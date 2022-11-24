East Side Pizzeria imageView gallery

East Side Pizzeria

96 Reviews

$$

5630 Portsmouth Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23701

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
Buffalo Wings

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Fresh Fried Mozzarella

$13.99

Fried Ravioli

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$11.99

Eastside Sampler

$14.99

Fried Oysters

$13.99

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

Buffalo Tenders

$12.99

Chix Tenders

$12.99

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.99

ADD PROSCUITTO

$4.00

Mussels App

$13.99

Little Neck Clams

$14.99

Meatball Cap

$13.99

Salads

SM. Caesar Salad

$5.99

LG. Ceasar Salad

$9.99

SM. House Salad

$5.99

LG. House Salad

$9.99

LG. Greek Salad

$12.99

SM. Greek Salad

$8.99

Italian Salad

$12.99

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chix Salad

$12.99

Lunch

Add House Salad

$2.50

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$7.99

Garlic Knots 1dz

$9.99

Garlic Knots 1/2 dz.

$7.99

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$10.99

Side of Meatballs

$7.99

Side of Sausage

$7.99

Side Vegetable

Quart of Tom. Sauce

$7.99

12'' Dough

$4.00

14'' Dough

$4.50

Loaf Ciabatta Bread

$3.00

Sm. Side Sauce

$2.00

LG. Side Sauce

$4.00

18'' Dough

$5.50

Side hot sauce

$1.00

FETA ON SIDE

$3.00

Side Blu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Alfredo

$5.00

8oz side of Meat Sauce

$3.00

12 inch Pizza Kit

$5.99

14inch Pizza Kit

$7.99

18inch Pizza Kit

$9.99

Grilled Salmon Side

$16.99

Blackened Salmon Side

$10.99

Grilled Tuna Side

$10.99

Blackened Tuna Side

$10.99

Lunch Garlic Bread

$4.99

Balsamic Vin (Side)

$0.50

Blue Cheese (Side)

$0.50

Ranch (Side)

$0.50

Italian (Side)

$0.50

Caesar (Side)

$0.50

Thousand Island (Side)

$0.50

Entrees

Add House Salad

$3.50

Add Caesar Salad

$3.50

Add Greek Salad

$7.50

Pasta With Meatballs

$16.99

Pasta With Meat Sauce

$16.99

Pasta With Tomato Sauce

$14.99

Pasta With Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Pasta With Sausage

$16.99

Pasta With Garlic & Oil

$15.99

Pasta With Mushroom Sauce

$16.99

Lasagna

$17.99

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Stuffed Shells

$17.99

Stuffed Shells Florentine

$18.99

Manicotti

$17.99

Penne Broccoli

$17.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Meat Ravioli

$17.99

Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Tortellini with Meat Sauce

$17.99

Fettuccini Alfredo Sauce

$18.99

Tortellini Alfredo

$19.99

Tortellini alla Panna

$20.99

Penne alla Vodka

$19.99

Linguini w/ RED Clam Sauce

$21.99

Linguini w/ WHITE Clam Sauce

$21.99

Penne Pesto Genovese

$18.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.99

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$22.99

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Chicken Piccata

$22.99

Veal Parmigiana

$23.99Out of stock

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Veal Piccata

$23.99

Veal Salti in Bocca

$28.99

Shrimp Marinara

$23.99

Scallop Marinara

$23.99

Shrimp Marinara Parmigiana

$25.99

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Shrimp & Crab Linguini

$25.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.99

Scallop Fra Diavolo

$23.99

Mussels Marianara Dinner With Pasta

$22.99

Seafood Linguini

$25.99

Frutti Di Mare

$28.99

Lobster Ravioli

$24.99

Seafood Alfredo

$29.99

Chicken Francese

$22.99

Veal Francese

$24.99

Seafood New Orleans

$30.99

Seafood Cognac

$32.99

Sm Spag And Meatsauce

$12.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Veal Parmigana

$14.99Out of stock

Eggplant Parmigiana sub

$12.99

Meatball Parmigiana sub

$12.99

Sausage & Pepper sub

$12.99

Sausage Parmigiana sub

$12.99

Bacon Cheese Steak

$14.99

Bacon CHIX Cheese Steak

$14.99

Pizza Steak

$14.99

Cheese Steak

$13.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

Eastside Spec. CHEESE STEAK

$14.99

Eastside Spec. CHIX Cheese Steak

$14.99

Pepper CHIX Cheese Steak

$14.99

Pepper Cheese Steak

$14.99

Mushroom Cheese Steak

$14.99

Mush CHIX Cheese Steak

$14.99

Italian Hoagie

$12.99

Super Combo

$13.99

Club

$13.99

Turkey & Cheese

$12.99

Ham & Cheese

$12.99

Roast Beef &Cheese

$12.99

Tuna & Cheese

$12.99

Vegetarian Sub

$12.99

Calzones

SM. Cheese Calzone

$16.99

SM. Ham & Cheese Calzone

$17.99

SM. Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone

$17.99

SM. Sausage & Cheese Calzone

$17.99

SM. Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$17.99

SM. Broccoli & Cheese Calzone

$17.99

SM. Deluxe Calzone

$19.99

Sm. Meat Combo Calzone

$19.99

SM. Veggie Calzone

$18.99

LG. Cheese Calzone

$22.99

LG. Ham & Cheese Calzone

$24.99

LG. Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone

$24.99

LG. Sausage & Cheese Calzone

$24.99

LG. Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$24.99

LG. Broccoli & Cheese Calzone

$24.99

LG. Deluxe Calzone

$26.99

Lrg Meat Combo Calzone

$26.99

Stromboli

SM. Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$16.99

SM. Sausage & Cheese Stromboli

$16.99

SM. Vegetarian Stromboli

$17.99

SM. Cheese Steak Stromboli

$17.99

SM.Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$17.99

SM. Deluxe Stromboli

$18.99

SM. Cheese Stromboli

$15.99

SM. Mushroom Stromboli

$16.99

Sm Meat Combo Stromboli

$18.99

LG. Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$22.99

LG. Sausage & Cheese Stromboli

$22.99

LG. Vegetarian Stromboli

$24.99

LG. Cheese Steak Stromboli

$24.99

LG. Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$24.99

LG. Deluxe Stromboli

$25.99

LG. Cheese Stromoli

$22.99

Lg Meatcombo Strom

$25.99

Family Feast

Family Feast

$49.99

Premium Family Feast

$59.99

OPEN

Party

$1,200.00

Desserts

LARGE Cannoli

$4.99

MINI Cannolis

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$11.99

Chocolate Cake

$11.99

PLAIN-Cheesecake

$6.99

SPECIALTY-Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Profitarolli

$6.99Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.99

Whole Cake

$95.00

Rainbow

$7.99

Red Velvet

$6.99Out of stock

12'' Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

12" Eastside Special

$19.99

12" Meat Combo

$18.99

12" Hawaiian

$17.99

12" Quattro Formaggi

$17.99

12" Margherita

$16.99

12" Vegetarian

$17.99

12" Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.99

12" Chicken Cheddar Ranch

$19.99

12" Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

12" Greek Pizza

$19.99

12" Original White

$16.99

12" White Broccoli

$17.99

12" White Spinach

$17.99

12" White Florentine

$18.99

12" White Chicken Florentine

$20.99

12" White Quattro Formaggi

$18.99

12" White Vegetarian

$20.99

12" Italian Margherita Pizza

$16.99

12" Prosciutto Di Parma

$18.99

12" Capricciosa

$19.99

12" Quattro Staggioni

$19.99

14'' Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

14" Eastside Special

$22.99

14" Meat Combo

$21.99

14" Hawaiian

$20.99

14" Quattro Formaggi

$20.99

14" Margherita

$19.99

14" Vegetarian

$20.99

14" Cheese Steak Pizza

$21.99

14" Chicken Cheddar Ranch

$22.99

14" Chicken Parmigiana

$22.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

14" Greek Pizza

$22.99

14" Original White

$19.99

14" White Broccoli

$20.99

14" White Spinach

$20.99

14" White Florentine

$21.99

14" White Chicken Florentine

$22.99

14" White Vegetarian

$22.99

14" White Quattro Formaggi

$21.99

18'' Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$17.99

18" Eastside Special

$24.99

18" Meat Combo

$23.99

18" Hawaiian

$22.99

18" Quattro Formaggi

$22.99

18" Margherita

$21.99

18" Vegetarian

$22.99

18" Cheese Steak Pizza

$23.99

18" Chicken Cheddar Ranch

$24.99

18" Chicken Parmigiana

$24.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

18" Greek Pizza

$24.99

18" Original White

$21.99

18" White Spinach

$22.99

18" White Broccoli

$22.99

18" White Florentine

$23.99

18" White Chicken Florentine

$24.99

18" White Vegetarian

$24.99

18" White Quattro Formaggi

$23.99

HALF

Sicilian

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Sicilian CCR

$23.99

Sicilian Chz Stk

$22.99

Sicilian Hawiian

$21.99

Sicilian Margherita

$20.99

Sicilian Meat Combo

$22.99

Sicilian Quattro

$21.99

Sicilian Veggie

$21.99

Special Sicilian Pizza

$24.99

Pizza Feast

Pizza Feast 1ST PIZZA

$39.99

2ND PIZZA

3RD PIZZA

4TH PIZZA

1DZ GARLIC KNOTS

Entrees

K. Penne

$7.99

K. Spaghetti

$7.99

K. Meat Ravioli W Baked Mozzarella Cheese

$8.99

K. Chz Ravioli With Baked Mozzarella Cheese

$8.99

K. Chix Tenders

$7.99

K. Fett. Alfredo

$8.99

Appetizers

Large Tray Mozzarella Sticks (40 pcs)

$75.00

Large Tray Buffalo Wings (50 pcs)

$75.00

Large Tray Calamari

$75.00

Large Tray Mozzarella Caprese

$100.00

Add Prosciutto

Salads

House Salad

$30.00+

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Greek Salad

$50.00+

Italian Antipasto

$50.00+

Chef Salad

$50.00+

Veal

Veal Marsala w/ Pasta

$125.00+

Veal Parmigiana w/ Pasta

$125.00+

Veal Scallopini w/ Pasta

$125.00+

Veal Francese w/ Pasta

$125.00+

Chicken

Chicken Marsala w/ Pasta

$125.00+

Chicken Parmigiana w/ Pasta

$125.00+

Chicken Scallopini w/ Pasta

$125.00+

Chicken Francese w/ Pasta

$125.00+

Pasta Specialties

Baked Ziti

$100.00+

Lasagna

$100.00+

Penne w/ Broccoli

$75.00+

Fettucini Alfredo

$100.00+

Linguini With Garlic Oil

$75.00+

Penne Alla Vodka

$100.00+

Choice of Pasta

$75.00+

Stuffed Shells

$125.00+

Manicotti

$150.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701

Directions

East Side Pizzeria image

