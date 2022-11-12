- Home
East TN Billiards
2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw
Sevierville, TN 37876
Starters
Pub Style Nachos
fresh fried kettle chips topped with homemade beer cheese, braised beef, warm salsa and chives.
1 lbs Wings
crispy chicken wings tossed in your favorites **DRY: Lemon pepper, Salt & Pepper, Ancho Chili. ** WET: Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Buffalo, Franks Red Hot, Mild and Creamy Dill Pickle.
1/2 lbs Wings
crispy chicken wings tossed in your favorites **DRY: Lemon pepper, Salt & Pepper, Ancho Chili. ** WET: Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Buffalo, Franks Red Hot, Mild and Creamy Dill Pickle.
The Meatiest Balls in Town
hand rolled meatballs topped with mozzarella, marinara and parmesan cheese. Served with grilled garlic flatbread.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
It's pretzels dude...with salt.
Kettle Chips & Beer Cheese
fresh fried kettle chips and scratch made beer cheese.
Onion Ring Appy
golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauces.
Pimento Cheese Plate
pimento cheese served with seasonal vegetables and grilled garlic flatbread.
Fried Green Tomatoes
crispy fried green tomatoes served with our own garlic aioli sauce.
Loaded Tater Balls
deep fried bacon and cheesy hash brown balls, served with our buffalo ranch sauce.
Canadian Poutine
freshly cooked french fries layered with curds of white cheddar cheese and smothered with brown gravy....it's heaven in a bowl.
Small Canadian Poutine
freshly cooked french fries layered with curds of white cheddar cheese and smothered with brown gravy....it's heaven in a smaller bowl.
Spinach Dip
scratch made spinach dip. served with warm tortilla chips...NO Artichokes!
Mozzarella Sticks
mozzarella sticks served with ranch and marinara sauce. served with seasonal veggies.
Chicken Tenders
generous portion of tenders. served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauces.
Fried Pickles
Fried Mushrooms
Tortilla chips and Salsa
Salad
Chef Salad
black forest ham, salami, bacon, shredded cheddar, five cheese blend, green peppers, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and sprinkles with parmesan cheese. served with your choice of dressing.
1/2 chef salad
black forest ham, salami, bacon, shredded cheddar, five cheese blend, green peppers, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and sprinkles with parmesan cheese. served with your choice of dressing.
Wedge Salad
fresh cut wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fried crispy onions and drizzled with blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction.
1/2 wedge salad
fresh cut wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fried crispy onions and drizzled with blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction.
Southern Fried Salad
romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons and crispy southern fried chicken.
1/2 southern fried salad
romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons and crispy southern fried chicken.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing
1/2 Grilled chicken Caesar salad
grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing
Side Caesar salad (no chicken)
crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing
Side Garden Salad
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Burger
10 ball burger
all beef burger hand patted. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
East TN Burger
all beef burger hand patted. Topped with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Garnished with a pickled okra.
Mushroom Swiss burger
all beef burger hand patted. Topped with swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom and onions. Served with brown gravy.
Smoky Mountain Burger
all beef burger hand patted. Topped with bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Garnished with and Onion Ring.
Cheese Lovers Burger
all beef burger hand patted. Smothered with pimento cheese, slice of melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Garnished with a grilled jalapeno.
Chow Down Burger
all beef burger hand patted. Topped with melted provolone and chow chow. Garnished with a fried green tomato.
Let's Jam Burger
all beef burger hand patted. Topped with melted provolone, bacon jam and crispy fried onions. Garnished with a slice of bacon.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
all beef burger hand patted. Topped with bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
2 Beef Sliders
can't choose which burger you want to try?? Pick any of the beef burgers and we will make them into sliders for you to try.
Smoked Bologna Burger
thick cut smoked bologna, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
Fried Chicken Burger
fried chicken topped with lettuce and pickles...better than the competition.
Grilled Chicken Burger
marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger
marinated chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack, bacon and crispy fried onions.
Braised Beef Burger
slow roasted farm fresh beef, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and smothered in beer cheese. Garnished with a grilled jalapeno.
Some Like it HOT Burger
Hoagie
Chicken Club Hoagie
grilled marinated chicken breast sliced with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, then topped with a 5 cheese blend and shredded cheddar.
Meat Ball Hoagie
three large house made meatballs on top of a garlic buttered hoagie with marinara sauce and smothered with provolone. topped with melted 5 blend cheese.
