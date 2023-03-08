East Side King imageView gallery
Caterers

East Side King High Noon

review star

No reviews yet

2000 E Cesar Chabez

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sando
Pork Belly Buns (2)
Tori Meshi


FOOD

FOR HERE

**** TOGO

Beet Home Fries

Beet Home Fries

$9.00

Deep fried roasted beets, japanese mayo, togorashi, green onion (veg/gf)

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$10.95

Fried Brussels sprouts, sweet & spicy sauce, cabbage, cilantro, mint, basil, onion, jalapeño, and a crispy bun (veg)

Avo Buns (2)

Avo Buns (2)

$10.00

Fried avocado, steam bun, spicy mayo, jalapeno, onion, crispy shallots, togorashi (veg)

Tofu Kara Age

Tofu Kara Age

$10.95

marinated firm tofu tossed in soy and garlic oil with mint, cilantro, basil, jalapeno, onion and sweet and spicy sauce (vegan/GF)

Pork Belly Buns (2)

Pork Belly Buns (2)

$11.00

Roasted pork belly, steamed bun, cucumber kimchi, hoisin sauce, green onion

Tori Meshi

Tori Meshi

$14.50

Thai Chicken kara-age over Liberty Rice (GF)

Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$10.00

Green curry and buttermilk fried chicken thigh, dill pickles, special sauce on a toasted Martin's potato roll

Plain Bao Bun

$2.00

Extra Kewpie ;P

$1.50

Extra Soy Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Food

Moto Dog

Moto Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Ripper Beef Hot Dog, Pickled Cabbage, Spicy Mustard, Kewpie Mayo, Nori, Negi, Benito

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Japanese street food sense 2009

Location

2000 E Cesar Chabez, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
East Side King image
East Side King image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cookbook
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Austin Food Company - Barton Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
517 S Lamar Boulevard Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Kafay
orange starNo Reviews
3651 south IH35 Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
ATX Sliders
orange star5.0 • 6
3400 Comsouth Drive Austin, TX 78744
View restaurantnext
East Side King - Sola
orange starNo Reviews
2310 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Crave Catering
orange starNo Reviews
14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104 AUSTIN, TX 78728
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Wholly Cow Burgers South Lamar
orange star4.4 • 3,866
3010 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Bouldin Creek Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,260
1900 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
orange star4.4 • 1,622
2901 S 1st Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Poke-Poke - South Brodie
orange star4.7 • 1,117
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Barlata Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 918
1500 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza on South Lamar
orange star4.1 • 805
1224 South Lamar Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston