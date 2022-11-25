Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

East Side King - Sola

review star

No reviews yet

2310 S Lamar Blvd

Ste 101

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

Kara-Age bowl
Classic Bento
Beet Home Fries

Bites

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Cucmbers toss in chili garlic vinaigrette, toasted peanuts, thai basil, mint, cilantro, and negi

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Roasted soy beans seasoned with salt and served with a slice of lemon

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$10.95

Fried Brussels sprouts, sweet & spicy sauce, cabbage, basil, cilantro, mint, onion, jalapeño, crispy steamed bao bun

Beet Home Fries

Beet Home Fries

$9.00

Deep fried roasted beets, japanese mayo, togorashi, green onion

Red Chili Wontons

Red Chili Wontons

$7.50

Hand rolled wontons, pork belly, crispy shallots, cilantro, sesame seeds, negi, and a side of house red chili sauce

Liberty rice

Liberty rice

$4.50

Steamed jasmine rice cooked with ginger, garlic oil, salt. Topped with basil, cilantro, mint, onion, jalapeño, soy sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

French fries tossed with Nori and served with a sides of curry mayo & banana ketchup

Side Of Rice

$3.00

10 ounces of steamed jasmine rice cooked with ginger, garlic oil, salt. Topped with soy sauce.

Plain Bao Bun

$1.00

Bowls

Kara-Age bowl

Kara-Age bowl

$15.00

Fried chicken thigh, sweet & spicy sauce, basil, cilantro, mint, onion, and jalapeño served over garlic ginger jasmine rice with soy sauce and leafy greens dressed in miso vinaigrette

Tofu Karaage bowl

Tofu Karaage bowl

$13.00

marinated and fried tofu, garlic oil, soy sauce, jalapeno, onion, basil, mint, cilantro, and sweet and spicy sauce served over garlic ginger jasmine rice with soy sauce and leafy greens dressed in miso vinaigrette

Chicken Katsu bowl

Chicken Katsu bowl

$13.00

Green curry and buttermilk marinated fried chicken, kimchi, green onion, cucumber, beni shoga, furikake, japanese mayo, served over garlic ginger jasmine rice with soy sauce and leafy greens dressed in miso vinaigrette

Pork Belly bowl

Pork Belly bowl

$14.00

Roasted & fried pork belly, kimchi, green onion, cucumber, beni shoga, furikake, spicy chili paste, served over garlic ginger jasmine rice with soy sauce and leafy greens dressed in miso vinaigrette

Pork Katsu bowl

Pork Katsu bowl

$14.00

Panko fried pork, cucumber, beni shoga, cabbage kimchi, green onions, tonkatsu sauce, served over garlic ginger jasmine rice with soy sauce and leafy greens dressed in miso vinaigrette

Shrimp bowl

Shrimp bowl

$15.00

Tempura fried shrimp, cucumbers, jalapeños, green onions, avocado, spicy mayo, furikake, served over garlic ginger jasmine rice with soy sauce and leafy greens dressed in miso vinaigrette

Tuna bowl

Tuna bowl

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, green onions, spicy mayo, togarashi, served over garlic ginger jasmine rice and leafy greens dressed in miso vinaigrette

Salmon bowl

Salmon bowl

$15.00

Brined salmon, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, green onions, spicy mayo, togarashi, served over garlic ginger jasmine rice and leafy greens dressed in miso vinaigrette

Hand-Held

Pork Buns (2)

Pork Buns (2)

$11.00

Roasted & fried pork belly, steamed bun, hoisin sauce, cucumber kimchi, green onion

Avo Buns (2)

Avo Buns (2)

$10.00

Fried avocado, steamed bao bun, spicy mayo, onion, jalapeño, herb mix, crispy onions

Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$10.00

Green curry and buttermilk marinated fried chicken, sando seasoning, special sauce, and pickles on a Martin’s potato roll

ESK Burger & Fries

ESK Burger & Fries

$12.00

2 beef patties, american cheese, brown butter special sauce, pickles, & grilled onions on toasted martin's potato roll.

Moto dog & Fries

Moto dog & Fries

$8.00

Beef hot dog, pickled cabbage, karashi mustard, kewpie, tonkatsu, negi, nori, bonito, on a potato roll.

