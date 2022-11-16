Restaurant header imageView gallery

East Lake Cafe 3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3

No reviews yet

3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3

Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Food Specials

SP Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Your choice of Boars’ Head cheese and tomato melted on sourdough grilled with a basil and dill infused butter. Add Boar’s Head Bacon $2.00. Served with a cup of our tomato basil soup

SP Avo Toast

$10.95

whole fresh cut avocado spread on a sourdough bread topped with diced tomato, diced cucumbers & alfalfa sprouts

SP Ricotta Toast

$11.95

topped with sliced tomato & fresh basil on a pressed whole grain ciabatta

SP Egg White Frittata

$14.95

This succulent pork shoulder meat is naturally hardwood smoked for six hours before being lightly pulled chunky style placed on Thomas’ English muffin, topped with hollandaise sprinkled with smoked paprika and chopped scallions, served with a café side

Sp Stuffed Cranberry Walnut French Toast

$12.95

This succulent pork shoulder meat is naturally hardwood smoked for six hours before being lightly pulled chunky-style , with cheddar cheese, then finished with a BBQ Sauce. Served on a butter toasted bun & comes with a café side

SP Roast Turkey and Ham Panini

$15.95

Cooked oatmeal, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves & raisins with unsweetened almond milk and mixed with pumpkin puree and topped with pepitas (pumpkin seeds); served with 2 eggs any style & raisin toast

SP Bruschetta Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Homestyle Breaded Breast Filets are with No Antibiotics Ever, and 100% All Natural. Prepared with 2 slices of bacon, lettuce & tomato, blue cheese dressing on a challah bread; served with a café side

Drink Specials

Classic Margarita

$7.95

Sangria

$7.95

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$7.94

Pineapple Orange Creamsicle Mimosa

$7.95

Combos

Eggs Deluxe

$12.75

2 eggs any style with home fries, toast & choice of breakfast meat

2+2+2

$12.75

2 eggs any style served with 2 pancakes & your choice of breakfast meat

Southern Special

$14.75

2 eggs any style served with grits, sausage, biscuit & gravy

Eggs Your Way

$9.75

2 eggs any style with toast & sliced tomato or home fries

NY Steak & Eggs

$18.95

10oz NY strip with 2 eggs any style, toast & home fries

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.95

Country fried steak with 2 eggs any style, sausage gravy, home fries & toast

Quiche Loraine or Veggie

$14.95

Choice of veggie or Lorraine quiche with fresh fruit & a muffin

Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$9.95

Made fresh in house

Omelets

Served with choice of side.

Signature Omelet

$16.75

Smoked salmon, capers, red onion & cream cheese

Frittata Omelet

$13.75

Fried green tomatoes, sweet potatoes, avocado & cilantro

Western Omelet

$14.75

Bacon, cheddar, peppers, onion & tomato

Greek Omelet

$13.75

Spinach, tomato & feta cheese

Italian Omelet

$14.75

Sausage, sun dried tomato, onion, pepper, basil & mozzarella

Florentine Omelet

$13.75

Spinach, tomato, mushrooms & mornay sauce

Garden Omelet

$13.75

Spinach, asparagus, mushroom, tomato & onion

Mediterranean Omelet

$16.75

Egg whites, spinach, onion, sundried tomato, grilled eggplant, jalapeño, ricotta & hummus; served with warm pita bread

San Bern Omelet

$16.75

Chicken, avocado, leeks, green chilies, cheddar jack & salsa

Build Your Own Omelet

$13.75

Add your choice of 3 fillings

Egg White Omelets

WHITES Signature

$19.00

WHITES Western Omelet

$17.00

Bacon, cheddar, peppers, onion & tomato

WHITES Frittata Omelet

$16.00

Fried green tomatoes, sweet potatoes, avocado & cilantro

WHITES Greek Omelet

$16.00

Spinach, tomato & feta cheese

WHITES Florentine Omelet

$16.00

Spinach, tomato, mushrooms & mornay sauce

WHITES Garden Omelet

$16.00

Spinach, asparagus, mushroom, tomato & onion

WHITES Italian Omelet

$17.00

Sausage, sun dried tomato, onion, pepper, basil & mozzarella

WHITES Mediterranean Omelet

$16.75

Egg whites, spinach, onion, sundried tomato, grilled eggplant, jalapeño, ricotta & hummus; served with warm pita bread

WHITES San Bern Omelet

$19.00

Chicken, avocado, leeks, green chilies, cheddar jack & salsa

WHITES BYO Omelet

$16.00

Benedicts

Served on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise and choice of one side.

