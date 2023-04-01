Restaurant header imageView gallery

East of Texas 907 Broad St

907 Broad St

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Apparel

Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

Overalls

Bib

Beanie

Merch

Coffee Mug

EoTX Dry Rub

Coasters

Stickers

$0.50

Keychain

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tex-Mex BBQ smoked in house, located in a beautiful remodeled brick warehouse with tons of fun outdoor space!

907 Broad St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

