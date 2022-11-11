Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

East Liberty Tap House

328 Reviews

$$

850 E 900 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Popular Items

Small Plates

Crispy Pork Lettuce Wraps

$12.50

house hoisin sauce (contains peanuts), spicy jicama, fried rice noodles. gluten free.

Queso Dip

$8.50

monterey jack cheese, serrano chiles. gluten free.

Loaded Queso Dip

$10.50

monterey jack cheese, serrano chiles, ancho pulled pork, & black bean puree. gluten free.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

served with a side of tomatillo salsa. gluten free. vegan.

Falafel

$8.00

(6). served with yogurt, dill and feta sauce on the side. gluten free. vegan (without the sauce).

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$8.00

pita bread, house sambal (contains fish oil), lemon, olive oil. vegan (without sambal).

House Pickles

$5.00

Assortment of 3 pickled items. gluten free. vegan.

$6.00

served with a side of ketchup and peppercorn aioli. gluten free. vegan (without aioli).

LG Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

served with a side of ketchup and peppercorn aioli. gluten free. vegan (without aioli).

Queso Fries

$9.00

queso, pickled jalapenos, lime crema, black bean puree, cotija. gluten free. vegetarian.

Soups & Salads

Chop Salad

$10.00

cabbage, romaine, kale, cauliflower, carrot, jicama, chayote pickles, pepitas, cotija, roasted poblano-cream dressing. gluten free. vegetarian.

Lentil Salad

$10.00

greens, crimson lentils, dried fruit, squash, coconut-curry vinaigrette. gluten free. vegan.

Large Plates

$15.50

american cheese, pickle, grilled onions, ketchup, peppercorn aioli. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).

Bacon Burger

$16.50

bacon, habanero jack, pickled jalapenos, cilantro-lime aioli. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).

House Veggie Burger

$14.50

garbanzo, brown rice & potato patty, cilantro-lime aioli, lettuce, radish, pickled red onions. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered). vegetarian.

Sloppy Lamb

$15.00

morgan valley lamb, beef, honey, rosemary, chevre spread. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).

Sloppy Shrooms

$14.50

crimini mushrooms, honey, rosemary, chevre spread. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered). vegetarian.

Smoked Trout Tacos

$14.50

(2) tacos. spicy cabbage & carrot slaw, cilantro-lime aioli. soft corn tortillas. served with chips & salsa. gluten free.

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

(2) tacos. pickled jicama-chayote pico, chile pequin, cotija cheese. served with chips & salsa. gluten free.

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

(2) tacos. spicy cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime aioli. soft corn tortillas. served with chips & salsa. gluten free. vegetarian.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

pulled chicken thigh, spicy achiote aioli, arugula. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).

Desserts

Lava Cake

$7.00

(not gluten free) classic lava cake with caramel sauce

N/A Beverages

Clausthaler Lager N/A

$4.50

Athletic N/A IPA

$4.50

Lag. Hop Water

$4.50

Jackson Hole Soda

$4.00

Cock 'n Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Mamachari Kombucha

$6.00

La Colombe Mocha

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

East Liberty Tap House is located in the casual and hip 9th and 9th neighborhood of SLC. A cozy, Danish-modern influenced space, this neighborhood hangout serves updated classic bar food made from high-quality, locally sourced ingredients with a small, well-curated selection of craft beers (just six of our favorites on tap). You may want to stop by for a quick beer and bar snack before heading out for the evening (or even just before heading home on a Tuesday) or linger the whole evening over dinner and drinks with friends or family.

