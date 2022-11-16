- Home
- Palm Harbor
- East Lake Cafe - 3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3
East Lake Cafe 3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3
3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3
Palm Harbor, FL 34685
Food Specials
SP Grilled Cheese
Your choice of Boars’ Head cheese and tomato melted on sourdough grilled with a basil and dill infused butter. Add Boar’s Head Bacon $2.00. Served with a cup of our tomato basil soup
SP Avo Toast
whole fresh cut avocado spread on a sourdough bread topped with diced tomato, diced cucumbers & alfalfa sprouts
SP Ricotta Toast
topped with sliced tomato & fresh basil on a pressed whole grain ciabatta
SP Egg White Frittata
This succulent pork shoulder meat is naturally hardwood smoked for six hours before being lightly pulled chunky style placed on Thomas’ English muffin, topped with hollandaise sprinkled with smoked paprika and chopped scallions, served with a café side
Sp Stuffed Cranberry Walnut French Toast
This succulent pork shoulder meat is naturally hardwood smoked for six hours before being lightly pulled chunky-style , with cheddar cheese, then finished with a BBQ Sauce. Served on a butter toasted bun & comes with a café side
SP Roast Turkey and Ham Panini
Cooked oatmeal, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves & raisins with unsweetened almond milk and mixed with pumpkin puree and topped with pepitas (pumpkin seeds); served with 2 eggs any style & raisin toast
SP Bruschetta Grilled Chicken
Homestyle Breaded Breast Filets are with No Antibiotics Ever, and 100% All Natural. Prepared with 2 slices of bacon, lettuce & tomato, blue cheese dressing on a challah bread; served with a café side
Drink Specials
Combos
Eggs Deluxe
2 eggs any style with home fries, toast & choice of breakfast meat
2+2+2
2 eggs any style served with 2 pancakes & your choice of breakfast meat
Southern Special
2 eggs any style served with grits, sausage, biscuit & gravy
Eggs Your Way
2 eggs any style with toast & sliced tomato or home fries
NY Steak & Eggs
10oz NY strip with 2 eggs any style, toast & home fries
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Country fried steak with 2 eggs any style, sausage gravy, home fries & toast
Quiche Loraine or Veggie
Choice of veggie or Lorraine quiche with fresh fruit & a muffin
Biscuits & Gravy (2)
Made fresh in house
Omelets
Signature Omelet
Smoked salmon, capers, red onion & cream cheese
Frittata Omelet
Fried green tomatoes, sweet potatoes, avocado & cilantro
Western Omelet
Bacon, cheddar, peppers, onion & tomato
Greek Omelet
Spinach, tomato & feta cheese
Italian Omelet
Sausage, sun dried tomato, onion, pepper, basil & mozzarella
Florentine Omelet
Spinach, tomato, mushrooms & mornay sauce
Garden Omelet
Spinach, asparagus, mushroom, tomato & onion
Mediterranean Omelet
Egg whites, spinach, onion, sundried tomato, grilled eggplant, jalapeño, ricotta & hummus; served with warm pita bread
San Bern Omelet
Chicken, avocado, leeks, green chilies, cheddar jack & salsa
Build Your Own Omelet
Add your choice of 3 fillings
Egg White Omelets
WHITES Signature
WHITES Western Omelet
Bacon, cheddar, peppers, onion & tomato
WHITES Frittata Omelet
Fried green tomatoes, sweet potatoes, avocado & cilantro
WHITES Greek Omelet
Spinach, tomato & feta cheese
WHITES Florentine Omelet
Spinach, tomato, mushrooms & mornay sauce
WHITES Garden Omelet
Spinach, asparagus, mushroom, tomato & onion
WHITES Italian Omelet
Sausage, sun dried tomato, onion, pepper, basil & mozzarella
WHITES Mediterranean Omelet
Egg whites, spinach, onion, sundried tomato, grilled eggplant, jalapeño, ricotta & hummus; served with warm pita bread
WHITES San Bern Omelet
Chicken, avocado, leeks, green chilies, cheddar jack & salsa
WHITES BYO Omelet
Benedicts
Traditional Benedict
Canadian bacon
California Benedict
Spinach, grilled tomato & avocado
Crab Benedict
Seasoned lump crab meat & dill hollandaise
Lobster Benedict
Lobster meat & sautéed asparagus
Salmon Benedict
Spinach, onion, capers & red pepper
Avocado Benedict
Avocado & applewood bacon
Skillets
Handhelds
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs any style with meat & cheese; served on bread of choice
N Y Smoked Salmon Bagel
Scottish smoked salmon, capers, onion, tomato & cream cheese on bagel of choice
Breakfast Quesadilla
Eggs, cheese, ham, tomato, avocado, cilantro, & green chilies; served with salsa & sour cream
Wraps
Griddle
Crepes
Fruit
A La Carte
Bagel (plain)
Grits (A La Carte)
Butter Croissant
Muffin of the Day
Pancake (1) ala cart
English Muffin
Oatmeal (A La Carte)
Cuban Toast
1 Egg
Egg White
Hollandaise
Biscuit
Biscuits & Gravy (1) ala Cart
Sausage Gravy
Toast
Extra Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
1/2 Waffle
Sliced Ovengold added Turkey to a Breakfast
Sliced Ham added to a Breakfast (up charge)
Pita
Meats
Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (3)
Canadian Bacon (2)
Sausage Links (2) (Pork)
Sausage Patties (2) ( pork )
Turkey Sausage (2)
Corned Beef Hash
Ham Steak
1 Slice Bacon
1 Sausage Patty
1 Turkey Patty
1 Slice Canadian Bacon
Sliced Turkey to a breakfast
Sliced Ham to breakfast
Sides
Salads
International
Spring mix, tomato, avocado, cucumber, olives, sun dried tomato, basil, hummus & ricotta served with a grilled pita
Cashew Poppy
Spring mix, grilled chicken, seasonal fruits & vegetables, tortilla strips, chopped cashews & poppy seed dressing
H M Chicken Sal Sal
Honey mustard chicken salad topped with red onion, tomato, alfalfa sprouts & almonds. Sub tuna salad at no cost
Cobb Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced egg, red onion, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts & feta with a mango chardonnay vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, beets, olives, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini & potato salad
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, mandarin oranges, red onion, almonds, craisins & goat cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Spring mix, turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, sliced egg & tomato
Medi Salad
Spring mix, grilled jumbo shrimp, lobster salad, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, red onion, olives & feta with a balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Spring mix, mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted red peppers, avocado, basil & chicken (grilled, blackened or Cajun) with a balsamic vinaigrette
Handhelds
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on Texas rye
French Dip
Roast beef & provolone served on a hoagie with au jus dipping sauce
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three slices of toasted bread
Texas Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar, provolone, Swiss, American & parmesan on crusty brioche
Club
Two layers of turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of toast
Muffaletta
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & olive spread on sundried tomato focaccia
Cuban
Ham, salami, roast pork, Swiss, pickles, mayo & mustard served on cuban bread
Chicken Ciabatta
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette on grilled ciabatta (plain or whole wheat)
Honey Mustard Chicken Croissant
Served on a croissant with sliced almonds & alfalfa sprouts
Tuna Melt
Served with choice of provolone, cheddar, Swiss or American on your choice of bread
Veggie Pita
Spinach, mushrooms, eggplant, red onion, tomato, provolone & mozzarella on pita bread
Roast Turkey Wrap
Roast turkey, brie, spinach, avocado, tomato, cranberry sauce & stone ground mustard
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, green chilies & chipotle mayo
Lobster Salad Wrap
With lemon, shallots, tarragon, chives, lettuce & tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, blue cheese & ranch dressing
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with cheddar jack, tomato, green chilies, avocado & cilantro
Grilled Cheese (adult )
off menu item grilled cheese
Combos
Platters
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw & malt vinegar
Country Fried Steak
Topped with sausage gravy; served with sweet potato fries & a garden side salad
Buffalo Chicken
Boneless buffalo wings served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw & blue cheese dressing
Catch of the Day
Served grilled, blackened or cajun style with sweet potato fries & a small garden salad
Shrimp & Grits
Cheese grits topped with jumbo shrimp (grilled, blackened or cajun) & a poached egg
Soups
Burgers
Naked Burger
Burger with lettuce & tomato on a bun
Cheeseburger
Your choice of cheese (American, Swiss, cheddar or provolone)
Rise & Shine
Bacon, American cheese & a fried egg
Patty Melt
Grilled onion & Swiss on pressed Texas rye
Black & Blue
Blackening seasoning, bacon & blue cheese
Mushroom Onion & Swiss Burger
Grilled onions, mushrooms & Swiss
California Burger
Bacon, avocado, brie, green chilies & alfalfa sprouts
Turkey Burger
Avocado, spinach & brie on a whole grain ciabatta roll
Sides
Desserts
A La Carte
Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Still Bottled Water
Sparkling Bottled Water
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
Dr Pepper Float
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Tropicana Lemonade
Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew Bottle
Fresh Brewed Maple Leaf Iced Tea
Sweet Fresh Brewed Maple Leaf Iced Tea
Water
Coffee
Mixed Drinks
Beer
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Boneless Breaded Chicken nuggets choice of side
Kid's Burger & Fries
4 oz all beef burgers with choice of cheese; choice of side
Kid's PB&J with Banana
Creamy Peanut & Jelly on choice of bread & choice of side
Kid's Grilled Turkey
Choice of Bread; Choice of side
Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese
Choice of Bread; Choice of side
Kid'Cuban with Fries
Made with roasted Cuban Pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, mayo/ mustard on pressed authentic Tampa Cuban bread. Served with seasoned waffle fries
Grilled Cheese kids
Mickey Pancake
Choice of breakfast meat or side
Kid's Omelet
Choice of toast; choice of side
Kid's Scramble
Choice of toast; choice of breakfast meat
Kid's French Toast
choice of breakfast meat
Palm Tree Fruit Plate
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Old Fashion Neighborhood Restaurant Serving gourmet Breakfasts & Lunches (a little secret that we are professional Caterers) to the community since 2003
3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3, Palm Harbor, FL 34685