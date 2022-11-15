EastSide Bar, Casino & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Staff Donation

Staff Donation ($10)

$10.00

Staff Donation ($20)

$20.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

$12.00

14" Pepperoni Perfection

Canadian Bacon

$12.00

North of the Boarder Bacon :)

Cheese

$11.00

None of the fluff - just the Cheesy stuff!

Supreme

$16.00

The Works! Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green peppers, Mushrooms & Black olives

Three Meat

$15.00

All the Meats - Pepperoni, Sausage & Canadian Bacon

Hawaiian

$14.00

North of the boarder bacon went to the beach & added Pineapple

Appetizer

Drummies

$8.50

Chicken Strips

$7.50

Gizzards

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.50

Eggrolls

$5.50

Mini Tacos

$5.50

Popcorn Chicken

$5.50

Pork Riblets

$10.00

Jojo's

$5.50

Jalepeno Poppers

$5.50

Cheese Stix

$5.50

Pickle Chips

$5.50

Mushrooms

$5.50

Basket of Fries

$3.00

Basket of Tots

$3.00

Baskets

Pork Riblet Basket

$13.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.50

Shrimp Basket

$9.50

Fish & Chips Basket

$9.50

Burger & Sandwiches

1/4th Pound Deluxe Burger

$4.50

Served with a Bag Of Chips OR Choose your choice of Potato ($2)

Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Served with a Bag Of Chips OR Choose your choice of Potato ($2)

Liquor

Absolut

$32.00

Absolut Mandrin

$32.00

Absolut Raspberry

$35.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Bacardi

$19.00

Bacardi Limon

$18.00

BirdDog BLACKBERRY Whiskey

$22.00

BirdDog BLACKCHERRY Whiskey

$22.00

Blackberry Brandy

$14.00

Black Velvet

$16.00

Black Velvet Caramel

$19.00

Black Velvet Reserve

$19.00

Camerina - Gold

$20.00

Camerina - White

$20.00

Canadian Club

$21.00

Canadian Mist

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$22.00

Captain Morgan Apple

$22.00

Christian Brothers

$16.00

Coral Bay

$12.00

Creme de Cacao

$15.00

Creme de Menthe

$15.00

Crown Royal

$44.00

Crown Royal Apple

$44.00

Crown Royal Peach

$35.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$44.00

Crown Russe Vodka

$11.00

Cruzan Blkcherry Rum

$18.00

DeK Buttershot

$10.00

DeK Hot Damn

$16.00

DeK Raspberry

$14.00

Dek Rootbeer

$12.00

DeK Sour Apple

$14.00

DeK Watermelon

$14.00

Dickel

$21.00

Drambuie

$44.00

Dr McG Cherry

$19.00

Dr McG Vanilla

$19.00

Early Times

$17.00

E&J Brandy

$17.00

Emmett's/ McCormicks

$15.00

Fireball

$25.00

Firefly

$25.00

Glenlivet

$45.00

Grey Goose

$40.00

Jack Daniels

$40.00

Jack Daniels FIRE

$39.00

Jack Daniels HONEY

$39.00

Jagermeister

$35.00

Jameson

$43.00

Jim Beam

$25.00

Jose Gold

$22.00

Jose Silver

$22.00

J Walker Red

$30.00

Kahlua

$32.00

Lauder's

$16.00

Lolo Creek Raspberry Vodka

$34.00

Malibu

$21.00

Margaritaville Lime

$20.00

Margaritaville Mango

$20.00

Mr Boston's Peach

$11.00

Old Crow

$32.00

Orphan Girl

$25.00

Pendleton

$30.00

Pepe Gold

$20.00

Pepe White

$20.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$12.00

Pinnnacle Whipped

$20.00

Potter's Crown

$13.00

Potter's Gin

$10.50

Puker Cherry

$18.00

Puker Rasp

$18.00

Red Stag (Beam)

