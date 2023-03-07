Restaurant header imageView gallery

East Troy Brewery 2905 Main St.

2905 Main St.

East Troy, WI 53120

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Potosi Root Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy handcrafted food and beer in your neighborhood gastro-brewery. Our fresh, made-from-scratch menu features tasty options for the whole family. No matter what you're sippin', we've got you covered. Try one of our house-made beers, inventive cocktails, or enticing wines—selected from around the world.

2905 Main St., East Troy, WI 53120

