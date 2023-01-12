Restaurant header imageView gallery

East of Chicago Pizza

211 Center Street

Seville, OH 44273

Order Again

6" Flash Pan Pizzas

6" Build Your Own Pizza

$4.99

6" Just Cheese

$4.99

6" All Meat

$6.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef

6" BBQ Chicken

$6.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple

6" Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken

6" Chicago Melt

$6.99

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon

6" Deluxe

$6.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers

6" Hawaiian

$6.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon

6" Taco

$6.99

Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)

6" 7 Layer Veggie

$6.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives

6" The Tower

$8.99

10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)

12" Medium Pizzas

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

12" Just Cheese

$10.99

12" All Meat

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken

12" Chicago Melt

$15.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon

12" Deluxe

$15.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers

12" Hawaiian

$15.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon

12" Taco

$15.99

Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)

12" 7 Layer Veggie

$15.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives

12" The Tower

$17.99

10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)

14" Large Pizzas

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

14" Just Cheese

$12.99

14" All Meat

$18.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken

14" Chicago Melt

$18.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon

14" Deluxe

$18.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers

14" Hawaiian

$18.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon

14" Taco

$18.99

Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)

14" 7 Layer Veggie

$18.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives

14" The Tower

$20.99

10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)

16" Extra Large Pizzas

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.99

16" Just Cheese

$15.99

16" All Meat

$22.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken

16" Chicago Melt

$22.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon

16" Deluxe

$22.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers

16" Hawaiian

$22.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon

16" Taco

$22.99

Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)

16" 7 Layer Veggie

$22.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives

16" The Tower

$24.99

10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)

16" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$22.99

16" Square Pizzas

16" Square Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99

16" SQ Just Cheese

$16.99

16" SQ All Meat

$23.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef

16" SQ BBQ Chicken

$23.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple

16" SQ Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken

16" SQ Chicago Melt

$23.99

16" SQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon

16" SQ Deluxe

$23.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers

16" SQ Hawaiian

$23.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon

16" SQ Taco

$23.99

Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)

16" SQ 7 Layer Veggie

$23.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives

16" SQ The Tower

$25.99

10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)

16" SQ Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$23.99

9" Small Pizzas

9" Build Your Own Pizza

$8.49

9" Just Cheese

$8.49

9" All Meat

$11.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Beef

9" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Fajita Chicken, and Pineapple

9" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Mild or Hot (140–310 Cal) Sauce topped with Boneless Breaded Chicken

9" Chicago Melt

$11.99

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Ranch Dressing, Grilled Fajita Chicken and Bacon

9" Deluxe

$11.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives & Mild Banana Peppers

9" Hawaiian

$11.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon

9" Taco

$11.99

Salsa & Taco-style Meat or Grilled Fajita Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Signature Cheese Blend & Cheddar Cheeses (Additional for Grilled Fajita Chicken)

9" 7 Layer Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives & Black Olives

9" The Tower

$12.99

10 Toppings – Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, Mild Banana Peppers, Green & Black Olives (Additional for The Tower)

No Crust Pizza Bowl

Build Your Own Pizza Bowl

$7.99

Specialty Pizza Bowl

$8.99

Oven Baked Subs

American

$5.25+

BLT

$5.25+

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$5.25+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$5.25+

Deluxe Sub

$5.25+

Ham & Cheese

$5.25+

Italian

$5.25+

Meatball

$5.25+

Pizza Sub

$5.25+

Steak

$5.25+

7 Layer Veggie Sub

$5.25+

Wings

Regular Wings

$11.99+

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.25

Chef Salad

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.25

Side Salad

$4.99

Taco Salad

$9.25

Family Salad (serves 4-5)

$17.99

Desserts

Dutch Crunch

$11.99+

CinnaPOPs

$5.99

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.99

Jelly Bean Cookie

$6.99

Apple Pops

$6.99

Apple Fold Over

$6.99

Great Additions

ParmPOPs

$5.99

Pizza Foldover

$8.99

Breadsticks (6)

$5.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99+

Garlic Pizza Bread

$8.99

Nachos for Two

$8.50

Nachos for Four

$14.99

Extra Dressing

$0.85

Fries

$6.99

Wedges

$6.99

Cheesy Sticks

$5.99

Beverages

20oz Bottle

$2.19

2 Liter

$3.99

Nacho cheese

Nacho Cheese

$0.85

BBQ

BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Ranch

Ranch

$0.85

Hot

Hot Sauce

$0.85

Mild

Mild Sauce

$0.85

Pizza sauce

Pizza Sauce

$0.85

Marinara

Marinara Sauce

$0.85

Garlic butter

Garlic Butter

$0.85

Garlic parm

Garlic Parm

$0.85

Zesty Garlic

Zesty Garlic

$0.85

Blue cheese

Blue cheese

$0.85
In 1991, East of Chicago Pizza was founded on our signature fresh pan pizza, devotion to quality, and the belief customers deserve the best tasting pizza with every bite. We believe our commitment to these three principles is the driving force behind our growth and success.

211 Center Street, Seville, OH 44273