$22.00

R&R

$15.00

Rum Chata

$25.00

Seagrams 7

$22.00

Seagrams VO

$22.00

Sloe-Gin

$12.00

Smirnoff

$19.00

Smirnoff RW&B

$20.00

Southern Comfort

$25.00

Tanqueray

$32.00

Tequila Rose

$25.00

Tito's

$32.00

Triple Sec

$12.00

UV Blue

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$32.00

Yukon Jack

$22.00

Blackberry Brandy

$9.00

Black Velvet Pint

$7.00

Brandy Pint

$7.00

Crown Russe Vodka Pint

$5.00

Hot Damn Pint

$9.00

Jack Fire Pint

$15.00

Jim Beam Pint

$10.00

Peppermint Pint

$6.00

Potter's Gin Pint

$7.00

R&R Pint

$7.50

Rum Pint

$9.00

Beer

BlueMoon Light Sky 12pk

$19.00

BlueMoon Light Sky 6pk

$10.00

Brown Bomber

$12.00

Bud Light 18pk

$22.00

Bud Light 30pk

$33.00

Bud Light 6pk

$9.00

Bud Light Chelada 6pk

$11.00

Bud Light Lime 18pk

$25.00

Bud Light Lime 6pk

$8.00

Budweiser 18pk

$22.00

Budweiser 6pk

$9.00

Busch 18pk

$18.00

Busch 6pk

$6.50

Busch Light 18pk

$20.00

Busch Light 30pk

$28.00

Busch Light 6pk

$6.50

Busch N/A 6pk

$7.00

Coors 12pk

$15.00

Coors 6pk

$9.00

Coors Lt 16oz 12pk

$19.50

Coors Lt 16oz 6pk

$9.00

Keystone Lt 15pk

$13.00

Keystone Lt 30pk

$25.00

Keystone Lt 6pk

$6.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$7.50

Miller Lt 16oz 12pk

$20.00

Miller Lt 16oz 6pk

$9.00

Miller Lt 18pk

$21.00

Miller Lt 6pk

$7.50

Milwauk Best Lt 15pk

$24.00

Milwauk Best Lt 6pk

$6.50

Oly 6pk

$8.00

PBR 16oz 6pk

$8.00

PBR Coffee 4pk

$12.00

Rainier 12pk

$15.00

Rainier 6pk

$7.00

Saint Archer Gold 6pk

$9.00

Twisted Half & Half 12pk

$19.00

Twisted Half & Half 6pk

$9.50

Twisted Tea 12pk

$19.00

Twisted Tea 6pk

$9.50

Whiteclaw 6pk

$10.00

Corona Seltzer 6pk

$10.00

Bud Light 18pk

$22.00

Bud Light 6pk

$9.00

Budweiser 12pk

$16.00

Budweiser 18pk

$22.00

Budweiser 6pk

$8.00

Busch Lt 12pk

$16.00

Busch Lt 18pk

$19.00

Busch Lt 6pk

$8.00

Coors 12pk

$14.00

Coors 24pk

$28.00

Coors 6pk

$7.00

Coors Light 12pk

$14.00

Coors Light 24pk

$28.00

Coors Light 6pk

$7.00

Corona Extra 12pk

$17.00

Corona Extra 24pk

$25.00

Corona Extra 6pk

$9.00

H.M. Beltian 6pk

$10.00

MGD 12pk

$20.00

MGD 24pk

$32.00

MGD 6pk

$9.00

Michelob Ultra 6pk

$10.00

Michelob Ultra Gold 6pk

$11.00

Mike's Hard Punch 6pk

$10.00

Miller Lite 12pk

$15.00

Miller Lite 24pk

$28.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$9.00

Select 55 6pk

$8.00

"Mexican" beers 6pk

$10.00

Wine / Champagne

Black Box

$22.00

Franzia

$18.00

Wycliff champagne

$6.00

Arbor Mist Merlot

$7.00

Botta Box

$22.00

Cooks Champagne 4pk mini

$12.00

Tobacco

Camel Blue

$7.50

Camel Snus (silver)

$4.50

Camel Snus LRG (blue)

$4.50

Copenhagen Long Cut

$6.00

Copenhagen Snuff

$6.00

Marlboro

$7.50

Marlboro 100's

$7.50

Marlboro BLACK 100's

$7.50

Marlboro Gold

$7.50

Marlboro Gold 100's

$8.00

Match Books

$0.50

Pall Mall Blue

$7.50

Skoal pouches

$4.50

USA Menthol

$7.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Through April, we are operating on Call ahead or Online orders only. Delivery of our entire menu (including Beer & Liquor) is an option for our customers in Belt. Just ask

Website

Location

202 Bridge St, Belt, MT 59412

Directions

Gallery
EastSide Bar, Casino & Grill image
EastSide Bar, Casino & Grill image
EastSide Bar, Casino & Grill image

