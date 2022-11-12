Restaurant header imageView gallery

East TN Billiards

review star

No reviews yet

2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw

Sevierville, TN 37876

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 lbs Wings
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Mushroom Swiss burger

Starters

Apps
Pub Style Nachos

$12.99

fresh fried kettle chips topped with homemade beer cheese, braised beef, warm salsa and chives.

1 lbs Wings

$14.99

crispy chicken wings tossed in your favorites **DRY: Lemon pepper, Salt & Pepper, Ancho Chili. ** WET: Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Buffalo, Franks Red Hot, Mild and Creamy Dill Pickle.

1/2 lbs Wings

$7.99

crispy chicken wings tossed in your favorites **DRY: Lemon pepper, Salt & Pepper, Ancho Chili. ** WET: Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Buffalo, Franks Red Hot, Mild and Creamy Dill Pickle.

The Meatiest Balls in Town

$9.99

hand rolled meatballs topped with mozzarella, marinara and parmesan cheese. Served with grilled garlic flatbread.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.99

It's pretzels dude...with salt.

Kettle Chips & Beer Cheese

$8.99

fresh fried kettle chips and scratch made beer cheese.

Onion Ring Appy

$8.99

golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Pimento Cheese Plate

$9.99

pimento cheese served with seasonal vegetables and grilled garlic flatbread.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

crispy fried green tomatoes served with our own garlic aioli sauce.

Loaded Tater Balls

$8.99

deep fried bacon and cheesy hash brown balls, served with our buffalo ranch sauce.

Canadian Poutine

$11.99

freshly cooked french fries layered with curds of white cheddar cheese and smothered with brown gravy....it's heaven in a bowl.

Small Canadian Poutine

$8.99

freshly cooked french fries layered with curds of white cheddar cheese and smothered with brown gravy....it's heaven in a smaller bowl.

Spinach Dip

$9.99

scratch made spinach dip. served with warm tortilla chips...NO Artichokes!

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

mozzarella sticks served with ranch and marinara sauce. served with seasonal veggies.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

generous portion of tenders. served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauces.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Tortilla chips and Salsa

$7.99

Salad

Salad
Chef Salad

$13.99

black forest ham, salami, bacon, shredded cheddar, five cheese blend, green peppers, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and sprinkles with parmesan cheese. served with your choice of dressing.

1/2 chef salad

$7.99

black forest ham, salami, bacon, shredded cheddar, five cheese blend, green peppers, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and sprinkles with parmesan cheese. served with your choice of dressing.

Wedge Salad

$11.99Out of stock

fresh cut wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fried crispy onions and drizzled with blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction.

1/2 wedge salad

$7.99Out of stock

fresh cut wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fried crispy onions and drizzled with blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction.

Southern Fried Salad

$13.99

romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons and crispy southern fried chicken.

1/2 southern fried salad

$7.99

romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons and crispy southern fried chicken.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing

1/2 Grilled chicken Caesar salad

$9.99

grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing

Side Caesar salad (no chicken)

$5.99

crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Burger

Burgers

10 ball burger

$12.99

all beef burger hand patted. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

East TN Burger

$13.99

all beef burger hand patted. Topped with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Garnished with a pickled okra.

Mushroom Swiss burger

$13.99

all beef burger hand patted. Topped with swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom and onions. Served with brown gravy.

Smoky Mountain Burger

$14.99

all beef burger hand patted. Topped with bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Garnished with and Onion Ring.

Cheese Lovers Burger

$14.99

all beef burger hand patted. Smothered with pimento cheese, slice of melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Garnished with a grilled jalapeno.

Chow Down Burger

$14.99

all beef burger hand patted. Topped with melted provolone and chow chow. Garnished with a fried green tomato.

Let's Jam Burger

$14.99

all beef burger hand patted. Topped with melted provolone, bacon jam and crispy fried onions. Garnished with a slice of bacon.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.99

all beef burger hand patted. Topped with bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

2 Beef Sliders

$13.99

can't choose which burger you want to try?? Pick any of the beef burgers and we will make them into sliders for you to try.

Smoked Bologna Burger

$11.99

thick cut smoked bologna, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Fried Chicken Burger

$13.99

fried chicken topped with lettuce and pickles...better than the competition.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$13.99

marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger

$14.99

marinated chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack, bacon and crispy fried onions.

Braised Beef Burger

$14.99

slow roasted farm fresh beef, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and smothered in beer cheese. Garnished with a grilled jalapeno.

Some Like it HOT Burger

$14.99

Hoagie

Hoagie

Chicken Club Hoagie

$13.99

grilled marinated chicken breast sliced with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, then topped with a 5 cheese blend and shredded cheddar.

Meat Ball Hoagie

$12.99

three large house made meatballs on top of a garlic buttered hoagie with marinara sauce and smothered with provolone. topped with melted 5 blend cheese.

