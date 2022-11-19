- Home
East Side Pies - Airport
5312 Airport Blvd Ste G
Austin, TX 78751-2256
Popular Items
WHOLE SPECIALTY PIES
Big Medium
RED SAUCE with smoked bacon, fresh spinach, white mushrooms and gorgonzola
Buscemi
RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers, jalapenos and cilantro
Chicago
RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, green bell peppers, and roasted onions
Chimi 13
(v) CHIMICHURRI SAUCE with sweet potatoes, red onions, broccoli, and feta
Chimi Hendrix
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE with jerk chicken, roasted red bell peppers, and gorgonzola
Damone
RED SAUCE with pepperoni, green chiles, roasted garlic, roasted red bell peppers, red onions, spicy slaw
Duval
RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, black olives, roasted onions, and white mushrooms
El Dorado
BLACK BEAN SAUCE with pulled pork, green chiles, red onions, feta, and a drizzle of our jalapeno hot sauce
Epoch
(v) RED SAUCE with artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, and feta
Farm To Table
Our seasonal Farm 2 Table pizza made with fresh ingredients from our local farms! See our feature to find out what pizza we are offering this month and order yourself a pie!
Frankie
RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, ham, and white mushrooms
Girther
(v) RED SAUCE with roasted onions, gorgonzola, and avocados
Guiche
(v) RED SAUCE with fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, green chiles, and goat cheese
Half Nelson
PESTO SAUCE with jerk chicken, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella
Homer
RED SAUCE with homemade meatballs, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers and a swirl of habanero hot sauce topped with extra cheese
Jamaican
RED SAUCE with jerk chicken, red onions, pineapple, jalapenos, and a swirl of habanero hot sauce
Little Piggy
BLACK BEAN SAUCE with pulled pork, sweet potatoes, and a spicy slaw
Lu
RED SAUCE with smoked bacon, pineapple, ham, and jalapenos
Marge
(v) RED SAUCE with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Mean Green
PESTO SAUCE with homemade meatballs, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, jalapenos, and goat cheese
Mizza
RED SAUCE with pepperoni, smoked bacon, ham, homemade meatballs, and Italian sausage
Mojo
PESTO SAUCE with homemade meatballs, smoked bacon, jalapenos, sun dried tomatoes, and cilantro
Moon Unit
RICOTTA SAUCE Moontower pie with bacon and white mushrooms
Moontower
(v) RICOTTA SAUCE with feta, goat cheese, and fresh mozarella
Mundi
(v) RED SAUCE with roasted garlic, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers, and green bell peppers
Nacho
BLACK BEAN SAUCE with jerk chicken, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and jalapenos
Nacho Veggie
(v) BLACK BEAN SAUCE with jalapenos, red onions, cherry tomatoes and avocado
Nicola
RED SAUCE with homemade meatballs, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, jalapenos and gorgonzola
Old 97
RED SAUCE with smoked bacon, lil smokies, green chiles, jalapenos topped off with organic brown eggs
Olivia
(v) PESTO SAUCE with black, green, and kalamata olives as well as artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, and feta
Popeye
(v) ROSEMARY INFUSED OLIVE OIL with fresh spinach, crimini mushrooms, and roasted onions
Royal Blue
RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, smoked bacon, roasted onions, artichoke hearts, and gorgonzola
Sarge
EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL with Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
SMORS
RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, white mushrooms, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers, and fresh spinach
Stagger Lee
Our version of a supreme pizza! Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, white mushrooms, black olives, and red onions
Tremor
RED SAUCE with homemade meatballs, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers, and black olives
Verde
Creamy Poblano sauce with Mozzarella and Romano finished off with Roasted Sweet Corn Pico de Gallo, organic Lime Mayonesa drizzle, Chili powder blend from Southern Style Spices, and Jaimito's Cotija en Polvo from cheese makers in Cleveland TX. Go Austin FC!
White Pepper
RICOTTA SAUCE with pepperoni, red onions, pineapple, goat cheese, and a swirl of habanero hot sauce
Wild Blue
EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL with red onions, capers, goat cheese and topped with smoked salmon
Working Man
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE with pulled pork, smoked bacon, red onions, pineapple, and cilantro
Xanadu
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE with pulled pork, cherry tomatoes, black olives, roasted red bell peppers, and fresh mozzarella
HALF AND HALF SPECIALTY PIES
Cheese Bread
Stromboli and Garlic Knots
Pepperoni Stromboli
NEW! Try our delicious pepperoni stromboli! Eight pieces jam packed with pepperoni and cheese, topped off with a delicious spice blend and served with two sides of marinara
Garlic Knot
Fresh baked everyday! Delicious knots made with our homemade foccacia dough and smothered with our made in-house garlic spread
Garlic Knots (7 Pack)
Salads
Greek Salad
A delicious combo of spring mix, red onions, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, feta and a pepperoncini pepper served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
Garden Salad
Spring mix with red onions and cherry tomatoes served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Try our new Caesar salad! A delicious blend of romaine lettuce, Grande romano cheese, our homemade garlic croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing!
Large Greek Party Salad
A large portion of our Greek salad, good enough for 15 or more people. Served with your choice of homemade white balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Large Garden Party Salad
A large portion of our garden salad, good enough for 15 or more people. Served with your choice of homemade white balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Dressings and Hot Sauces (Made In House)
Beer and Wine
Beerworks Bloodwork Orange
Beerworks Fire Eagle
Beerworks Peacemaker
Beerworks Pearlsnap
Bud Light
Eastciders Original
Eastciders Pineapple
Live Oak Big Bark
Live Oak Gold
Live Oak Hefeweizen
Live Oak Oaktoberfest
Live Oak Pilsner
Live Oak Pre War Pils
Bottled Drinks
Canned Drinks
K-Tonic Kombucha
Maine Root Sodas
Cookies
Black and White
The origin of the black-and-white cookie in New York City is commonly traced to Glaser's Bake Shop in Yorkville, founded in 1902 by Bavarian immigrants. ... Half-moon cookies, however, can be traced to Hemstrought's Bakery in Utica, New York, around 1925.
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Peanut Butter
The first peanut butter cookies recipe, by Mrs. Rorer’s New Cook Book (1902, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), suggested rolled peanut butter ball. Later a recipe for patterned Peanut Butter ball, which instructs the cook to roll the dough into balls and press them down with the tines of a fork, was published in 1933 edition of Pillsbury's Balanced Recipes. [5] This practice is still common in America today, which is a good way to bake cookie evenly and becomes an indicator for peanut butter cookie. (especially to warn those who are allergic to peanuts)
Snickerdoodle
"According to one source, “The Joy of Cooking claims that snickerdoodles are probably German in origin, and that the name is a corruption of the German word Schneckennudeln, which means 'snail dumpling"
Oatmeal Raisin
The first recorded oatmeal raisin cookie recipe was written by Fannie Merritt Farmer in 1896, according to Cookies.com. The cookies were billed as “health food,” and by early 1900s a recipe appeared on every container of Quaker Oats.Oct 16, 2015
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
We made this one up. its a combo of two recipes using oatmeal, Peanut butter, and Chocolate chips
Blueberry Thumbprint Cookie
"Hallongrotta is the name of a common Swedish pastry. The name means "Raspberry cave" in Swedish. In the United States they are known as thumbprint cookies. It is an easily baked molded cookie, flavored with vanilla. Wikipedia Place of origin: Sweden Main ingredient: Jam"
Peach Thumbprint Cookie
Vegan Olive Oil Sugar Cookie
Blondies and Brownies
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
COVID-19 UPDATE. We are taking steps to insure the health and safety of our staff and customers during this difficult time. Our drivers will call when they arrive and drop orders off at a designated drop point to avoid contact for their health and your own. Stay safe and healthy!
5312 Airport Blvd Ste G, Austin, TX 78751-2256