Traditional Benedict

$13.95

Canadian bacon

California Benedict

$14.95

Spinach, grilled tomato & avocado

Crab Benedict

$16.95

Seasoned lump crab meat & dill hollandaise

Lobster Benedict

$16.95

Lobster meat & sautéed asparagus

Salmon Benedict

$16.95

Spinach, onion, capers & red pepper

Avocado Benedict

$14.95

Avocado & applewood bacon

Skillets

Two eggs any style served over home fries or hash browns with cheddar jack cheese & toast

#1 Veggie Skillet

$15.95

spinach · tomato · mushroom · onion

#2 Southwest Skillet

$15.95

· peppers · onion · sausage

#3 The Club Skillet

$15.95

· applewood bacon · tomato · avocado

Handhelds

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Two eggs any style with meat & cheese; served on bread of choice

N Y Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.95

Scottish smoked salmon, capers, onion, tomato & cream cheese on bagel of choice

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.95

Eggs, cheese, ham, tomato, avocado, cilantro, & green chilies; served with salsa & sour cream

Wraps

Southwestern Wrap

$13.95

Eggs, sausage, cheddar, tomato, onion, green chilies, jalapeño, cilantro & salsa

Italian Wrap

$13.95

Eggs, sausage, tomato, basil, garlic, onion & mozzarella

Veggie Wrap

$12.75

Eggs, cheddar jack, spinach, mushrooms, onion & tomato

Griddle

Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with butter & maple syrup.

Pancakes (3)

$11.95

Choice of original or multi-grain

Waffle

$11.95

Choice of original or multi-grain

French Toast (2)

$11.95

Made with Texas toast or a croissant.

1/2 French Toast (1 slice)

$6.00

Crepes

Two crepes served with choice of side.

#1 Light $ Lean Crepe

$13.95

Low fat greek vanilla yogurt, strawberries & blueberries

#2 Nonna’s Nutella Crepes

$13.95

Sliced banana, nutella & strawberries.

#3 La Parisienne Crepes

$13.95

Smoked ham, brie & eggs

#4 West Coast Crepes

$13.95

Bacon, leeks, goat cheese, tomato, parmesan cheese & mornay sauce

Fruit

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$9.75

A selection of fresh seasonal fruits

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$12.75

Seasonal fruit layered with greek vanilla yogurt, granola, nuts & raisins

A La Carte

Bagel (plain)

$2.95

Grits (A La Carte)

$4.95+

Butter Croissant

$3.95

Muffin of the Day

$3.95

Pancake (1) ala cart

$4.25

English Muffin

$2.95

Oatmeal (A La Carte)

$4.95+

Cuban Toast

$3.50

1 Egg

$2.75

Egg White

$2.25

Hollandaise

$2.95

Biscuit

$2.95

Biscuits & Gravy (1) ala Cart

$5.25

Sausage Gravy

$2.95

Toast

$2.75

Extra Cream Cheese

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

1/2 Waffle

$6.00

Sliced Ovengold added Turkey to a Breakfast

$2.00

Sliced Ham added to a Breakfast (up charge)

$2.00

Pita

$2.95

Meats

Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (3)

$6.25

Canadian Bacon (2)

$6.25

Sausage Links (2) (Pork)

$6.25

Sausage Patties (2) ( pork )

$6.25

Turkey Sausage (2)

