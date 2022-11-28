Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Vegan

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

360 Reviews

$$

8001 NE Glisan St

Portland, OR 97213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

DETROIT STYLE PIZZA (While Supplies Last)
CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)
BREADSTICKS

SPECIALS & NEW STUFF

LASAGNA PINWHEELS (SPECIAL TODAY)

LASAGNA PINWHEELS (SPECIAL TODAY)

$8.00Out of stock

A special Valentine appetizer - our hand made noodles rolled around our house made ricotta, cream, tomato with Pepperoni.

THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR

THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR

$15.00

The NY style we used to have late nights in the before times, available as a full pie,. Cheese is the choice. $15 is the price. Orders scheduled for a different pick up day will be cancelled. Thursday is the day.

PIZZA SPECIAL

PIZZA SPECIAL

$19.00+

Tangy BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Pork Shoulder, house Pickles & Pickled Red Onion, Alabama White sauce drizzle.

VEGAN PIZZA SPECIAL

VEGAN PIZZA SPECIAL

$19.00+

Tangy BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Jackfruit "pulled pork", house Pickles & Pickled Red Onion, Alabama White sauce drizzle.

SANGRIA

SANGRIA

$16.00

Rose wine with Blueberry puree, Elderflower liqueur & Lime juice

CANNOLI FOR TWO (KIT)

CANNOLI FOR TWO (KIT)

$12.00

Cannoli is best filled to order, these days best if you fill them yourself! Our kit comes with 2 of our house made shells, a bag of filling, and chocolate covered nibs to finish.

DOUGH BALL KIT

DOUGH BALL KIT

$10.00

You're the pizzaiolo with this down-to-the-dough-ball pizza kit. Each kit contains: A small dough ball (about a 12" pie), tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, choice of pepperoni or roasted mushrooms, and option for a kid's size chef hat & a little something fun ("prizes" vary)!

GIFT CARD

GIFT CARD

$10.00+

This is a physical Gift Card good for in-person purchases at East Glisan Pizza Lounge as well as call-in take-out orders and it can also be applied to online orders. We will mail anywhere in the US if you provide an address in the notes.

EAST GLISAN CHILI OIL

EAST GLISAN CHILI OIL

$8.00

Take home your very own 2 ounce dropper bottle of our House Chili Oil. Limit 2 per order.

CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)

CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)

$7.00

chickpeas, onion, peppers, spices. w/spicy basil aioli (soy)

MONDAY LASAGAGNA!

$15.00Out of stock

!!!*COCKTAILS TO GO*!!!

THREE AMIGOS

THREE AMIGOS

$12.00

Lunazul Reposado, Vida mezcal, agave, grapefruit, plus lime *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item

OLD GLISAN

OLD GLISAN

$12.00

Buffalo Trace, brandied cherry, Angostura & orange bitters. *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item

YELLOW SUB

YELLOW SUB

$12.00

New Amsterdam gin, St Germain, orange, lemon, lime, lilikoi, simple *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item

BUFFY SUMMERS

BUFFY SUMMERS

$12.00

Buffalo Trace, Benedictine, lemon, lime, pineapple, Fever Tree ginger beer, Bordeaux cherry juice (STAB cherry with wooden spike!)

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$11.00

Lemon, lime and orange juices, orange oleo, Harlequin and Pueblo Viejo.

PALOMA

PALOMA

$11.00

Pueblo Viejo, grapefruit and lime juice, grapefruit bitters *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item

BLOODY MARY/MARIA

BLOODY MARY/MARIA

$11.00

House made bloody mix and choice of locally made State vodka or Pueblo Viejo blanco tequila.

COOL HAND LUC

COOL HAND LUC

$12.00

Earl Grey...(not) hot. Earl Grey infused scotch, honey, lemon, cardamom bitters, club soda

GOOD LEI

GOOD LEI

$12.00

Myers Dark rum, lemon, orange & pineapple juice with a hint of Campari, cinnamon & salt.

STARTERS

BREADSTICKS

BREADSTICKS

$8.00

(vegan option) Sourdough Garlic Parmesan breadsticks w/marinara

CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)

CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)

$7.00

chickpeas, onion, peppers, spices. w/spicy basil aioli (soy)

FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)

FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)

$6.00

crispy fried potatoes with spicy basil aioli (s)

ITALIAN GREENS LOAF

ITALIAN GREENS LOAF

$9.00

a loaf of focaccia wrapped around Italian greens & cheese, roast garlic, roast garlic, sea salt & herbs

PEPPERONI LOAF

PEPPERONI LOAF

$9.00

a loaf of focaccia wrapped around pepperoni, cheese, herbs & spices

MEATBALL APP (gf)

MEATBALL APP (gf)

$10.00

Italian grandma style pork meatballs, tomato sauce, parm, fresh basil.

