A map showing the location of Eastern Cafe 510 Maynard Avenue SouthView gallery

Eastern Cafe 510 Maynard Avenue South

review star

No reviews yet

510 Maynard Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Drip Coffee
Ham & Egg
Spam Breakfast Sandwich

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Fresh brewed coffee from Lighthouse Roasters

Americano

$3.50+

2 shots of espresso with hot water (2 shots for all sizes)

Dopio Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot of espresso

Macchiato

$4.00

Traditional 2 shots of espresso topped with milk foam

Cortado

$4.00

2 shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk, no foam

Cappuccino

$4.25+

2 shots of espresso and steamed milk foam

Latte

$4.24+

2 shots of espresso and steamed milk with foam

Breve

$4.25+

2 shots of espresso and steamed half & half

Mocha

$4.50+

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and chocolate sauce

Cold Brew

$4.00+

House brewed coffee steeped for 12hrs. Mellow taste, strong caffeine

Espresso Tonic

$4.50+

2 shots of espresso with lime and tonic water

Caramel Machiatto

$5.00+

Latte with caramel and vanilla syrup, topped with caramel sauce

Eastern Iced Latte

$5.50+

Iced milk foam latte with a splash of maple syrup and dusting of nutmeg and cloves

Maple Cappuccino

$4.75+

2 shots of espresso pulled over organic maple syrup, steamed milk foam and nutmeg

Cafe au lait

$3.25+

Drip coffee with hot milk

Tea & Favorites

Chai

$4.00+

Chai Tea with milk, hot or iced

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha powder with milk, hot or iced

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Our special Hot Chocolate mix with steamed milk

Lemon Soda

$4.50+

Muddled Lemons and sugar with club soda

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Classic Thai tea brewed overnight and a splash of half & half. or with Lime

Tea au lait

$5.00+

Your choice of tea with milk and sweetened with simple syrup. Hot or iced

Midnight Chai

$4.25+

Maya Chai with Chocolate sauce. Add shots of espresso for an extra kick

Elevated Thai

$5.00+

Overnight brewed Thai tea with a shot of espresso and splash of vanilla syrup.

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Various loose-leaf teas, herbals, and botanicals. Hot or Iced. 16oz only

Elixirs

Beans & Teas For Sale

Lighthouse Roaster coffee beans for sale by pound.

Decaf

Lighthouse Roaster coffee beans for sale by pound.

Espresso

Lighthouse Roaster coffee beans for sale by pound.

Lighthouse Blend

Lighthouse Roaster coffee beans for sale by pound.

Pastries

Banana bread

$3.00

Sandwiches

Ham & Egg

$10.00

Sourdough bread with provalone, bacon, ham, and fried eggs, grill pressed

Tuna Melt

$12.00

House mix tuna with provolone on sourdough, grill pressed.

Kimchi Tuna Melt

$13.00

Our Tuna Melt sandwich with sauteed kimchee

3 Cheese grilled Cheese

$9.00

Provolone, Pepper Jack, & Mozzarella cheese on sourdough

Kimchi Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Provolone and Pepperjack Cheeses with sauteed kimchee

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Provolone and Pepper Jack Cheeses with Bacon on sourdough

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Provolone, arugula, onions, pepperoncini's, avocado, and balsamic on sourdough. Grill pressed.

Green Eggs

$9.00

Avocado, provolone, fried eggs on sourdough. Grill pressed

Spam Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

English Muffin sandwich with candied Spam, Provolone, and a fried egg. Toasted

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

English Muffin Sandwich with provolone, bacon, avocado, and a fried egg. Toasted

Tofu Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

English Muffin Sandwich with seasoned Tofu, provolone, arugula, onions, avocado. Toasted

Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Our in-house avocado spread over a large toasted French Roll

Plain Toast

$6.00

Buttered and Toasted French Roll with a side of house made seasonal Jam.

Cheese Toast

$8.00

Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses over a buttered French Roll. Toasted

Salads

Prosciutto & Arugula

$10.00

Fresh arugula and prosciutto salad

Bacon & Eggs Salad

$11.00

Arugula topped with boiled eggs, bacon, pepperoncini, and avocado mix

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix with pepperoncini's and balsamic

Bowls

Chicken Congee

$9.00

Homemade Ginger and Chicken Congee with toasted sourdough bread

Yogurt

Yogurt

$7.00

Yogurt with house made Jam, granola, and seasonal berries

Sweets

Frozen Custard

$5.00

House made Frozen Custard

Affogato

$7.00

2 shots of espresso over your choice of frozen custard

Nutella Toast

$6.00

Toasted French Roll with Nutella spread

Condensed Milk Toast

$6.00

Toasted French Roll drizzled with honey & condensed milk

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Self Serve Items

Perrier/Topo Chico

$2.00

Salad

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Seattle Chinatown Coffee shop

Location

510 Maynard Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Great State Burger - Pier 54
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
World Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
672 S King St Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S
orange star4.2 • 533
110 Boren Ave S Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
820 Second Avenue Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
orange starNo Reviews
508 2nd AVE Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza - Columbia Tower
orange star3.8 • 78
701 5th Ave Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston