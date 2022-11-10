Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC

1014 N. College Avenue

Thatcher, AZ 85552

Order Again

Popular Items

California Club
CHICKEN TENDERS
Flat Bread Pizza

FRIES & APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.29

Fried until golden brown and crispy.

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$4.49

Fries Smothered in Nacho & Shredded Cheese

GILA MONSTER FRIES

GILA MONSTER FRIES

$7.29

Fries topped with White Queso, Bacon, Green Onion, Diced Tomato, Sliced Jalapenos, Shredded Cheese, and Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole upon request.

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES

$7.29

Fries topped with Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Ranch

CHIPOTLE FRIES

CHIPOTLE FRIES

$7.29

Crispy french fries topped with your choice of steak or grilled chicken, red onion, green onion shredded cheese and a drizzle of chipotle mayo!

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.29

Flour tortilla grilled with shredded cheese until crispy.

CHEESE N CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHEESE N CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.29

Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Diced Chicken grilled until crispy.

STEAK QUESADILLA

$6.79
CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.99

3 or 5 piece chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce(BBQ, Buffalo, or Ranch).

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.29

Soup Of The Day

(8) FRIED ZUCCHINI with RANCH

(8) FRIED ZUCCHINI with RANCH

$3.99

8 ea. Fried Zucchini with Ranch Dressing

(8) ONION RINGS with RANCH

(8) ONION RINGS with RANCH

$3.99

8 ea. Onion Rings w Ranch Dressing

(6) MOZZARELLA STICKS with MARINARA

(6) MOZZARELLA STICKS with MARINARA

$3.99

(6) Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.99

An order of sweet potato fries.

SIGNATURE SALADS

Chef

Chef

$6.79+

Diced ham, turkey, swiss and cheddar, tomato, egg, croutons, carrots, and red cabbage on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dressing.

Oriental

Oriental

$6.79+

Crispy chicken, green onion, toasted almonds, rice noodles, carrots, red cabbage, served on a bed of romaine with a side of oriental dressing

Strawberry Apple Walnut Chicken

Strawberry Apple Walnut Chicken

$6.79+

Grilled chicken breast, diced apple, glazed walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, on a bed of spring mix and a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.79+

Buffalo grilled chicken breast, red onion, shredded cheddar, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of spring mix and a side of sriracha ranch .

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$6.79+

Gilled chicken breast, asiago cheese, croutons on a bed of romaine and a side of Caesar dressing .

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

$6.79+

Grilled chicken breast red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, avocado, tomato, Kalamata olives on a bed of romaine and served with a side of Greek vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Chicken

Santa Fe Chicken

$6.79+

Grilled chicken breast, red onion, bell pepper, shredded cheddar, black beans, green onion, diced tomato, corn, tortilla strips, served on a bed or romaine and a side of santa fe dressing.

Bacon Avocado Chicken Ranch

Bacon Avocado Chicken Ranch

$6.79+

A bed of romaine lettuce topped with bacon, avocado, feta cheese, tomato, red onion, a grilled chicken and ranch.

Create Your Salad

Create Your Salad

$5.99+

A half salad with your choice of one salad mix, toppings, and a salad dressing. Add chicken for an extra charge.

SANDWICHES AND WRAPS

California Club

California Club

$7.29+

Turkey, chipotle mayo (spicy), bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on toasted sourdough.

Turkey Cranberry and Swiss

Turkey Cranberry and Swiss

$7.29+

Turkey, dried cranberries, cranberry mayo, swiss, lettuce, and tomato on a hoagie.

Mozzarella w/ Tomato & Basil Pesto

Mozzarella w/ Tomato & Basil Pesto

$7.29+

Mozzarella, tomato, and basil pesto on a ciabatta roll.

Gila Monster

Gila Monster

$7.29+

Salami, roast beef, ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion and Italian dressing on a hoagie roll.

Fire House

Fire House

$7.29+

Crispy chicken breast, Cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll.

Baja Fish Sandwich

Baja Fish Sandwich

$7.29

Baked cod strips, shredded lettuce and baja sauce on a brioche bun.

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.29
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$6.79+

A breaded chicken sandwich topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and asiago cheese on a hoagie roll.

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$7.29+

A grilled chicken sandwich on our gluten free cauliflower crust, topped with pesto, spinach, tomato, pepper jack and banana peppers.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.29+

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato and ranch, served on a hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.29+

A toasty grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese.