Italian Hoagie
black forest ham, salami, pepperoni, melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, banana peppers and our very own italian dressing.
Ribeye Philly Hoagie
farm fresh ribeye cooked to perfection, smothered in sautéed onions and green peppers and topped with melted provolone cheese
Hot Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Black Forest ham on a garlic hoagie smothered with cheddar cheesed topped with a 5 cheese blend and shredded cheddar.
Cuban sandwich
Flatbread
$@#T Load of Cheese Flatbread
1/2 size $@#T Load of Cheese Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
1/2 size Margherita Flatbread
fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
The Veggie Flatbread
red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.
1/2 size The Veggie Flatbread
red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.
Pepperoni Overload Flatbread
pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni...yes lots of pepperoni.
1/2 size Pepperoni Overload Flatbread
pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni...yes lots of pepperoni.
Rack 'Em Up Flatbread
our version of a meat lovers with pepperoni, sauce, bacon and very large meat balls.
1/2 size Rack 'Em Up Flatbread
our version of a meat lovers with pepperoni, sauce, bacon and very large meat balls.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
grilled chicken, bacon and ranch....what else do you need.
1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
grilled chicken, bacon and ranch....what else do you need.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese with sweet baby Rays BBQ and chives.
1/2 size BBQ Chicken Flatbread
grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese with sweet baby Rays BBQ and chives.
Supreme Flatbread
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.
1/2 Supreme Flatbread
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.
Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried chicken, house made buffalo sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
fried chicken, sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese a five cheese blend.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
grilled chicken, house ranch sauce and melted five cheese blend.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
grilled chicken, romain lettuce, caesar dressing, bacon and parmesan cheese.
Quesadilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted five cheese blend. served with ranch and pico.
Cheesy Quesadilla
melted cheddar and our five cheese blend. served with sour cream and pico.
Ribeye Philly Quesadilla
farm fresh ribeye cooked to perfection with a five cheese blend smothered in sautéed onions, green peppers and drizzled with our own garlic aioli. served with A1 and pico.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese and our house made buffalo sauce. served with our buffalo ranch dip and pico.
Soup
Soup served with garlic bread
Daily Soup Creations served with garlic bread
Soup with Grilled Cheese
Daily Soup Creations served with our version of a grilled cheese
Cup Soup served with crackers
Daily Soup Creations served with crackers
Chili served with garlic bread
Brad's hearty chili served with garlic bread
Chili with Grilled Cheese
hearty chili served with our version of a grilled cheese
Cup Chili served with crackers
hearty chili served with crackers
Kids
Ryan's Chicken Tenders
crispy golden brown chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Cheese Burger Sliders
melted american cheese and served with fries.
Kids Cheese Pizza
melted american cheese and served with fries.
Kids Hot dog
one all beef hot dog grilled and served with fries. Add a second hot dog for 2.99
Classic Grilled Cheese with Fries
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Dessert
Hot Fudge Brownie
warm chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel and topped with a cherry.
Apple Bread Pudding
three scoops of vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle with a crumbly s'mores bar and topped with whipped cream and cherry.
Special Dessert
Ice Cream ( Scoop )
Sides & Sauces
Side 1000 Island
Side Ranch
Side French
Side Honey Mustard
Side BBQ
Side Buffalo
Side Buffalo Ranch
Side Italian Dressing
Egg roll
Bag of Chips
Side Fries
Side Onion Ring
Side Salad
Side kettle chips
Side Aioli
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side Balsamic Vinegar
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesar dressing
Side Dill Pickle Dressing
Side Garlic Parmesan
Side Mild
Side Hot
Side Olive Oil
Side Teriyaki
Specials
Thanksgiving Wrap
3 Egg - Meat Omelette
Tailgate Special
Classic Grilled Cheese with Fries
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Pumpkin French Toast Meal
Orange Chicken Meal
$5 French Toast & 2 eggs
Lasagna
Black Forest Ham & Potatoes
1/2 lbs of Slow cooked Black Forest Ham with a scratch made pineapple glaze. Served with creamy mashed potatoes & brown gravy, buttery corn and garlic bread.
French Toast Side Order
Country Fried Steak
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Biscuit & Gravy
Loaded Pulled Pork Nachoes
Meatloaf MEAL
Mealoaf SANDWICH
Beef Stew
Beef Stew Cup
Beef Stroganoff
Spaghetti Dinner
ADDS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Family Friendly Pool Hall & Eatery
2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw, Sevierville, TN 37876