Italian Hoagie

$14.99

black forest ham, salami, pepperoni, melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, banana peppers and our very own italian dressing.

Ribeye Philly Hoagie

$14.99

farm fresh ribeye cooked to perfection, smothered in sautéed onions and green peppers and topped with melted provolone cheese

Hot Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$11.99

Black Forest ham on a garlic hoagie smothered with cheddar cheesed topped with a 5 cheese blend and shredded cheddar.

Cuban sandwich

$14.99

Flatbread

Flatbreads

$@#T Load of Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

1/2 size $@#T Load of Cheese Flatbread

$7.99

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99Out of stock

fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

1/2 size Margherita Flatbread

$7.99

fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

The Veggie Flatbread

$12.99

red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.

1/2 size The Veggie Flatbread

$7.99

red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.

Pepperoni Overload Flatbread

$13.99

pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni...yes lots of pepperoni.

1/2 size Pepperoni Overload Flatbread

$7.99

pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni...yes lots of pepperoni.

Rack 'Em Up Flatbread

$14.99

our version of a meat lovers with pepperoni, sauce, bacon and very large meat balls.

1/2 size Rack 'Em Up Flatbread

$7.99

our version of a meat lovers with pepperoni, sauce, bacon and very large meat balls.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

grilled chicken, bacon and ranch....what else do you need.

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$7.99

grilled chicken, bacon and ranch....what else do you need.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese with sweet baby Rays BBQ and chives.

1/2 size BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$7.99

grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese with sweet baby Rays BBQ and chives.

Supreme Flatbread

$15.99

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.

1/2 Supreme Flatbread

$7.99

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.

Wrap

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

fried chicken, house made buffalo sauce and melted cheddar cheese.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.99

fried chicken, sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese a five cheese blend.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken, house ranch sauce and melted five cheese blend.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken, romain lettuce, caesar dressing, bacon and parmesan cheese.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.99

grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted five cheese blend. served with ranch and pico.

Cheesy Quesadilla

$9.99

melted cheddar and our five cheese blend. served with sour cream and pico.

Ribeye Philly Quesadilla

$13.99

farm fresh ribeye cooked to perfection with a five cheese blend smothered in sautéed onions, green peppers and drizzled with our own garlic aioli. served with A1 and pico.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese and our house made buffalo sauce. served with our buffalo ranch dip and pico.

Soup

Soup

Soup served with garlic bread

$8.99Out of stock

Daily Soup Creations served with garlic bread

Soup with Grilled Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Daily Soup Creations served with our version of a grilled cheese

Cup Soup served with crackers

$3.99Out of stock

Daily Soup Creations served with crackers

Chili served with garlic bread

$8.99

Brad's hearty chili served with garlic bread

Chili with Grilled Cheese

$10.99

hearty chili served with our version of a grilled cheese

Cup Chili served with crackers

$3.99

hearty chili served with crackers

Kids

Kids

Ryan's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

crispy golden brown chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$6.99

melted american cheese and served with fries.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

melted american cheese and served with fries.

Kids Hot dog

$5.99

one all beef hot dog grilled and served with fries. Add a second hot dog for 2.99

Classic Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.99

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.99

Dessert

Dessert

Hot Fudge Brownie

$5.99

warm chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel and topped with a cherry.

Apple Bread Pudding

$5.99

three scoops of vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle with a crumbly s'mores bar and topped with whipped cream and cherry.

Special Dessert

$6.99

Ice Cream ( Scoop )

$1.99

Sides & Sauces

Sides

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Egg roll

$2.00Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Side Fries

$4.99

Side Onion Ring

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side kettle chips

$4.99

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Caesar dressing

$0.50

Side Dill Pickle Dressing

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Specials

Thanksgiving Wrap

$12.99

3 Egg - Meat Omelette

$13.99

Tailgate Special

$34.99

Classic Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.99

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.99

Pumpkin French Toast Meal

$10.99Out of stock

Orange Chicken Meal

$12.99Out of stock

$5 French Toast & 2 eggs

$4.99Out of stock

Lasagna

$15.99
Black Forest Ham & Potatoes

Black Forest Ham & Potatoes

$12.99Out of stock

1/2 lbs of Slow cooked Black Forest Ham with a scratch made pineapple glaze. Served with creamy mashed potatoes & brown gravy, buttery corn and garlic bread.

French Toast Side Order

$6.99Out of stock

Country Fried Steak

$15.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99Out of stock

Loaded Pulled Pork Nachoes

$12.99Out of stock

Meatloaf MEAL

$13.99Out of stock

Mealoaf SANDWICH

$13.99Out of stock

Beef Stew

$14.99Out of stock

Beef Stew Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$14.99Out of stock

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

ADDS

ADDS

NA Beverage

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Lemondade

$1.99

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Coffee

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweat tea

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Mocktail

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke Refil

$0.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Pool Hall & Eatery

Website

Location

2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw, Sevierville, TN 37876

Directions

