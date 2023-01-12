East of Chicago Pizza
No reviews yet
211 Center Street
Seville, OH 44273
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
6" Flash Pan Pizzas
6" Build Your Own Pizza
6" Just Cheese
6" All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef
6" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple
6" Buffalo Chicken
Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken
6" Chicago Melt
6" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon
6" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers
6" Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon
6" Taco
Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)
6" 7 Layer Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives
6" The Tower
10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)
12" Medium Pizzas
12" Build Your Own Pizza
12" Just Cheese
12" All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple
12" Buffalo Chicken
Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken
12" Chicago Melt
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon
12" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers
12" Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon
12" Taco
Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)
12" 7 Layer Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives
12" The Tower
10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)
14" Large Pizzas
14" Build Your Own Pizza
14" Just Cheese
14" All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple
14" Buffalo Chicken
Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken
14" Chicago Melt
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon
14" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers
14" Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon
14" Taco
Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)
14" 7 Layer Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives
14" The Tower
10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)
16" Extra Large Pizzas
16" Build Your Own Pizza
16" Just Cheese
16" All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple
16" Buffalo Chicken
Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken
16" Chicago Melt
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon
16" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers
16" Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon
16" Taco
Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)
16" 7 Layer Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives
16" The Tower
10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)
16" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2
16" Square Pizzas
16" Square Build Your Own Pizza
16" SQ Just Cheese
16" SQ All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef
16" SQ BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple
16" SQ Buffalo Chicken
Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken
16" SQ Chicago Melt
16" SQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon
16" SQ Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers
16" SQ Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon
16" SQ Taco
Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)
16" SQ 7 Layer Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives
16" SQ The Tower
10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)
16" SQ Specialty 1/2 & 1/2
9" Small Pizzas
9" Build Your Own Pizza
9" Just Cheese
9" All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef
9" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple
9" Buffalo Chicken
Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken
9" Chicago Melt
9" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon
9" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers
9" Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon
9" Taco
Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)
9" 7 Layer Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives
9" The Tower
10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)
Nacho cheese
Ranch
Mild
Pizza sauce
Marinara
Garlic butter
Garlic parm
Zesty Garlic
Blue cheese
Call for Open Hours
In 1991, East of Chicago Pizza was founded on our signature fresh pan pizza, devotion to quality, and the belief customers deserve the best tasting pizza with every bite. We believe our commitment to these three principles is the driving force behind our growth and success.
211 Center Street, Seville, OH 44273