Vegetarian Chipotle Black Bean Burger

Vegetarian Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$6.79

A vegetarian chipotle black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, and a siracha ranch on your choice of bun.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.79

Delicious grilled chicken breast on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Home-Made Burger

Home-Made Burger

$5.99

Savory grilled hamburger on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$8.29

A burger topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and 2 onion rings.

Patty Melt Burger

Patty Melt Burger

$6.79

A burger patty and sautéed onion swiss cheese on toasted sourdough.

The Inferno Burger

The Inferno Burger

$8.29

A burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, cajun seasoning, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and sriracha.

The Mighty Monster Burger

The Mighty Monster Burger

$11.99

A double burger topped with american cheese and bacon.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$6.29+

A full sized deli sandwich with your choice of one deli meat, one cheese, and toppings on your choice of bread.

Specialty Sandwich Wrap

Specialty Sandwich Wrap

$6.49

Turn your favorite specialty sandwich into a wrap!!

Signature Salad Wraps

Signature Salad Wraps

$6.49

Get any one of our delicious Signature Salads folded into a wrap of your choice.

CYO Wrap

CYO Wrap

$6.49

Your choice of one deli meat, one cheese and toppings wrapped in your choice of tortilla.

Hot Dog

$5.49

Chili Dog

$5.79

PIZZA

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Pizza

$10.99+

A cauliflower crust pizza with your choice of sauce and 4 toppings.

Flat Bread Pizza

Flat Bread Pizza

$6.99+

Your choice of sauce and 4 toppings on a flatbread crust.

MAKE IT A COMBO

Make It A Combo

Make It A Combo

$2.29

Add fries or a bag of chips and a fountain drink to any entrée to make it a combo.

ADD/EXTRA

Ranch Cup

$0.99

A 4oz. cup of our buttermilk ranch.

Salad Dressing

$0.79

A 4oz. cup of salad dressing.

Cup Mild Salsa

$0.59

A 2oz. cup of our house made salsa.

Sour Cream

$0.59

A 2oz. cup of sour cream.

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

A 4oz. cup of our house made BBQ sauce.

Marinara

$1.79

Cheese Sauce

$1.79

A 4oz.

Guacamole

$0.79

A 4oz. serving of guacamole.

Vegetable Topping

$0.59

A serving of black olives.

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.59

A serving of sliced jalapenos.

Shredded Cheese

$0.79

A 4oz. serving of shredded cheese.

Bleu Cheese

$0.79

A 4oz. serving of bleu cheese crumbles.

Tortilla

$1.99

Your choice of tortilla.

Sliced Bacon 2 each

$0.89

2 slices of crispy bacon.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$2.79

A grilled chicken breast.

Burger Patty

$3.29

A grilled hamburger patty.

Crispy Chicken Breast

$3.29

A chicken breast coated in panko.

Steak Meat

$3.29

MONSTER PASTA

Build your own pasta bowl. Comes with one noodle choice, one sauce, and toppings. Add meat for additional charge.

PASTA BOWL

$6.99

Build your own pasta bowl. Comes with one noodle choice, one sauce, and toppings. Add meat for additional charge.

FRIED RAVIOLI

$2.99

Cheese stuffed raviolis, breaded and fried. Add a dipping sauce for an additional charge.

CHEESE STIX

$1.79

A bread stick stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Add a dipping sauce for an additional charge.

DRINKS

SODA/TEA

$1.29+

BOTTLED BEVERAGE

MILK

$1.29

Multiple Flavors: Whole, Chocolate, Soy: Vanilla and Chocolate, Almond

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.59

AQUAFINA

$2.09

BOTTLE SODA

$2.89

Multiple Flavors: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Cherry Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Orange Crush, Root Beer

DOC HOLIDAY (CAN)

$1.79Out of stock

MOUNTAIN DEW RISE

$3.99

Multiple Flavors: Berry Blitz and Strawberry Melon

STARBUCKS COFFEE

$4.99

Multiple Flavors: Vanilla and Chocolate

ROCKSTAR

$3.69

Multiple Flavors: Original, Original: Sugar Free, Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Hardcore Apple, Lemon Pepino, Silver Ice, and Tangerine/mango/guava/strawberry

CELSIUS

$3.89

GATORADE 20 oz.

$2.99

Multiple Flavors: Orange, Lemon-Lime, Fruit Punch, Cool Blue, Glacier Frost, and Glacier Cherry

LIPTON TEA

$2.49

BOTTLED JUICE

$3.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Making Food Fun and Convenient!

1014 N. College Avenue, Thatcher, AZ 85552

