This restaurant does not have any images
East Nashville Flower Cafe 114 S 11th St Suite 101 101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nestled in the heart of East Nashville, East Nashville Flower Café combines two wonderful things: coffee and flowers! Come grab yourself a floral themed coffee or tea, pastry and a fun bouquet!
Location
114 S 11th St Suite 101 101, Nashville, TN 37206