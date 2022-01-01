East Side Pies - Rosewood

Peanut Butter

$3.25

The first peanut butter cookies recipe, by Mrs. Rorer’s New Cook Book (1902, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), suggested rolled peanut butter ball. Later a recipe for patterned Peanut Butter ball, which instructs the cook to roll the dough into balls and press them down with the tines of a fork, was published in 1933 edition of Pillsbury's Balanced Recipes. [5] This practice is still common in America today, which is a good way to bake cookie evenly and becomes an indicator for peanut butter cookie. (especially to warn those who are allergic to peanuts)