- East Glisan Pizza Lounge
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
360 Reviews
$$
8001 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97213
SPECIALS & NEW STUFF
LASAGNA PINWHEELS (SPECIAL TODAY)
A special Valentine appetizer - our hand made noodles rolled around our house made ricotta, cream, tomato with Pepperoni.
THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR
The NY style we used to have late nights in the before times, available as a full pie,. Cheese is the choice. $15 is the price. Orders scheduled for a different pick up day will be cancelled. Thursday is the day.
PIZZA SPECIAL
Tangy BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Pork Shoulder, house Pickles & Pickled Red Onion, Alabama White sauce drizzle.
VEGAN PIZZA SPECIAL
Tangy BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Jackfruit "pulled pork", house Pickles & Pickled Red Onion, Alabama White sauce drizzle.
SANGRIA
Rose wine with Blueberry puree, Elderflower liqueur & Lime juice
CANNOLI FOR TWO (KIT)
Cannoli is best filled to order, these days best if you fill them yourself! Our kit comes with 2 of our house made shells, a bag of filling, and chocolate covered nibs to finish.
DOUGH BALL KIT
You're the pizzaiolo with this down-to-the-dough-ball pizza kit. Each kit contains: A small dough ball (about a 12" pie), tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, choice of pepperoni or roasted mushrooms, and option for a kid's size chef hat & a little something fun ("prizes" vary)!
GIFT CARD
This is a physical Gift Card good for in-person purchases at East Glisan Pizza Lounge as well as call-in take-out orders and it can also be applied to online orders. We will mail anywhere in the US if you provide an address in the notes.
EAST GLISAN CHILI OIL
Take home your very own 2 ounce dropper bottle of our House Chili Oil. Limit 2 per order.
CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)
chickpeas, onion, peppers, spices. w/spicy basil aioli (soy)
MONDAY LASAGAGNA!
!!!*COCKTAILS TO GO*!!!
THREE AMIGOS
Lunazul Reposado, Vida mezcal, agave, grapefruit, plus lime *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item
OLD GLISAN
Buffalo Trace, brandied cherry, Angostura & orange bitters. *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item
YELLOW SUB
New Amsterdam gin, St Germain, orange, lemon, lime, lilikoi, simple *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item
BUFFY SUMMERS
Buffalo Trace, Benedictine, lemon, lime, pineapple, Fever Tree ginger beer, Bordeaux cherry juice (STAB cherry with wooden spike!)
MARGARITA
Lemon, lime and orange juices, orange oleo, Harlequin and Pueblo Viejo.
PALOMA
Pueblo Viejo, grapefruit and lime juice, grapefruit bitters *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item
BLOODY MARY/MARIA
House made bloody mix and choice of locally made State vodka or Pueblo Viejo blanco tequila.
COOL HAND LUC
Earl Grey...(not) hot. Earl Grey infused scotch, honey, lemon, cardamom bitters, club soda
GOOD LEI
Myers Dark rum, lemon, orange & pineapple juice with a hint of Campari, cinnamon & salt.
STARTERS
BREADSTICKS
(vegan option) Sourdough Garlic Parmesan breadsticks w/marinara
FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)
crispy fried potatoes with spicy basil aioli (s)
ITALIAN GREENS LOAF
a loaf of focaccia wrapped around Italian greens & cheese, roast garlic, roast garlic, sea salt & herbs
PEPPERONI LOAF
a loaf of focaccia wrapped around pepperoni, cheese, herbs & spices
MEATBALL APP (gf)
Italian grandma style pork meatballs, tomato sauce, parm, fresh basil.
SALADS
GREEN SALAD
A simple mix of salad greens with our house Herbed Vinaigrette. Substitute Ranch, Blue Cheese, Caesar or Vegan Ranch.
CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)
Romaine, house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas
CAESAR FOR ONE (NUTS! s, gf & v options) (Deep Copy)
Like our regular Caesar but smaller
KALE CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)
Just like our Regular Caesar but with kale plus house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas.
KALE CAESAR FOR ONE (NUTS! s, gf & v options) (Deep Copy)
Just like our Regular Caesar but with kale and smaller.
SQUARE
ROUND
PLAIN CHEESE 12"
JUST CHEESE, PLEASE tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
PLAIN CHEESE 16"
JUST CHEESE, PLEASE tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
MAKE YOUR OWN 12"
CHEESE+STUFF. YOU ARE THE MASTER OF YOUR DESTINY. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____? A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
MAKE YOUR OWN 16"
CHEESE+STUFF YOU ARE THE MASTER OF YOUR DESTINY. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____? A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
MARGHERITA 12"
tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil
MARGHERITA 16"
tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 12"
herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 16"
herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) A 16' large pie is 8 largish pieces.