$6.25

Corned Beef Hash

$6.25

Ham Steak

$6.25

1 Slice Bacon

$2.10

1 Sausage Patty

$3.15

1 Turkey Patty

$3.15

1 Slice Canadian Bacon

$2.10

Sliced Turkey to a breakfast

$2.00

Sliced Ham to breakfast

$2.00

Sides

Hash Browns

$4.25

Home Fries

$4.25

Sliced Tomato side

$4.25

Avocado

$4.25

Fried Green Tomato side

$5.75

Cottage Cheese

$4.25

Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Oatmeal

$4.25

Grits Side

$4.25

Cheese Grits Side

$5.25

Salads

International

$14.95

Spring mix, tomato, avocado, cucumber, olives, sun dried tomato, basil, hummus & ricotta served with a grilled pita

Cashew Poppy

$14.95

Spring mix, grilled chicken, seasonal fruits & vegetables, tortilla strips, chopped cashews & poppy seed dressing

H M Chicken Sal Sal

$14.95

Honey mustard chicken salad topped with red onion, tomato, alfalfa sprouts & almonds. Sub tuna salad at no cost

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Spring mix, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced egg, red onion, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts & feta with a mango chardonnay vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.95

Romaine, feta, beets, olives, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini & potato salad

Spinach Salad

$13.95

Baby spinach, strawberries, mandarin oranges, red onion, almonds, craisins & goat cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$15.95

Spring mix, turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, sliced egg & tomato

Medi Salad

$16.95

Spring mix, grilled jumbo shrimp, lobster salad, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, red onion, olives & feta with a balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Spring mix, mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted red peppers, avocado, basil & chicken (grilled, blackened or Cajun) with a balsamic vinaigrette

Handhelds

Reuben

$14.95

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on Texas rye

French Dip

$14.95

Roast beef & provolone served on a hoagie with au jus dipping sauce

B.L.T.

$14.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three slices of toasted bread

Texas Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Melted cheddar, provolone, Swiss, American & parmesan on crusty brioche

Club

$14.95

Two layers of turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of toast

Muffaletta

$14.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & olive spread on sundried tomato focaccia

Cuban

$14.95

Ham, salami, roast pork, Swiss, pickles, mayo & mustard served on cuban bread

Chicken Ciabatta

$14.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette on grilled ciabatta (plain or whole wheat)

Honey Mustard Chicken Croissant

$14.95

Served on a croissant with sliced almonds & alfalfa sprouts

Tuna Melt

$14.95

Served with choice of provolone, cheddar, Swiss or American on your choice of bread

Veggie Pita

$14.95

Spinach, mushrooms, eggplant, red onion, tomato, provolone & mozzarella on pita bread

Roast Turkey Wrap

$14.95

Roast turkey, brie, spinach, avocado, tomato, cranberry sauce & stone ground mustard

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, green chilies & chipotle mayo

Lobster Salad Wrap

$16.95

With lemon, shallots, tarragon, chives, lettuce & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, blue cheese & ranch dressing

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.95

Grilled chicken with cheddar jack, tomato, green chilies, avocado & cilantro

Grilled Cheese (adult )

$12.95

off menu item grilled cheese

Combos

Soup & Salad

$11.95

Cup of soup & a garden side salad

Soup & Sand

$11.95

Cup of soup & half sandwich

Salad & Sand

$11.95

Half sandwich & garden side salad

1/2 Tuna Salad & Soup

$11.95

Tuna with Mayo Lettuce & Tomato on 1 slice of bread or Cuban

Platters

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Beer battered cod served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw & malt vinegar

Country Fried Steak

$16.95

Topped with sausage gravy; served with sweet potato fries & a garden side salad

Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

Boneless buffalo wings served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw & blue cheese dressing

Catch of the Day

$16.95

Served grilled, blackened or cajun style with sweet potato fries & a small garden salad

Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Cheese grits topped with jumbo shrimp (grilled, blackened or cajun) & a poached egg

Soups

French Onion

$5.95+

with provolone

Tomato Basil

$5.95+

with parmesan

Chili

$6.95+

with cheddar & onion

Italian Wedding

$5.95+

Italian meatballs in light chicken broth with Acini di Pepe pasta, fresh spinach, diced onions & tender carrots

Burgers

All dressed with lettuce & tomato. Served with pickle & choice of side.

Naked Burger

$13.95

Burger with lettuce & tomato on a bun

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Your choice of cheese (American, Swiss, cheddar or provolone)

Rise & Shine

$15.95

Bacon, American cheese & a fried egg

Patty Melt

$14.95

Grilled onion & Swiss on pressed Texas rye

Black & Blue

$14.95

Blackening seasoning, bacon & blue cheese

Mushroom Onion & Swiss Burger

$14.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms & Swiss

California Burger

$15.95

Bacon, avocado, brie, green chilies & alfalfa sprouts

Turkey Burger

$15.95

Avocado, spinach & brie on a whole grain ciabatta roll

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.25

Sweet Fries

$4.25

Coleslaw

$4.25

Sliced Tomato side

$4.25

Avocado

$4.25

Cottage Cheese

$4.25

Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Fried Green Tomato side

$5.75

Potato Salad

$4.25

Pasta Salad

$4.25

Onion Rings

$5.25

Garden Salad

$6.25

Hash Browns

$4.25

Home Fries

$4.25

Desserts

Banana Split

$7.00

Cake of the Day

$5.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.25

1/2 Waffle Dessert

$6.00

Xango

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet

$5.00

Cake of the Day

$5.00

A La Carte

Burger Patty

$7.95

Kid Burger Patty

$5.95

Chicken Breast

$7.95

Scoop Tuna Salad

$7.95

Scoop Chicken Salad

$7.95

Scoop Lobster Salad

$8.95

Scoop Egg Salad

$6.95

Egg Salad w/Side Choice

$12.95

Scoop of Salad Stuffed Tomato

$14.95

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.95+

Tomato Juice

$2.95+

Cranberry Juice

$2.95+

Still Bottled Water

$3.95

Sparkling Bottled Water

$3.95

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$2.95+

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$2.95+

Dr Pepper Float

$6.95

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.95

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Maple Leaf Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Fresh Brewed Maple Leaf Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

Kahwa Coffee

$2.95

Kahwa Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$2.95

Double Espresso

$3.95

Café Latte

$5.95

Café Con Leche

$5.95

Cappuccino

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Santa's White Christmas

$3.95

Mochaccino

$5.95

Vanilla Cappuccino

$5.95

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$7.95

Mimosa

$7.95

Screwdriver

$7.95

Sea Breeze

$7.95

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$7.95

Irish Coffee

$7.95

Sangria

$7.95

Classic Margarita

$7.95

Pineapple Orange Creamsicle Mimosa

$7.95

Sea Breeze

$7.95

Beer

Bud

$6.95

Bud Light

$6.95

Michelob Ultra

$6.95

Stella Artois

$7.95

Corona

$7.95

Corona Light

$7.95

Reef Donkey

$8.95

Beach Blond Ale

$8.95

Florida Orange

$8.95

Wine

Cabernet

$7.95

Merlot

$7.95

Chardonnay

$7.95

Pinot Grigio

$7.95

Champagne

$7.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Boneless Breaded Chicken nuggets choice of side

Kid's Burger & Fries

$8.96

4 oz all beef burgers with choice of cheese; choice of side

Kid's PB&J with Banana

$8.95

Creamy Peanut & Jelly on choice of bread & choice of side

Kid's Grilled Turkey

$8.95

Choice of Bread; Choice of side

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Choice of Bread; Choice of side

Kid'Cuban with Fries

$8.95

Made with roasted Cuban Pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, mayo/ mustard on pressed authentic Tampa Cuban bread. Served with seasoned waffle fries

Grilled Cheese kids

$7.95

Mickey Pancake

$7.95

Choice of breakfast meat or side

Kid's Omelet

$8.95

Choice of toast; choice of side

Kid's Scramble

$7.95

Choice of toast; choice of breakfast meat

Kid's French Toast

$7.95

choice of breakfast meat

Palm Tree Fruit Plate

$9.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old Fashion Neighborhood Restaurant Serving gourmet Breakfasts & Lunches (a little secret that we are professional Caterers) to the community since 2003

Location

3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

