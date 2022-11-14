Easton Wine Project

Gift Basket Fee $10

$10.00

Custom gift baskets must be pre-orderd. They will be available the Wednesday or Saturday after they are ordered. For example, if the gift basket is ordered on a Thursday, it will be available for pick-up on Saturday. If the gift basket is ordered on a Monday, it will be available for pick-up on Wednesday. In addition to this Gift Basket fee, be sure to add the items that you'd like to include in your gift basket to the cart.