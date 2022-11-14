Easton Wine Project
275 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Easton Wine Project is an urban winery that produces hand-crafted wines. We house a production room, tasting room and 3400 square feet of event space, a full service restaurant, and a live music venue for local artists. Our food and wine is also available for takeout and delivery.
1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton, PA 18042
