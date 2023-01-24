A map showing the location of East of Chicago Pizza Company Santa BarbaraView gallery

East of Chicago Pizza Company Santa Barbara

review star

No reviews yet

1306 Santa Barbara Boulevard

Unit#7

Cape Coral, FL 33991

Beverages

20oz Bottle

$2.25

2 Liter

$3.50

Rockstar Original

$2.50

Rockstar Taurine Caffeine

$2.50

12" Medium Pizzas

12" All Meat

$17.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

12" Hawaiian

$17.99

12" The Tower

$19.99

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

12" Cheeseburger

$17.99

12" Deluxe

$17.99

12" Taco w/ Meat

$17.99

12" BLT

$17.99

12" Chicken Bacon BBQ

$17.99

12" Double Stack Pepperoni

$17.99

12" 7 Layer Veggie

$17.99

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$12.29

12" Just Cheese

$12.29

12" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$17.99

14" Large Pizzas

14" All Meat

$20.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

14" Hawaiian

$20.99

14" The Tower

$22.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$20.99

14" Cheeseburger

$20.99

14" Deluxe

$20.99

14" Taco w/ Meat or Chicken

$20.99

14" BLT

$20.99

14" Chicken Bacon BBQ

$20.99

14" Double Stack Pepperoni

$20.99

14" 7 Layer Veggie

$20.99

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.29

14" Just Cheese

$14.29

14" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$20.99

16" Extra Large Pizzas

16" All Meat

$28.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$28.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.99

16" Hawaiian

$28.99

16" The Tower

$30.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$28.99

16" Cheeseburger

$28.99

16" Deluxe

$28.99

16" Taco w/ Meat

$28.99

16" BLT

$28.99

16" Chicken Bacon BBQ

$28.99

16" Double Stack Pepperoni

$28.99

16" 7 Layer Veggie

$28.99

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$20.99

16" Just Cheese

$20.99

16" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$28.99

16" Square Pizzas

16" SQ All Meat

$32.99

16" SQ Buffalo Chicken

$32.99

16" SQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$32.99

16" SQ Hawaiian

$32.99

16" SQ The Tower

$34.99

16" SQ BBQ Chicken

$32.99

16" SQ Cheeseburger

$32.99

16" SQ Deluxe

$32.99

16" SQ Taco w/ Meat

$32.99

16" SQ BLT

$32.99

16" SQ Chicken Bacon BBQ

$32.99

16" SQ Double Stack Pepperoni

$32.99

16" SQ 7 Layer Veggie

$32.99

16" SQ Build Your Own Pizza

$23.99

16" SQ Just Cheese

$23.99

16" SQ Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$32.99

No Crust Pizza Bowl

Build Your Own Pizza Bowl

$8.49

Specialty Pizza Bowl

$9.49

Desserts

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pizza

$12.99+

Dutch Crunch

$12.99+

CinnaPOPs

$4.99

Chewy Chocolate Chip and Chunk Cookie

$6.59

Oven Baked Subs

American

$8.29+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.29+

Ham & Cheese

$8.29+

Pizza

$8.29+

BLT

$8.29+

Deluxe

$8.29+

Italian

$8.29+

Steak

$8.29+

Buffalo Chicken

$8.29+

Fajita Chicken

$8.29+

Meatball

$8.29+

7 Layer Veggie

$8.29+

A1 Steak

$9.59+

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.49

Side Salad

$3.75

Chef Salad

$7.49

Taco Salad

$7.49

Wings

Regular Wings

$16.99+

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Great Additions

ParmPOPs

$4.99

Pizza Foldover

$7.49

Breadsticks

$5.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Garlic Pizza Bread

$8.99

French Fries

$4.49

Chicago Cheese Fries

$9.49

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$3.99

Pasta w/ Two Breadsticks

$8.99

Pizza Burger

$8.99

The Works Burger

$8.99

American Burger

$10.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.99

City Burger

$9.99

Sauce Sides

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Mild/Buffalo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

10" Cauliflower Crust

10" Cauliflower Crust

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1306 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Unit#7, Cape Coral, FL 33991

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

