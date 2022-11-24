Caterers
East Side King The Liberty
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Japanese street food sense 2009
Location
1618 1/2 E 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Austin Food Company - Barton Springs Rd
No Reviews
517 S Lamar Boulevard Austin, TX 78704
View restaurant