Main Street.
Location
1016 Main St., Lafayette, IN 47901
