Italian

Eastend

2,066 Reviews

$$

409 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

Popular Items

Spicy Lobster Spaghetti
Signature Cheeseburger
Salad with Salmon

Starters

peaches, almonds, goat cheese, peach vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Kung Pao Brussels sprouts with peanuts, sesame, and scallion

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$18.00

falafel, cucumber, warm pita

Chicken and tortilla soup

Chicken and tortilla soup

$12.00

guajillo chili, cilantro

Tartare

Tartare

$18.00

crispy sushi rice, avocado, yuzu, and sriracha

Street Corn

Street Corn

$16.00

dukes mayo, cotija, tajin, cilantro, lime

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$17.00

parmesan, lemon, romesco

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

celery salad, Calabrian chili and lemon aioli

Burrata

Burrata

$19.00

orange flesh melon, Joyce Farms Heritage ham, arugula, crostini

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$17.00

chopped vegetable and parsley salad, Ras el hanout

Chopped iceberg

Chopped iceberg

$16.00

Great hills blue, bacon, roasted tomato, onion, green goddess

Spa Salad

Spa Salad

$16.00

chickpeas, avocado, edamame, yogurt herb dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$15.00

aged sherry vinaigrette, cucumber, tomato, carrot

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$15.00

mandarin orange, cashews, miso and sesame

Pasta & Bowls

Salmon bowl

Salmon bowl

$30.00

Autumn vegetables, lentils, jasmine rice, and avocado

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$30.00

Autumn vegetables, lentils, jasmine rice, and avocado

Short rib ravioli “gigante”

Short rib ravioli "gigante"

$28.00

herb flavored pasta, mushrooms and gold bar squash

Spicy Lobster Spaghetti

Spicy Lobster Spaghetti

$38.00

cherry tomatoes, baby arugula

Main Course

rice and beans, pico de gallo
Milanese

Milanese

$28.00

Cornflake and herb crusted chicken Milanese, arugula, pea sprouts, feta vinaigrette

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$35.00

zucchini, basil, heirloom tomatoes, crispy capers

Seared Tofu

Seared Tofu

$24.00

umami broth, spring vegetables and mushroom, furikake

Berkshire Pork Chop

Berkshire Pork Chop

$35.00

sour cream and onion potatoes, bacon, pineapple, huli huli sauce

Halibut

Halibut

$38.00Out of stock

saffron risotto, chorizo, shrimp and ramp butter

Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$85.00

28 oz dry aged ribeye, potatoes “Brava”, avocado, cilantro

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$42.00

12oz NY Strip, potatoes “Brava”, avocado, cilantro

Salad with Salmon

Salad with Salmon

$35.00
Salad with Chicken

Salad with Chicken

$26.00
Salad with Steak

Salad with Steak

$28.00
Salad with Shrimp

Salad with Shrimp

$34.00
Salad No Protein

Salad No Protein

$18.00

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Signature Cheeseburger

Signature Cheeseburger

$25.00

cheddar beer cheese, peppadew mayo, pickled green tomatoes

Steak or Shrimp Tacos

Steak or Shrimp Tacos

$28.00

Shrimp or skirt steak tacos, cabbage, queso fresco, avocado

Chickpea and Spinach Burger

Chickpea and Spinach Burger

$18.00

Chickpea and spinach burger, vegetable - sumac raita

Sides

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$10.00
Black & Blue Fries

Black & Blue Fries

$12.00
Summer Squash Noodles

Summer Squash Noodles

$12.00
Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salad

Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salad

$12.00

Cocktails

American Dream Machine

$16.00

Apple Harvest

$16.00

Aviation

$16.00

Billionaire

$16.00

Blood Orange Marg

$16.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Cactus Rose

$16.00

Don Johnson

$16.00

East Cider Story

$16.00

Eastend Margarita

$16.00

El Chapo

$16.00

El Jefe

$16.00

El Pepino

$16.00

Fall Sangria

$16.00

Feeling Smokey

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Gin & Juice

$16.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$16.00

Irish Cofee

$16.00

Irish Old Fashioned

$16.00

Jerry Spritzer

$16.00

Last Word

$16.00

Lavender Spa Lemonade

$16.00

Le Tigre

$16.00

Lewis Street Punch

$16.00

Marble Tulip

$16.00

Mex Mimosa

$16.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$16.00

N Famous

$16.00

Old Habit

$16.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Pimms Cup

$16.00

Rosa Maria

$16.00

Round Hill Road Martini

$16.00

Ryse n Shine

$16.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$16.00

SoulCycle

$16.00

Special Cocktail

$16.00

Spicy Señorita

$16.00

Steve McQueen

$16.00

Swizzle

$16.00

Three Amigos

$16.00

Tommys Margarita

$16.00

Winter Spritz

$16.00

Toasty Mimosa

$16.00

Bottle House Wine

Bordeaux Parc BTL

$64.00

BTL Albariño

$48.00
BTL Bellacosa

BTL Bellacosa

$64.00

BTL Blanc de Blanc Chapagne

$95.00

BTL Brundelmayer Rose

$64.00
BTL Fleurs Rose

BTL Fleurs Rose

$64.00
BTL Gavi de Gavi

BTL Gavi de Gavi

$52.00

BTL Gobelsburg

$56.00

BTL Hunky Dory

$64.00

BTL Iris Pinot Noir

$64.00
BTL Pinot Grigio

BTL Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Polkura Syrah

$56.00
BTL Prosecco Isotta Manzoni

BTL Prosecco Isotta Manzoni

$48.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$56.00
BTL Super Tuscan Antinori

BTL Super Tuscan Antinori

$64.00

BTL Txakolina

$64.00

BTL Valserrano Rioja

$64.00
BTL White Burgundy

BTL White Burgundy

$76.00

BTL Zolo Malbec

$48.00

Btl Zolo Reserve

$48.00

BTL. Chalk Hill

$64.00

BTL. Gruner

$48.00

BTL. Sparkling Rose

$56.00

BTL Sancerre Charles Debourges

$76.00

BTL Post Mark

$74.00

Bottle/Can Beer

8 Days A Week

8 Days A Week

$12.00
Allagash White

Allagash White

$10.00

Athletic Non Alcoholic

$7.00

Citizen Cider

$10.00

Clown Shoes IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Coffee Porter

$12.00

Connecticut Casual

$10.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00

dHop 2

$16.00Out of stock

Dogs & Boats

$12.00

P2 Coffee Porter

$10.00

Great White Ipa

$10.00Out of stock

Jalamanta

$12.00

Jiant Hard Kombucha

$10.00
Kent Falls Superscript IPA 16oz

Kent Falls Superscript IPA 16oz

$12.00
Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$6.00Out of stock

Vivid Glow

$16.00Out of stock

Vliet Pilsner 16oz

$12.00Out of stock
Wrench IPA

Wrench IPA

$12.00

Yeesh!

$10.00Out of stock

Yeesh! Can

$12.00

Dessert Cocktails

El Jefe

$16.00

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Port Side

$16.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
New American Restaurant.

Location

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