Bento

Classic Bento

Classic Bento

$17.00

Thai Chicken Kara-agé , Pork Belly Bun, Brussels Sprout Salad, Jasmine Rice, Beni shoga

Veggie Bento

Veggie Bento

$15.00

Brussels Sprout Salad, Tofu Karaage, Avocado Bun, Jasmine Rice, Beni shoga

Kid's Bento

Kid's Bento

$7.00

plain and dry fried chicken, orange slices, cucumber slices, jasmine rice, yogurt drink

Kid's Tofu Bento

Kid's Tofu Bento

$7.00

plain & dry fried tofu, orange slices, cucumber slices, jasmine rice, yogurt drink

Classic Picnic

Classic Picnic

$50.00

Full portions of: Kara Age Brussels Salad Beet Fries Liberty Rice AND build your own pork belly buns (4) Serves 2-3 people

Veggie Picnic

Veggie Picnic

$50.00

Full portions of: Tofu Kara Age Brussels Salad Beet Fries Liberty Rice AND build your own spicy avo buns (4) Serves 2-3 people

Japanese Bodega

Moto's favorite sweet and salty snacks :p
Hi-Chew

Hi-Chew

$3.25

fruity chew

Pocky

Pocky

$4.50

flavored chocolate biscuit sticks :P

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$13.00+

mochi ice cream babies (^_^)

Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk Tea

$4.00
Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$4.00Out of stock
Oi Ocha Green Tea

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$3.75
UCC Coffee

UCC Coffee

$3.75

As one of the most famous beverage manufacturer in Japan, UCC consists to introduce healthy and high quality drinks. This coffee drink is super smooth and rich of milk flavor.

Mushipan

Mushipan

$5.00Out of stock

soft pillowy cheese cake bread

Karamucho Chips

Karamucho Chips

$5.00

Japan's #1 spicy potato chip!

Chocolate stars

Chocolate stars

$6.00

Japanese chocolate corn puff snacks. Light, crispy, and melts in your mouth!

Caplico mini cones

Caplico mini cones

$9.50+

A pack of 10 mini wafer cones of assorted chocolate, strawberry, and milk flavors with a tasty, light, and creamy filling!

Chocolatey tree stumps

Chocolatey tree stumps

$6.00

Smooth chocolate around a crispy cookie, a cute japanese treat!

Animal crackers

Animal crackers

$3.50

Banana flavored animal-shaped biscuits

Panda milk cookies

Panda milk cookies

$1.00Out of stock

A pack of tasty Japanese bite-sized cookies with a chocolate & cream coating

Ramune drink - Orange

Ramune drink - Orange

$6.00Out of stock

Orange flavored Japanese soda

Ramune drink - Yuzu

Ramune drink - Yuzu

$6.00Out of stock

Yuzu flavored Japanese soda

Ramune drink - Melon

Ramune drink - Melon

$6.00

Melon flavored Japanese soda

Boba Kit-Matcha

$14.00
Brown Sugar Boba dessert sandwich

Brown Sugar Boba dessert sandwich

$8.00

Samanco brown sugar boba flavored ice cream sandwich

Matcha love culinary powder

Matcha love culinary powder

$30.00

Ito en can of matcha culinary powder for use in cooking, drinks, smoothies, and more!

Gummy Peach

Gummy Peach

$3.25

Tasty Japanese peach flavored gummies :)

Himalayan pink salt chips

Himalayan pink salt chips

$5.00

Calbee My Pote Himalayan pink salt chips

Koala mango cookies

Koala mango cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Lotte Koala's March mango creme filled cookies

Popin cookin ramen

Popin cookin ramen

$8.50

A Japanese DIY candy ramen kit! Great fun for kids :)

Yan Yan double cream snack

Yan Yan double cream snack

$3.50

Yan Yan double cream dipping sticks with chocolate and strawberry cream

N/A Bev

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.50

spiced and sweetened black tea served over ice with either half and half or almond milk

Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00
Mexican coke bottle

Mexican coke bottle

$4.00

16oz bottle of Mexican coke

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2310 S Lamar Blvd, Ste 101, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
East Side King image
East Side King image
East Side King image