SALADS

GREEN SALAD

GREEN SALAD

$8.00

A simple mix of salad greens with our house Herbed Vinaigrette. Substitute Ranch, Blue Cheese, Caesar or Vegan Ranch.

CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)

CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)

$11.00

Romaine, house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas

CAESAR FOR ONE (NUTS! s, gf & v options) (Deep Copy)

CAESAR FOR ONE (NUTS! s, gf & v options) (Deep Copy)

$7.00

Like our regular Caesar but smaller

KALE CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)

KALE CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)

$11.00

Just like our Regular Caesar but with kale plus house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas.

KALE CAESAR FOR ONE (NUTS! s, gf & v options) (Deep Copy)

KALE CAESAR FOR ONE (NUTS! s, gf & v options) (Deep Copy)

$7.00

Just like our Regular Caesar but with kale and smaller.

SQUARE

Pan pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and crispy cheese corners. 8"x10", 4 corner pieces. Til sold out.
DETROIT STYLE PIZZA (While Supplies Last)

DETROIT STYLE PIZZA (While Supplies Last)

$14.00

pan style pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and crispy cheese corners. 8"x10", 4 corner pieces Til sold out.

ROUND

Naturally leavened and charred
PLAIN CHEESE 12"

PLAIN CHEESE 12"

$14.00

JUST CHEESE, PLEASE tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

PLAIN CHEESE 16"

PLAIN CHEESE 16"

$21.00

JUST CHEESE, PLEASE tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

MAKE YOUR OWN 12"

MAKE YOUR OWN 12"

$14.00

CHEESE+STUFF. YOU ARE THE MASTER OF YOUR DESTINY. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____? A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

MAKE YOUR OWN 16"

MAKE YOUR OWN 16"

$21.00

CHEESE+STUFF YOU ARE THE MASTER OF YOUR DESTINY. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____? A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

MARGHERITA 12"

MARGHERITA 12"

$15.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil

MARGHERITA 16"

MARGHERITA 16"

$25.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 12"

SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 12"

$15.00

herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 16"

SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 16"

$25.00

herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) A 16' large pie is 8 largish pieces.

EG MUSHROOM 12"

EG MUSHROOM 12"

$17.00

Cream, roasted mushroom, fontina, chive A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

EG MUSHROOM 16"

EG MUSHROOM 16"

$27.00

Cream, roasted mushroom, fontina, chive A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

PUTTANESCA 12"

PUTTANESCA 12"

$18.00

Provolone, parmesan, fontina, fresh mozz with a puttanesca of crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic, oregano Add anchovy at no charge A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

PUTTANESCA 16"

PUTTANESCA 16"

$28.00

Provolone, parmesan, fontina, fresh mozz with a puttanesca of crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic, oregano Add anchovy at no charge A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

FIVE CHEESE 12"

FIVE CHEESE 12"

$16.00

Garlic oil, fontina, house ricotta, asiago, romano, fresh mozz, rosemary

FIVE CHEESE 16"

FIVE CHEESE 16"

$25.00

Garlic oil, fontina, house ricotta, asiago, romano, fresh mozz, rosemary A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 12"

TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 12"

$16.00

It's all there in the name. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 16"

TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 16"

$25.00

It's all there in the name. A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

EG PEPPERONI 12" (nuts!)

EG PEPPERONI 12" (nuts!)

$17.00

Tomato sauce, pesto (c)(N), pepperoni, black olive, fresh mozz

EG PEPPERONI 16" (nuts!)

EG PEPPERONI 16" (nuts!)

$28.00

Tomato sauce, pesto (c)(N), pepperoni, black olive, fresh mozz A fave of the local food critics. A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

SAUSAGE 12"

SAUSAGE 12"

$18.00

Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozz, house ricotta, green olive A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

SAUSAGE 16"

SAUSAGE 16"

$29.00

Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozz, house ricotta, green olive A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

BACON 12"

BACON 12"

$18.00

Cream, bacon, kale, smoked mozz, potato, green onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

BACON 16"

BACON 16"

$29.00

Cream, bacon, kale, smoked mozz, potato, green onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

CAPICOLA 12"

CAPICOLA 12"

$19.00

Tomato sauce, capicola, provolone, fennel, Mama Lil’s peppers, arugula A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

CAPICOLA 16"

CAPICOLA 16"

$30.00

Tomato sauce, capicola, provolone, fennel, Mama Lil’s peppers, arugula A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

MEATBALL 12"

MEATBALL 12"

$19.00

Tomato sauce, house pork meatballs, fresh mozz, red onion, fresh basil. A fave of the local food writers. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

MEATBALL 16"

MEATBALL 16"

$30.00

Tomato sauce, house pork meatballs, fresh mozz, red onion, fresh basil A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

VEGAN SAUSAGE 12" (nuts!)

VEGAN SAUSAGE 12" (nuts!)

$18.00

Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

VEGAN SAUSAGE 16" (nuts!)

VEGAN SAUSAGE 16" (nuts!)

$29.00

Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)

CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)

$8.00

with cocoa nibs

CANNOLI FOR TWO (KIT)

CANNOLI FOR TWO (KIT)

$12.00

Cannoli is best filled to order, these days best if you fill them yourself! Our kit comes with 2 of our house made shells, a bag of filling, and chocolate covered nibs to finish.

IT'S VEGAN!

HOUSE MADE VEGAN CHEESES AND SAUSAGE
VEGAN SOURDOUGH GARLIC BREADSTICKS with marinara

VEGAN SOURDOUGH GARLIC BREADSTICKS with marinara

$8.00

w/marinara

FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)

FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)

$6.00

crispy fried potatoes with spicy basil aioli (s)

CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)

$7.00

chickpeas, onion, peppers, spices. w/spicy basil aioli (soy)

VEGAN CAESAR SALAD (s), (gf option) (NUTS!)

VEGAN CAESAR SALAD (s), (gf option) (NUTS!)

$11.00

Romaine, house cashew caesar dressing, crouton, pepitas

VEGAN BAKED EGGPLANT RIGATONI (SUNDAY ONLY) (nuts, s)

VEGAN BAKED EGGPLANT RIGATONI (SUNDAY ONLY) (nuts, s)

$13.00

SUNDAY (sometimes Monday) ONLY Rigatoni baked with house tofu ricotta, creamy "parmesan" and tomato sauces, layered with commercial vegan mozzarella, crispy breadcrumbs to top it all off. MUST SCHEDULE A SUNDAY PICK UP TIME.

CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)

CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)

$8.00

with cocoa nibs

JUST VEGAN CHEESE, PLEASE 12"

$16.00

tomato sauce, house chashew cheese sauce

JUST VEGAN CHEESE, PLEASE 16"

$24.00

tomato sauce, house chashew cheese sauce

VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN 12"

VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN 12"

$16.00

VEGAN CHEESE+STUFF YOU ARE MASTER OF YOUR OWN DESTINY! tomato sauce + cashew cheese + ____? 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN 16"

VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN 16"

$24.00

VEGAN CHEESE & STUFF YOU ARE MASTER OF YOUR OWN DESTINY! tomato sauce + cashew cheese + ____? 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

VEGAN MARGHERITA 12"

VEGAN MARGHERITA 12"

$16.00

Tomato sauce, vegan garlic parm, basil. 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

VEGAN MARGHERITA 16"

VEGAN MARGHERITA 16"

$26.00

Tomato sauce, vegan garlic parm, basil. 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

VEGAN PUTTANESCA 12"

$18.00

House cashew cheese on our sourdough crust topped with dollops of Puttanesca sauce (crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic & oregano)

VEGAN PUTTANESCA 16"

$28.00

House cashew cheese on our sourdough crust topped with dollops of Puttanesca sauce (crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic & oregano)

VEGAN SAUSAGE 12" (nuts!)

VEGAN SAUSAGE 12" (nuts!)

$18.00

Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

VEGAN SAUSAGE 16" (nuts!)

VEGAN SAUSAGE 16" (nuts!)

$29.00

Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

VEGAN SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 12"

VEGAN SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 12"

$15.00

Herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD VEGAN CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.

VEGAN SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 16"

VEGAN SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 16"

$25.00

Herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.

GLUTEN FREE AS WE CAN BE

CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)

$7.00

chickpeas, onion, peppers, spices. w/spicy basil aioli (soy)

FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)

FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)

$6.00

crispy fried potatoes with spicy basil aioli (s)

MEATBALL APP (gf)

MEATBALL APP (gf)

$10.00

Italian grandma style pork meatballs, tomato sauce, parm, fresh basil.

CAESAR SALAD NO CRUTONS (s) (NUTS!)

CAESAR SALAD NO CRUTONS (s) (NUTS!)

$11.00

Romaine, house cashew caesar dressing, parm, pepitas (no crutons)

MYO/PLAIN CHEESE (GF)

$15.00

POLENTA & CHEESE+STUFF. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____?

MARGHERITA (GF)

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil on our Gluten Free Polenta crust

SPICY EGGPLANT (GF) (v)

$16.00

herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil on our Gluten Free Polenta crust. (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing)