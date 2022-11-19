  • Home
  • /
  • East Side Pies - Airport
Restaurant header imageView gallery

East Side Pies - Airport

review star

No reviews yet

5312 Airport Blvd Ste G

Austin, TX 78751-2256

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Gluten Free
18" Pie
14" Pie

CREATE YOUR OWN

18" Pie

$19.25

14" Pie

$16.75

10" Pie

$13.25

10" Gluten Free

$14.75

WHOLE SPECIALTY PIES

Order one of our delicious specialty pies, with plenty of options and sauces to choose from (v) - Vegetarian
Big Medium

Big Medium

$31.75+

RED SAUCE with smoked bacon, fresh spinach, white mushrooms and gorgonzola

Buscemi

Buscemi

$34.25+

RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers, jalapenos and cilantro

Chicago

$28.00+

RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, green bell peppers, and roasted onions

Chimi 13

$31.75+

(v) CHIMICHURRI SAUCE with sweet potatoes, red onions, broccoli, and feta

Chimi Hendrix

$34.25+

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE with jerk chicken, roasted red bell peppers, and gorgonzola

Damone

Damone

$36.75+

RED SAUCE with pepperoni, green chiles, roasted garlic, roasted red bell peppers, red onions, spicy slaw

Duval

$30.50+

RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, black olives, roasted onions, and white mushrooms

El Dorado

$33.00+

BLACK BEAN SAUCE with pulled pork, green chiles, red onions, feta, and a drizzle of our jalapeno hot sauce

Epoch

$28.00+

(v) RED SAUCE with artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, and feta

Farm To Table

Farm To Table

$29.00+Out of stock

Our seasonal Farm 2 Table pizza made with fresh ingredients from our local farms! See our feature to find out what pizza we are offering this month and order yourself a pie!

Frankie

$28.00+

RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, ham, and white mushrooms

Girther

$29.25+

(v) RED SAUCE with roasted onions, gorgonzola, and avocados

Guiche

$35.50+

(v) RED SAUCE with fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, green chiles, and goat cheese

Half Nelson

$30.50+

PESTO SAUCE with jerk chicken, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella

Homer

$34.25+

RED SAUCE with homemade meatballs, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers and a swirl of habanero hot sauce topped with extra cheese

Jamaican

$33.00+

RED SAUCE with jerk chicken, red onions, pineapple, jalapenos, and a swirl of habanero hot sauce

Little Piggy

$29.25+

BLACK BEAN SAUCE with pulled pork, sweet potatoes, and a spicy slaw

Lu

$29.25+

RED SAUCE with smoked bacon, pineapple, ham, and jalapenos

Marge

$28.00+

(v) RED SAUCE with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Mean Green

$36.75+

PESTO SAUCE with homemade meatballs, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, jalapenos, and goat cheese

Mizza

$35.50+

RED SAUCE with pepperoni, smoked bacon, ham, homemade meatballs, and Italian sausage

Mojo

$35.50+

PESTO SAUCE with homemade meatballs, smoked bacon, jalapenos, sun dried tomatoes, and cilantro

Moon Unit

$36.75+

RICOTTA SAUCE Moontower pie with bacon and white mushrooms

Moontower

$31.75+

(v) RICOTTA SAUCE with feta, goat cheese, and fresh mozarella

Mundi

$30.50+

(v) RED SAUCE with roasted garlic, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers, and green bell peppers

Nacho

Nacho

$31.75+

BLACK BEAN SAUCE with jerk chicken, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and jalapenos

Nacho Veggie

Nacho Veggie

$31.75+

(v) BLACK BEAN SAUCE with jalapenos, red onions, cherry tomatoes and avocado

Nicola

$35.50+

RED SAUCE with homemade meatballs, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, jalapenos and gorgonzola

Old 97

$34.25+

RED SAUCE with smoked bacon, lil smokies, green chiles, jalapenos topped off with organic brown eggs

Olivia

$33.00+

(v) PESTO SAUCE with black, green, and kalamata olives as well as artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, and feta

Popeye

$30.50+

(v) ROSEMARY INFUSED OLIVE OIL with fresh spinach, crimini mushrooms, and roasted onions

Royal Blue

$34.25+

RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, smoked bacon, roasted onions, artichoke hearts, and gorgonzola

Sarge

$31.75+

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL with Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

SMORS

$35.50+

RED SAUCE with Italian sausage, white mushrooms, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers, and fresh spinach

Stagger Lee

Stagger Lee

$36.75+

Our version of a supreme pizza! Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, white mushrooms, black olives, and red onions

Tremor

$31.75+

RED SAUCE with homemade meatballs, roasted onions, roasted red bell peppers, and black olives

Verde

$31.75+

Creamy Poblano sauce with Mozzarella and Romano finished off with Roasted Sweet Corn Pico de Gallo, organic Lime Mayonesa drizzle, Chili powder blend from Southern Style Spices, and Jaimito's Cotija en Polvo from cheese makers in Cleveland TX. Go Austin FC!

White Pepper

$35.50+

RICOTTA SAUCE with pepperoni, red onions, pineapple, goat cheese, and a swirl of habanero hot sauce

Wild Blue

$33.00+

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL with red onions, capers, goat cheese and topped with smoked salmon

Working Man

$34.25+

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE with pulled pork, smoked bacon, red onions, pineapple, and cilantro

Xanadu

$38.00+

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE with pulled pork, cherry tomatoes, black olives, roasted red bell peppers, and fresh mozzarella

HALF AND HALF SPECIALTY PIES

Not sure which pie to choose? Get a combination of two!

