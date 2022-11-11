Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

674 Reviews

$

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd.

Durham, NC 27707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine sandwiches & other swell eats washed down with a cold beverage in sunny Durham. **Only orders of $400 or under (inclusive of tax) can be accepted. Thank you for your understanding.

Website

Location

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Eastcut Sandwich Bar image
Eastcut Sandwich Bar image
Eastcut Sandwich Bar image
Eastcut Sandwich Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bull McCabes Irish Pub
orange star3.7 • 406
427 W Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
orange star4.2 • 574
280 S Mangum St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
orange starNo Reviews
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
orange star4.6 • 425
811 North Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Vin Rouge - 2010 Hillsborough Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2010 Hillsborough Rd Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston