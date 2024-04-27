East of Chicago Henrietta
4011 West Henrietta Road
Rochester, NY 14623
Beverages
Pizzas
14" Large Pizzas
- 14" Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
Pizza Sauce & our Signature Cheese Blend, with your choice of delicious toppings. 12 slices.
- 14" Just Cheese$13.99
Pizza Sauce & our Signature Cheese Blend, with your choice of delicious toppings. 12 slices.
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
BBQ Sauce, our Signature Cheese Blend, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple. 12 Slices.
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Mild or Hot Sauce, Our Signature Cheese Blend, and Boneless Breaded Chicken. 12 Slices
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.99
Ranch Dressing, Signature Cheese Blend, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Bacon. 12. Slices.
- 14" Deluxe Pizza$19.99
Pizza Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Mild Banana Peppers. 12 Slices.
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Pizza Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, & Pineapple. 12 Slices.
- 14" Taco Pizza$19.99
Salsa & Taco-style Beef or Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheese. 12 Slices.
- 14" 7 Layer Veggie Pizza$19.99
Pizza Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers, & Tomatoes. 12 Slices.
- 14" The Tower Pizza$21.99
Pizza Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers, & Bacon. 12 Slices.
- 14" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2$19.99
12" Medium Pizzas
- 12" Build Your Own Pizza$11.99
Pizza Sauce & our Signature Cheese Blend, with your choice of delicious toppings. 8 slices.
- 12" Just Cheese$11.99
Pizza Sauce & our Signature Cheese Blend, with your choice of delicious toppings. 8slices.
- 12" BBQ Chicken$15.99
BBQ Sauce, our Signature Cheese Blend, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple. 8Slices.
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$15.99
Mild or Hot Sauce, Our Signature Cheese Blend, and Boneless Breaded Chicken. 8 Slices
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.99
Ranch Dressing, Signature Cheese Blend, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Bacon. 8 Slices.
- 12" Deluxe$15.99
Pizza Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Mild Banana Peppers. 8 Slices.
- 12" Hawaiian$15.99
Pizza Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, & Pineapple. 8 Slices.