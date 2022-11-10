Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC
No reviews yet
1014 N. College Avenue
Thatcher, AZ 85552
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FRIES & APPETIZERS
FRENCH FRIES
Fried until golden brown and crispy.
CHEESE FRIES
Fries Smothered in Nacho & Shredded Cheese
GILA MONSTER FRIES
Fries topped with White Queso, Bacon, Green Onion, Diced Tomato, Sliced Jalapenos, Shredded Cheese, and Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole upon request.
BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES
Fries topped with Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Ranch
CHIPOTLE FRIES
Crispy french fries topped with your choice of steak or grilled chicken, red onion, green onion shredded cheese and a drizzle of chipotle mayo!
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla grilled with shredded cheese until crispy.
CHEESE N CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Diced Chicken grilled until crispy.
STEAK QUESADILLA
CHICKEN TENDERS
3 or 5 piece chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce(BBQ, Buffalo, or Ranch).
SOUP OF THE DAY
Soup Of The Day
(8) FRIED ZUCCHINI with RANCH
8 ea. Fried Zucchini with Ranch Dressing
(8) ONION RINGS with RANCH
8 ea. Onion Rings w Ranch Dressing
(6) MOZZARELLA STICKS with MARINARA
(6) Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara
SWEET POTATO FRIES
An order of sweet potato fries.
SIGNATURE SALADS
Chef
Diced ham, turkey, swiss and cheddar, tomato, egg, croutons, carrots, and red cabbage on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dressing.
Oriental
Crispy chicken, green onion, toasted almonds, rice noodles, carrots, red cabbage, served on a bed of romaine with a side of oriental dressing
Strawberry Apple Walnut Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, diced apple, glazed walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, on a bed of spring mix and a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo grilled chicken breast, red onion, shredded cheddar, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of spring mix and a side of sriracha ranch .
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Gilled chicken breast, asiago cheese, croutons on a bed of romaine and a side of Caesar dressing .
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, avocado, tomato, Kalamata olives on a bed of romaine and served with a side of Greek vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, red onion, bell pepper, shredded cheddar, black beans, green onion, diced tomato, corn, tortilla strips, served on a bed or romaine and a side of santa fe dressing.
Bacon Avocado Chicken Ranch
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with bacon, avocado, feta cheese, tomato, red onion, a grilled chicken and ranch.
Create Your Salad
A half salad with your choice of one salad mix, toppings, and a salad dressing. Add chicken for an extra charge.
SANDWICHES AND WRAPS
California Club
Turkey, chipotle mayo (spicy), bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on toasted sourdough.
Turkey Cranberry and Swiss
Turkey, dried cranberries, cranberry mayo, swiss, lettuce, and tomato on a hoagie.
Mozzarella w/ Tomato & Basil Pesto
Mozzarella, tomato, and basil pesto on a ciabatta roll.
Gila Monster
Salami, roast beef, ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion and Italian dressing on a hoagie roll.
Fire House
Crispy chicken breast, Cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Baja Fish Sandwich
Baked cod strips, shredded lettuce and baja sauce on a brioche bun.
Philly Cheese Steak
Chicken Parmesan
A breaded chicken sandwich topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and asiago cheese on a hoagie roll.
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
A grilled chicken sandwich on our gluten free cauliflower crust, topped with pesto, spinach, tomato, pepper jack and banana peppers.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato and ranch, served on a hoagie roll
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A toasty grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese.
Vegetarian Chipotle Black Bean Burger
A vegetarian chipotle black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, and a siracha ranch on your choice of bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Delicious grilled chicken breast on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Home-Made Burger
Savory grilled hamburger on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
Western Burger
A burger topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and 2 onion rings.
Patty Melt Burger
A burger patty and sautéed onion swiss cheese on toasted sourdough.
The Inferno Burger
A burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, cajun seasoning, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and sriracha.
The Mighty Monster Burger
A double burger topped with american cheese and bacon.
Build Your Own Sandwich
A full sized deli sandwich with your choice of one deli meat, one cheese, and toppings on your choice of bread.
Specialty Sandwich Wrap
Turn your favorite specialty sandwich into a wrap!!
Signature Salad Wraps
Get any one of our delicious Signature Salads folded into a wrap of your choice.
CYO Wrap
Your choice of one deli meat, one cheese and toppings wrapped in your choice of tortilla.
Hot Dog
Chili Dog
PIZZA
MAKE IT A COMBO
ADD/EXTRA
Ranch Cup
A 4oz. cup of our buttermilk ranch.
Salad Dressing
A 4oz. cup of salad dressing.
Cup Mild Salsa
A 2oz. cup of our house made salsa.
Sour Cream
A 2oz. cup of sour cream.
BBQ Sauce
A 4oz. cup of our house made BBQ sauce.
Marinara
Cheese Sauce
A 4oz. serving of nacho cheese or white queso sauce.
Guacamole
A 4oz. serving of guacamole.
Vegetable Topping
A serving of black olives.
Sliced Jalapenos
A serving of sliced jalapenos.
Shredded Cheese
A 4oz. serving of shredded cheese.
Bleu Cheese
A 4oz. serving of bleu cheese crumbles.
Tortilla
Your choice of tortilla.
Sliced Bacon 2 each
2 slices of crispy bacon.
Grilled Chicken Breast
A grilled chicken breast.
Burger Patty
A grilled hamburger patty.
Crispy Chicken Breast
A chicken breast coated in panko.
Steak Meat
MONSTER PASTA
PASTA BOWL
Build your own pasta bowl. Comes with one noodle choice, one sauce, and toppings. Add meat for additional charge.
FRIED RAVIOLI
Cheese stuffed raviolis, breaded and fried. Add a dipping sauce for an additional charge.
CHEESE STIX
A bread stick stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Add a dipping sauce for an additional charge.
BOTTLED BEVERAGE
MILK
Multiple Flavors: Whole, Chocolate, Soy: Vanilla and Chocolate, Almond
CHOCOLATE MILK
AQUAFINA
BOTTLE SODA
Multiple Flavors: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Cherry Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Orange Crush, Root Beer
DOC HOLIDAY (CAN)
MOUNTAIN DEW RISE
Multiple Flavors: Berry Blitz and Strawberry Melon
STARBUCKS COFFEE
Multiple Flavors: Vanilla and Chocolate
ROCKSTAR
Multiple Flavors: Original, Original: Sugar Free, Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Hardcore Apple, Lemon Pepino, Silver Ice, and Tangerine/mango/guava/strawberry
CELSIUS
GATORADE 20 oz.
Multiple Flavors: Orange, Lemon-Lime, Fruit Punch, Cool Blue, Glacier Frost, and Glacier Cherry
LIPTON TEA
BOTTLED JUICE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Making Food Fun and Convenient!
1014 N. College Avenue, Thatcher, AZ 85552