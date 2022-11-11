Restaurant info

East Liberty Tap House is located in the casual and hip 9th and 9th neighborhood of SLC. A cozy, Danish-modern influenced space, this neighborhood hangout serves updated classic bar food made from high-quality, locally sourced ingredients with a small, well-curated selection of craft beers (just six of our favorites on tap). You may want to stop by for a quick beer and bar snack before heading out for the evening (or even just before heading home on a Tuesday) or linger the whole evening over dinner and drinks with friends or family.

Website