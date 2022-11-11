American
Bars & Lounges
East Liberty Tap House
328 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
East Liberty Tap House is located in the casual and hip 9th and 9th neighborhood of SLC. A cozy, Danish-modern influenced space, this neighborhood hangout serves updated classic bar food made from high-quality, locally sourced ingredients with a small, well-curated selection of craft beers (just six of our favorites on tap). You may want to stop by for a quick beer and bar snack before heading out for the evening (or even just before heading home on a Tuesday) or linger the whole evening over dinner and drinks with friends or family.
850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
