  • Home
  • /
  • East West Coffee - Tyson's - 1992 Chain Bridge Rd
A map showing the location of East West Coffee - Tyson's 1992 Chain Bridge RdView gallery

East West Coffee - Tyson's 1992 Chain Bridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1992 Chain Bridge Rd

Tysons, VA 22102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PASTRIES

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$5.50

Doughnut

$4.50

Gluten Free scone

$4.00

Brownie

$4.50

Baklava (3 pieces)

$6.00

Pistachio Baklava (3 pieces)

$6.00

Lemon Bread

$3.25

Big Baklava

$8.00

EVENT

$1,000.00

BREAKFAST

Turkish Breakfast

$60.00

East West Breakfast

$22.00

Farmer's Breakfast

$22.00

Continental Breakfast

$22.00

Kavurmali Yumurta

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$14.00

Greek Omelette

$14.00

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Soujuk Omelette

$14.00

Menemen

$14.00

Bagel Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

English Muffin Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Croissant Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Waffle

$12.00

Pancake

$12.00

Fruit Platter

$7.00

Cheese Pie,Borek

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.00

LUNCH

Grilled Cheese Toast

$8.00

Grilled Cheese and Soujuk Toast

$10.00

Kumru Toast

$15.00

BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Pesto Caprise Sandwich

$12.00

East West Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Gyro Wrap

$15.00

East West Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Caprise Salad

$15.00

DINNER

Çilingir Sofrası

$60.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Chicken Wings (7 pieces)

$10.00

Cheese Roll

$8.00

Gambas Al Ajillo

$11.00

Chicken Tender

$11.00

Cheese Platter

$12.00

Hummus and Bread

$10.00

Homemade Spaghetti

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Lamb Chops

$22.00

Kofte

$15.00

Mushrooms

$12.00

Çoban Salatası

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Adana Borek

$8.00

Chicken Kabob

$12.00

Melon,Feta

$8.00

Atom

$8.00

Acuka

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

Baba Ghanoush

$8.00

Adana Kebap

$22.00

Bulgur

$8.00

EXTRA

Sausage

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Egg (2)

$3.00

Halloumi Cheese

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Soujuk

$5.00

SIMIT

$3.00

Kaymak

$7.00

Nutella

$3.00

Butter

$1.00

Turkish Cheese Plate

$10.00

Bread

$3.00

Yogurt

$5.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Cafe au lait

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.25

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.00+

Real Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer

$2.50+

Free Coffee

Free Tea Pot

Tea

Tea

$3.25

Iced Black

$3.25+Out of stock

Iced Green

$3.25+

Iced hibiscus

$3.25+

Iced Peach

$3.25+

London Fog

$3.50+

Turkish Tea Pot

$8.00

TURKISH COFFEE

1 CUP

$4.00

DRINKS

Coke Products

$2.50

Water

$3.00

Tropicana Products

$3.00

RedBull

$3.75

Pelegrino Products

$2.75

Turkish Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate

Ferrero Rocher

$1.00

3 FERRERO

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1992 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons, VA 22102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Boulevard Cafe - Breakfast on the Blvd - Cisco's Birds & Burgers - Miko's Steaks & Melts
orange starNo Reviews
8180 Greensboro Drive West Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2001 International Drive #1856G Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Roll Play Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Roll Play - Tysons Corner
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Sapphire Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
8201 Greensboro Dr #109 Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - The Boro
orange star4.6 • 65
1669C Silver Hill Drive McLean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston