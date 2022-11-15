EastSide Bar, Casino & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Through April, we are operating on Call ahead or Online orders only. Delivery of our entire menu (including Beer & Liquor) is an option for our customers in Belt. Just ask
Location
202 Bridge St, Belt, MT 59412
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Good Time Charlie's / R&R Lounge - R&R Lounge
3.9 • 289
3801 10th ave s Great Falls, MT 59405
View restaurant