EG MUSHROOM 12"
Cream, roasted mushroom, fontina, chive A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
EG MUSHROOM 16"
Cream, roasted mushroom, fontina, chive A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
PUTTANESCA 12"
Provolone, parmesan, fontina, fresh mozz with a puttanesca of crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic, oregano Add anchovy at no charge A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
PUTTANESCA 16"
Provolone, parmesan, fontina, fresh mozz with a puttanesca of crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic, oregano Add anchovy at no charge A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
FIVE CHEESE 12"
Garlic oil, fontina, house ricotta, asiago, romano, fresh mozz, rosemary
FIVE CHEESE 16"
Garlic oil, fontina, house ricotta, asiago, romano, fresh mozz, rosemary A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 12"
It's all there in the name. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 16"
It's all there in the name. A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
EG PEPPERONI 12" (nuts!)
Tomato sauce, pesto (c)(N), pepperoni, black olive, fresh mozz
EG PEPPERONI 16" (nuts!)
Tomato sauce, pesto (c)(N), pepperoni, black olive, fresh mozz A fave of the local food critics. A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
SAUSAGE 12"
Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozz, house ricotta, green olive A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
SAUSAGE 16"
Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozz, house ricotta, green olive A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
BACON 12"
Cream, bacon, kale, smoked mozz, potato, green onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
BACON 16"
Cream, bacon, kale, smoked mozz, potato, green onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
CAPICOLA 12"
Tomato sauce, capicola, provolone, fennel, Mama Lil’s peppers, arugula A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
CAPICOLA 16"
Tomato sauce, capicola, provolone, fennel, Mama Lil’s peppers, arugula A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
MEATBALL 12"
Tomato sauce, house pork meatballs, fresh mozz, red onion, fresh basil. A fave of the local food writers. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
MEATBALL 16"
Tomato sauce, house pork meatballs, fresh mozz, red onion, fresh basil A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
VEGAN SAUSAGE 12" (nuts!)
Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
VEGAN SAUSAGE 16" (nuts!)
Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
SWEETS
IT'S VEGAN!
VEGAN SOURDOUGH GARLIC BREADSTICKS with marinara
w/marinara
VEGAN CAESAR SALAD (s), (gf option) (NUTS!)
Romaine, house cashew caesar dressing, crouton, pepitas
VEGAN BAKED EGGPLANT RIGATONI (SUNDAY ONLY) (nuts, s)
SUNDAY (sometimes Monday) ONLY Rigatoni baked with house tofu ricotta, creamy "parmesan" and tomato sauces, layered with commercial vegan mozzarella, crispy breadcrumbs to top it all off. MUST SCHEDULE A SUNDAY PICK UP TIME.
CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)
with cocoa nibs
JUST VEGAN CHEESE, PLEASE 12"
tomato sauce, house chashew cheese sauce
JUST VEGAN CHEESE, PLEASE 16"
tomato sauce, house chashew cheese sauce
VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN 12"
VEGAN CHEESE+STUFF YOU ARE MASTER OF YOUR OWN DESTINY! tomato sauce + cashew cheese + ____? 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN 16"
VEGAN CHEESE & STUFF YOU ARE MASTER OF YOUR OWN DESTINY! tomato sauce + cashew cheese + ____? 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
VEGAN MARGHERITA 12"
Tomato sauce, vegan garlic parm, basil. 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
VEGAN MARGHERITA 16"
Tomato sauce, vegan garlic parm, basil. 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
VEGAN PUTTANESCA 12"
House cashew cheese on our sourdough crust topped with dollops of Puttanesca sauce (crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic & oregano)
VEGAN PUTTANESCA 16"
House cashew cheese on our sourdough crust topped with dollops of Puttanesca sauce (crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic & oregano)
VEGAN SAUSAGE 12" (nuts!)
Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
VEGAN SAUSAGE 16" (nuts!)
Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
VEGAN SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 12"
Herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD VEGAN CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
VEGAN SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 16"
Herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
GLUTEN FREE AS WE CAN BE
CAESAR SALAD NO CRUTONS (s) (NUTS!)
Romaine, house cashew caesar dressing, parm, pepitas (no crutons)
MYO/PLAIN CHEESE (GF)
POLENTA & CHEESE+STUFF. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____?
MARGHERITA (GF)
tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
SPICY EGGPLANT (GF) (v)
herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil on our Gluten Free Polenta crust. (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing)