East of Chicago Rochester

review star

No reviews yet

931 South Clinton Avenue

Rochester, NY 14620

Pizzas

6" Flash Pan Pizzas

6" Build Your Own Pizza

$6.99

6" Just Cheese

$6.99

6" BBQ Chicken

$8.99

6" Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

6" Deluxe

$8.99

6" Taco w/ Meat or Chicken

$8.99

6" 7 Layer Veggie

$8.99

6" The Tower

$10.99

6" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$8.99

6" Hawaiian

$8.99

12" Medium Pizzas

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

12" Just Cheese

$10.99

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

12" Deluxe

$15.99

12" Hawaiian

$15.99

12" Taco w/ Meat or Chicken

$15.99

12" 7 Layer Veggie

$15.99

12" The Tower

$17.99

12" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$15.99

14" Large Pizzas

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

14" Just Cheese

$12.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

14" Deluxe

$18.99

14" Hawaiian

$18.99

14" Taco w/ Meat or Chicken

$18.99

14" 7 Layer Veggie

$18.99

14" The Tower

$20.99

14" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$18.99

Oven Baked Subs

BLT

$5.49+

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$5.49+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$5.49+

Deluxe Sub

$5.49+

Fajita Chicken

$5.49+

Ham & Cheese

$5.49+

Italian

$5.49+

Pizza Sub

$5.49+

7 Layer Veggie Sub

$5.49+

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Wings

Regular Wings

$12.99+

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Desserts

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.99

Double Chocolate Brownie Pizza Cookie

$6.99

Great Additions

Breadsticks (6)

$8.39

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Cheesy Sticks

$6.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Beverages

20oz Bottle

$2.15

2 Liter

$3.29

Sauces

BBQ

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

Hot

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mild

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Pizza sauce

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Zesty BBQ

Zesty BBQ

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in grab "the best pan pizza East of Chicago!"

Location

931 South Clinton Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620

Directions

