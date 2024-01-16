East Tea Can - Toronto 486 front st west, unit WM 46-60
486 front st west, unit WM 46-60
Toronto, CN M5V 0V2
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dips & Spreads
- Legendary Hummus$10.50
Pureed chickpeas, raw sesame tahina and extra virgin olive oil
- Love your Beets$10.50
Caraway roasted beets mixed with our legendary hummus.
- Baba Gannoush$11.50
Fire roasted eggplant, raw sesame tahina, with pomegranate molasses and golden crispy onion.
- Muhammara$12.00
Toasted crushed walnuts, Harissa paste, extra virgin olive oil and pomegranate molasses.
- Saffron Labneh$11.50
Saffron infused Arabic pressed yogurt, Persian pistachio and Aleppo chili oil
Mezze
- Marinated Olives$6.00
- Stuffed Vine Leaves$11.00
Parboiled rice, mixed vegetables and herbs, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice.
- Kebbeh$9.00
Bulgur shells stuffed with spiced ground beef
- Falafel$11.00
- Sumac Chicken Cigars$11.00
Sumac and olive oil roasted chicken, wrapped in a thin Saj bread
- Arabic Sausages$14.50
Arabic sausages, lemon and pomegranate molasses sauce with roasted slivered almonds.
- Batata Harra$10.50
Roasted potato chunks, coriander, chili and fresh lemon juice
- Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
ossed with tahini sauce and chimichurri.
Hummus Bar
Salads
- Seasonal Fattoush$15.00
omaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, radish, fresh mint and oregano, pita chips and sumac vinaigrette.
- Hand Chopped Tabbouleh$14.00
Parsley, tomatoes, Spanish onions, lemon-soaked bulgur, with lemon and mint vinaigrette
- Old School Jarjeer$15.00
Baby arugula, tomatoes, Spanish onions, Medjool dates, Arabic string cheese, candied walnuts and sumac vinaigrette.
Mana'eesh
- Akkawi Cheese$14.00
Middle Eastern white cheese.
- 3 Cheese & Herbs$15.00
Akkawi cheese, Greek feta cheese, Mozzarella, onions and herbs.
- Za'atar$11.00
Za’atar mix, extra virgin olive oil and freshly cracked sumac.
- Original Lahm b Ajeen$14.00
Spiced ground lamb and beef with pomegranate molasses
- Chicken Musakhan$17.00
umac and olive oil roasted chicken, caramelized onions, pomegranate molasses and sumac
Stoned Baked Breads
Grill Plates
- Beef and Lamb Kebab$25.00
2 skewers of grilled ground beef & lamb
- Authentic Shish Tawook$25.00
2 skewers of grilled yogurt lemon-marinated chicken breast chunks
- Red Spicy Tawook$25.00
2 skewers of grilled spicy Harissa-marinated chicken breast chunks.
- Beef Tikka$32.00
2 skewers of grilled house-spiced AAA beef sirloin chunks.
Bowls
- Shish Tawook Bowl$24.00
Yogurt lemon-marinated chicken breast chunks, mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, edamame, Kalamata olives, Basmati rice, beet hummus and lemon vinaigrette.
- Grilled Halloumi Bowl$26.00
- Falafel Bowl$22.00
Falafel, mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, radishes, cauliflower, Basmati rice, hummus, tahini sauce and lemon vinaigrette
Signature Tasting Platters
- The Dips$19.00
A selection of our most popular dips.Legendery hummus,Love your beets, baba gannoush, Saffron labneh
- The Classic$37.00
Legendery hummus,Tabbouleh,Falafel,Vine leaves, Muhammara, Baba Gannoush
- The Complete$42.00
arabic sausages, sumac chicken cigars,Roasted cauliflower,Iraqi Kebab,Legendery hummus, tabbouleh
Companions
Desserts
Ice Cold Refreshers
Specialty Coffees
Fragrant Tea's
Bottled Drinks
Promo
Market
- Ararat Cherry Pepper 720ml$7.00
- Ararat Pickled Pepper Rosemary 720ml$7.00
- Ararat Tahina 600g$10.00
- Cotton Candy$6.00
- Cortas Rose Water$5.00
- ETC Blend Spices$9.00
- ETC Zaatar Baladi Spic$10.00
- ETC Roasted Nuts Dunia Spices$12.00
- ETC Chicken Shawerma Spices$9.00
- ETC Muhammara$12.00
- ETC Sumac & Pomegranate Dressing$10.00
- ETC Lemon & Mint Dressing$10.00
- ETC Atra Tea$8.00
- ETC Marakish Mint$8.00
- Green World Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250ml$10.00
- Green Hill Pomegranate Molasses$5.00
- Green Hill Stuffed Eggplant$12.00
- Green Hill Halva with Pistachio$10.00
- 7 Bahar Honey with Nuts$12.00
Staff
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
486 front st west, unit WM 46-60, Toronto, CN M5V 0V2