Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

10431 Town Center Dr

Unit 101c

Broomfield, CO 80021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
California Roll
Crispy Spring Rolls 菜春卷

Appetizers

APP Tempura W/ Chicken 鸡甜不辣

$7.00

APP Tempura W/ Shrimp 虾甜不辣

$8.00

Baked Mussels 烤青口

$10.00

APP Tempura W/ Vegetables 菜甜不辣

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts 炸小包菜

$7.00

Calamari 炸尤鱼

$7.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Chicken Wing 炸鸡翅

$9.00

Coconut shrimp 椰子虾

$8.00

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

Crispy Spring Rolls 菜春卷

$4.00

Dumplings 锅贴

$7.00

Edamame 毛豆

$6.00

Gyoza 曰本水饺

$6.00

Seafood Dynamite 烤海鲜

$12.00

Shishito Peppers 炸小辣椒

$8.00

Shumai 烧卖

$6.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Thai Spring Rolls 泰国春卷

$6.00

Vietnamese Egg Rolls 越南春卷

$6.00

Soup

Sm Miso Soup

$3.00

Sm Wonton Soup

$3.00

Sm Hot & Sour Soup

$3.00

Sm Egg Drop Soup

$3.00

Sm Thai Hot Sour Soup

$6.00

Lg Miso Soup

$5.00

Lg Wonton Soup

$5.00

Lg Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

Lg Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

Lg Thai Hot & Sour Soup

$8.00

Free Miso Not Available for Dinner

Free Wonton Not Available For Dinner

Free Egg Drop Not Available For Dinner

Free Hot &Sour Not Available For Dinner

Free Salad (FOR Entree Only)

RUN TOGETHER

Salads

Avocado Salad

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$2.00+

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Thai Beef Salad

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.50

SPICY CRAB SALAD

$6.00

Noodles

Drunken

$12.50

Lo Mein

$12.50

Pad Thai

$12.50

Pan Fried

$12.50

Singapore

$12.50

Teriyaki Noodle Bowl

$13.50

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$13.50

Thai Curry Noodle

$12.50

Udon Noodle Soup

$12.50

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Bowl

$12.50

Vietnamese Rice Bowl

$12.50

Yaki Udon

$12.50

Chicken

Basil Chicken

$14.50

Black Pepper Chicken

$14.50

Broccoli Chicken

$14.50

General Chicken

$14.50

Hunan Chicken

$15.50

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.50

Lemongrass Chicken

$14.50

Mongolian Chicken

$14.50

Moon Harbor

$14.50

Orange Chicken

$14.50

Royal Chicken ( 腰果鸡） 

$14.50

Satay Chicken

$14.50

Sesame Chicken (芝麻鸡）

$14.50

Sriracha Chicken

$14.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$14.50

Szechuan Chicken

$14.50

Tempura Chicken

$14.50

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Yushan Chicken

$14.50

Black Bean Chicken

$14.50

Beef

Beef Mushroom

$15.50

Black Pepper Beef

$15.50

Broccoli Beef

$15.50

Kung Pao Beef

$15.50

Mongolian Beef

$15.50

Moon Harbor Beef

$15.50

Royal Beef

$15.50

Satay Beef

$15.50

Sesame Beef

$15.50

Sriracha Beef

$15.50

Szechaun Beef

$15.50

Teriyaki Beef

$15.50

Thai Basil Beef

$15.50

Yushan Beef

$15.50

Orange Beef

$15.50

Pork

Black Pepper Pork

$14.75

Broccoli Pork

$14.75

Kung Pao Pork

$14.75

Teriyaki Pork

$15.25

Thai Basil Pork

$14.75

Yushan Pork

$14.75

Seafood

Black Pepper Shrimp

$17.50

Broccoli Shrimp

$17.50

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.50

Little Moon Shrimp

$17.50

Mongolian Shrimp

$17.50

Royal Shrimp

$17.50

Sesame Shrimp

$17.50

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.50

Szechuan Shrimp

$17.50

Tempura Shrimp

$17.50

Teriyaki Shrimp

$17.50

Basil Shrimp

$17.50

Yushan Shrimp

$17.50

Basil Scallop

$19.00

Teriyaki Scallop

$19.50

Sesame Scallop

$19.50

Black Bean Fish

$15.50Out of stock

SWEET SOUR COMB

$22.00

SNOW PEAR SHRIMP

$17.50

SHRIMP ASPARAGUS

$17.50

Fried Rice

Egg & Scallion Fried Rice

$11.50

Basil Fried Rice

$11.50

Thai Fried Rice

$12.50

Fried Rice

$11.50

Signature

1-9

$19.00

Hunan Beef 湖南牛

$16.50

Jalapeño Seafood

$25.00

Peking Duck 北京鸭，

$24.00

Tenderloin Chow Fun

$18.00

Teriyaki Salmon 烤三文鱼

$25.00

Thai BBQ Chicken 炸鸡

$16.00

Thai Spice Beef Tenderloin

$20.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Walnut Shrimp 核桃虾

$19.00

KUSSHI (WEST) Oyster (6PC)

$18.00

WALNUT CHICKEN 核桃鸡

$16.00

Duck Ramen

$18.00

Little Moon Chicken

$15.50

Side Orders

Sm Steam Rice

$1.50

Lg Steam Rice

$3.00

Brown Fried Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice (S)

$1.50

Brown Rice (L)

$3.00

Fried Rice (S)

$1.50

Fried Rice (L)

$3.00

sushi rice (S)

$2.00

Sushi Rice (L)

$4.00

$3 Lo Mein (Sm)

$3.00

$ 5 Lo Mein (L)

$5.00

ramen noodles

$4.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Side Udon Noodles

$4.00

Side Steam Drunken Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli $3.00

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables $3

$3.00

Side Steamed Tofu $2

$3.00

Steamed Chicken $3

$3.00

Steamed Shrimp $1 For Pc

$1.00

Steamed Scallops $2 For Pc

$2.00

Grilled Beef $3

$3.00

Grilled Chicken$3

$3.00

Grilled Pork $3

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp $1.5 Pc

$1.50

Extra Wasabi

Extra Ginger

Ginger

$0.50

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Wasabi

$1.00

Hot Chili Oil

$0.50

Jalapeño

$0.50

Lemon Slices

$0.50

Chili Lime Sauce

$0.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Dressing (L)

$10.00

Peanut Dressing (S)

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Slice Avocado $3

$3.00

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50

Sesame Sauce

$1.00

House Hot Mustard

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Chili Lime Sauce

$0.50

Extra Soy Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Rice (S)

$2.00

No Chopsticks

No Soy Sauce

Steamed Beef $3

$3.00

Steamed Asparagus $3

$3.00

Side Cashew $3

$3.00

Side Walnut $3

$3.00

Side Peanuts $1

$1.00

Side Steamed Fish $5

$5.00

side Tempura shrimp $2 pc

$2.00

side Tempura chicken $1.5 pc

$1.50

SIDE AVOCADO $3

$3.00

SIDE JAPANESE PICKLE

$3.00

EXTRA WASABI

$0.50

side chips

$2.00

Steamed

Steamed Fish

$17.50

Steamed Shrimp

$17.50

Steamed Chicken

$14.50

Steamed Scallops

$19.00

Steamed Beef

$15.50

Steam Tofu

$12.50

Steamed Vegetables

$12.50

Kids Size (DINE IN ONLY )

KIDS SIZE FOR DINE IN ONLY

KIDS SIZE FOR DINE IN ONLY

Vegetarian

Buddha’s Delight

$12.50

Kung Pao Tofu

$12.50

Mabo Tofu

$12.50

Sesame Tofu

$12.50

Szechuan Eggplant

$12.50

Tempura Vegetable

$12.50

Basil Tofu

$12.50

Assorted vegetables

$12.50

Basil Vegetables

$12.50

Yushan tofu

$12.50

Thai Curries Dinner

Green Curry

$12.75

Panang Curry

$12.75

Peanut Curry

$12.75

PINEAPPLE CURRY

$12.75

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

BAKED Cheese Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

White vanilla cheese cake

$7.00Out of stock

New York cheesecake

$7.00

Sashimi

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Amberjack (Kampachi) Sashimi

$9.00

Crab Stick Sashimi

$8.00

Eel Sashimi

$9.00

Egg Omelette Sashimi

$8.00

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$9.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$8.00

Madai Sashimi

$9.00

Octopus Sashimi

$8.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$9.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$9.00

Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Squid Sashimi

$8.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$9.00

Tofu Skin Sashimi

$8.00

Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.00

Uni Sashimi 1pc

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Toro Sashimi

$18.00

Bluefine Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

japanese uni Sashimi 1pc

$9.00Out of stock

Nigiri

A5 NIGIRI

$18.00Out of stock

Albacore Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

Amberjack (Kampachi) Nigiri

$9.00

Avocado Nigiri

$6.00

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$16.00

Crab Stick Nigiri

$8.00

Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Egg Omelette Nigiri

$8.00

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$9.00

japanese uni nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

Mackerel Nigiri

$8.00

Madai (Japanese Snapper) Nigiri

$9.00

Octopus Nigiri

$8.00

Oshinko Nigiri

$6.00

quail egg

$6.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.00

Scallop Nigiri

$9.00

Sea Urchin (Uni) (1PC)

$9.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Spicy scallop Nigiri

$9.00

Squid Nigiri

$8.00

Surf Clam Nigiri

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Tofu Skin Nigiri

$8.00

Toro Nigiri

$18.00

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$9.00

Classic Rolls

Alaska Roll

$8.00

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$7.00

Christmas Roll

$9.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Salmon Mango Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

shrimp, cucum, avo roll

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll 地瓜两片

$6.00

Tuna Jalapeno Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$8.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$11.00

Specialty Rolls

Barcelona Roll

$16.00

Bronco Roll

$16.00

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Dancing Eel Roll

$14.00

Denver Bomb Roll 炸龙虾1只

$16.00

East Moon Roll

$15.00

Fire Roll

$15.00

Happy Roll

$16.00

Hawaiian Dragon Roll 炸虾2只

$15.00

Ichiban Roll

$14.00

James Roll 烤虾2只

$15.00

King Kong Roll

$15.00

Lucky 7 Roll 炸卷

$11.00

Mexico Roll

$14.00

Ninja Roll 炸虾

$15.00

SHRIMP LOVER

$18.00

Pink Lady Roll

$15.00

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll 炸虾2只

$11.00

Smokey Roll

$15.00

Spider Roll 软壳蟹1只

$14.00

Sweetheart Roll

$15.00

Tokyo Roll

$15.00

FALLEN LEAF

$16.00Out of stock

Vegas Roll

$15.00

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Westminister Roll

$14.00

Sushi Bar Combo

Chirashi

$26.00

Kabuki Combo

$25.00

Salmon Sushi Dinner

$28.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

Spicy Maki Combo

$22.00

Sushi & Sashimi Boat

$110.00

Sushi & Sashimi Dinner For Two

$68.00

Sushi Deluxe

$28.00

Sushi Dinner For Two

$48.00

Tuna Sushi Dinner

$28.00

Vegetable Maki Combo

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi image
East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi image