18" HALF AND HALF

14" HALF AND HALF

Cheese Bread

10" Cheese Bread

10" Cheese Bread

$12.25

Cheese bread! Made with our homemade focaccia dough, rosemary olive oil, a heaping portion of Grande whole milk mozzarella, and a delicious blend of herbs. Comes with two sides of marinara

Stromboli and Garlic Knots

Pepperoni Stromboli

Pepperoni Stromboli

$14.75

NEW! Try our delicious pepperoni stromboli! Eight pieces jam packed with pepperoni and cheese, topped off with a delicious spice blend and served with two sides of marinara

Garlic Knot

$1.25

Fresh baked everyday! Delicious knots made with our homemade foccacia dough and smothered with our made in-house garlic spread

Garlic Knots (7 Pack)

$7.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$5.75

A delicious combo of spring mix, red onions, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, feta and a pepperoncini pepper served with choice of homemade dressing on the side

Garden Salad

$4.75

Spring mix with red onions and cherry tomatoes served with choice of homemade dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$5.75

Try our new Caesar salad! A delicious blend of romaine lettuce, Grande romano cheese, our homemade garlic croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing!

Large Greek Party Salad

$28.25

A large portion of our Greek salad, good enough for 15 or more people. Served with your choice of homemade white balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Large Garden Party Salad

$21.75

A large portion of our garden salad, good enough for 15 or more people. Served with your choice of homemade white balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Dressings and Hot Sauces (Made In House)

Side Dressing

Homemade Hot Sauce

Beer and Wine

Beerworks Bloodwork Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Beerworks Fire Eagle

$4.00Out of stock

Beerworks Peacemaker

$4.00Out of stock

Beerworks Pearlsnap

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$2.00

Eastciders Original

$4.00Out of stock

Eastciders Pineapple

$4.00

Live Oak Big Bark

$4.00Out of stock

Live Oak Gold

$4.00Out of stock

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$4.00Out of stock

Live Oak Oaktoberfest

$4.00

Live Oak Pilsner

$4.00Out of stock

Live Oak Pre War Pils

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Canned Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.00

K-Tonic Kombucha

Master K

$4.75Out of stock

Hibiscus

$4.75

Cherry Blossom

$4.75

Maine Root Sodas

Root Beer

$3.75

Ginger Brew

$3.75

Mandarin Orange

$3.75

Blueberry Soda

$3.75

Mexicane Cola

$3.75Out of stock

Cookies

Black and White

Black and White

$4.00

The origin of the black-and-white cookie in New York City is commonly traced to Glaser's Bake Shop in Yorkville, founded in 1902 by Bavarian immigrants. ... Half-moon cookies, however, can be traced to Hemstrought's Bakery in Utica, New York, around 1925.

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$3.25

The first peanut butter cookies recipe, by Mrs. Rorer’s New Cook Book (1902, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), suggested rolled peanut butter ball. Later a recipe for patterned Peanut Butter ball, which instructs the cook to roll the dough into balls and press them down with the tines of a fork, was published in 1933 edition of Pillsbury's Balanced Recipes. [5] This practice is still common in America today, which is a good way to bake cookie evenly and becomes an indicator for peanut butter cookie. (especially to warn those who are allergic to peanuts)

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$3.25

"According to one source, “The Joy of Cooking claims that snickerdoodles are probably German in origin, and that the name is a corruption of the German word Schneckennudeln, which means 'snail dumpling"

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.25

The first recorded oatmeal raisin cookie recipe was written by Fannie Merritt Farmer in 1896, according to Cookies.com. The cookies were billed as “health food,” and by early 1900s a recipe appeared on every container of Quaker Oats.Oct 16, 2015

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$3.25

We made this one up. its a combo of two recipes using oatmeal, Peanut butter, and Chocolate chips

Blueberry Thumbprint Cookie

Blueberry Thumbprint Cookie

$3.25

"Hallongrotta is the name of a common Swedish pastry. The name means "Raspberry cave" in Swedish. In the United States they are known as thumbprint cookies. It is an easily baked molded cookie, flavored with vanilla. Wikipedia Place of origin: Sweden Main ingredient: Jam"

Peach Thumbprint Cookie

$3.25

Vegan Olive Oil Sugar Cookie

$3.25

Blondies and Brownies

Blondie

$3.25

Brownie

$3.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

COVID-19 UPDATE. We are taking steps to insure the health and safety of our staff and customers during this difficult time. Our drivers will call when they arrive and drop orders off at a designated drop point to avoid contact for their health and your own. Stay safe and healthy!

Location

5312 Airport Blvd Ste G, Austin, TX 78751-2256

Directions

Gallery
East Side Pies image
East Side Pies image
East Side Pies image
East Side Pies image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats - Airport Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4917 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Tysons Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
4905 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Biscuits and Groovy - Duval - 5015 Duval St
orange starNo Reviews
5105 Duval St Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
ASTI Trattoria
orange star3.5 • 437
408 E 43rd St C Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand 45th & Duval
orange star4.6 • 522
4500 Duval Street Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Provision Dininghouse
orange star4.2 • 116
4600 West Guadalupe Street Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston