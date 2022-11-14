Restaurant header imageView gallery

Easton Wine Project

275 Reviews

$$

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103

Easton, PA 18042

Order Again

Popular Items

BTL Cranberry 750 ml - TO GO
Maple, Butternut, & Sausage Flatbread
Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Boards

Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$26.00

jumbo pretzel board, local cheeses, nuts, cured meats, EWP's signature beer cheese. local. contains nuts.

EWP's Seasonal Board

EWP's Seasonal Board

$22.00

local cheeses, fresh figs, apples, maple glazed walnuts, pumpkin maple hummus, carrots, celery, pistachios, grapes, pear compote. local. gluten-free. contains nuts.

Mediterranean Board

Mediterranean Board

$22.00

roasted garlic hummus, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, marinated artichokes, sliced cucumbers, feta, cherry peppers, stuffed grape leaves, pita bites, flatbread crackers

Add Sweet Pita

$3.00

Add Plain Pita

$2.00

Better Than Bar Food

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Easton Salsa Co. chips, EWP's signature beer cheese, house pico de gallo, black beans, corn, pickled jalapeños, sour cream. local. spicy. EWP fav.

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$14.00

jumbo soft pretzel, varied mustards, EWP's signature beer cheese. EWP fav.

Popcorn Basket

Popcorn Basket

$11.00

freshly popped. choice of truffle, butter, or plain. gluten-free. EWP fav.

Baked Brie

$13.00

golden puff pastry, pear compote, flatbread crackers, everything bagel seasoning. EWP fav.

Pumpkin Maple Hummus

Pumpkin Maple Hummus

$11.00

pumpkin purée, maple syrup, pepitas, vegetables, pita chips. vegan.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

slow-cooked chicken, buttermilk ranch, hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, Easton Salsa Co. chips. local. gluten-free. spicy.

Baked Mac N Cheese

Baked Mac N Cheese

$11.00

EWP's signature beer cheese, blend of cheeses, macaroni, breadcrumbs

Honey Grilled Apples

Honey Grilled Apples

$12.00

grilled apples, prosciutto, local Prohibition honey, goat cheese, walnuts, thyme. gluten-free. local. contains nuts.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

bacon crumbles, EWP's signature beer cheese, sour cream, green onion

Add Veggies

$4.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$2.00

Add Plain Pita

$2.00

Add Sweet Pita

$3.00

Seasonal Soups

Chili

Chili

ground beef, beans, melted cheese blend, onion topping. gluten-free.

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

onion, garlic, rosemary, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon, pepita garnish. gluten-free.

Wild Mushroom Soup

Wild Mushroom Soup

shiitake, cremini, sliced oyster & portabella mushrooms, rice, EWP Chardonnay, herbs. vegan. glute-free.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

caramelized onions, croutons, gouda, parmesan

Autumn Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00

shredded Brussels, super greens, bacon crumbles, cucumbers, apples, EWP red wine-soaked craisins, fall apple dressing. gluten-free.

Apple Wedge Salad

Apple Wedge Salad

$12.00

romaine hearts, apples, bacon, maple glazed walnuts, red onion, bleu cheese, creamy balsamic dressing. gluten-free. contains nuts.

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

fresh roasted golden & red beets, goat cheese, arugula, olive oil & balsamic drizzle. gluten-free. local.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

super greens, craisins, pepitas, feta, carrots, sweet potatoes, fall apple dressing. gluten-free.

Flatbreads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$15.00

chicken, bacon crumbles, blend of cheeses, tomatoes, red onion, scallion, buttermilk ranch. EWP fav.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

marinara, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil. EWP fav.

Fig & Goat Cheese Flatbread

Fig & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

fig jam, goat cheese, caramelized onion, prosciutto, Prohibition hot honey, arugula. local.

Truffle Shuffle Flatbread

Truffle Shuffle Flatbread

$15.00

mushroom medley, minced garlic, gouda, parmesan, truffle oil, fresh thyme

Maple, Butternut, & Sausage Flatbread

Maple, Butternut, & Sausage Flatbread

$15.00

mozzarella, sausage crumbles, butternut squash, caramelized onion, maple syrup, crushed red pepper

Pork & Brussels Flatbread

Pork & Brussels Flatbread

$15.00

pulled pork, cheddar, Brussels, caramelized onion, horseradish drizzle. spicy.

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$11.00

apple pie topping, caramel drizzle

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

red wine reduction. gluten-free.

Sweet Potato Pie Pudding

Sweet Potato Pie Pudding

$11.00

Khanisa's pudding, pecan streusel topping

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pudding

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pudding

$11.00

Khanisa's pudding, whipped cream, chocolate shavings

Bread Pudding Special

$8.00

Specials

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Dry Whites By The Bottle - To Go

BTL Chardonnay 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Chardonnay 750 ml - TO GO

$21.00

Notes of pineapple & lemon. Hint of oak compliments its buttery finish.

BTL Seyval 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Seyval 750 ml - TO GO

$20.00

Light-bodied with citrus notes & a clean, crisp, mineral finish.

BTL Free Bridge White 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Free Bridge White 750 ml - TO GO

$21.00

This signature blend offers a medium-bodied experience with citrus notes & hints of melon and vanilla.

BTL Traminette 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Traminette 750 ml - TO GO

$20.00

Off-dry with a distinct floral character. Elements of honeysuckle, pear & apricot.

Dry Reds By The Bottle - To Go

BTL De Chaunac 750 ml - TO GO

BTL De Chaunac 750 ml - TO GO

$21.00Out of stock

Well-balanced, light-bodied & fruit-forward with mild tannins.

BTL Lemberger 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Lemberger 750 ml - TO GO

$21.00

Medium-bodied red with soft, silky tannins. Subtle notes of plum & cherry accent its rich finish.

BTL Merlot 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Merlot 750 ml - TO GO

$22.00

Light-bodied & young with soft tannins and black cherry notes.

BTL Rover Red 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Rover Red 750 ml - TO GO

$24.00

This signature blend has peppery notes, firm tannins & hints of black cherry, blackberry, & plum with a delightfully smooth finish.

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml - TO GO

$26.00

Medium-bodied with a bold cherry finish that compliments its earthy aromas of tobacco and vanilla.

BTL Cabernet Franc 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Cabernet Franc 750 ml - TO GO

$26.00

Deep, rich & medium-bodied with berry notes & subtle tannins. Aged in Dad's Hat oak whiskey barrels.

BTL Traditions 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Traditions 750 ml - TO GO

$27.00

Rose' / Sweet By The Bottle - To Go

BTL Silk Mill Rose 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Silk Mill Rose 750 ml - TO GO

$21.00

Refreshing, well-balanced & semi-sweet with cherry notes & flowery aromas.

BTL Catawba 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Catawba 750 ml - TO GO

$20.00

A rosé style wine that'll have your glass overflowing with fresh fruit flavors of strawberry, peach, cherry, plum & watermelon.

BTL Niagra 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Niagra 750 ml - TO GO

$18.00Out of stock

A medium bodied white with hints of tropical fruit. Floral aromas with a sweet acidic finish.

BTL Cayuga 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Cayuga 750 ml - TO GO

$18.00

A sweet white with hints of citrus & melon.

BTL Vidal 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Vidal 750 ml - TO GO

$18.00Out of stock

A sweet, white dessert wine with subtle hints of peach, apricot & honeysuckle.

Fruit Wines By The Bottle - To Go

BTL Cranberry 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Cranberry 750 ml - TO GO

$22.00

A slightly tart flavor balanced out by a delicate sweetness.

BTL Old Orchard 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Old Orchard 750 ml - TO GO

$21.00Out of stock

Flavorful and balanced apple wine.

BTL Peach 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Peach 750 ml - TO GO

$21.00Out of stock

Sweet as a peach!

BTL Blackberry 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Blackberry 750 ml - TO GO

$22.00Out of stock

Sweet blackberry with a very round, smooth flavor.

BTL Concord 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Concord 750 ml - TO GO

$18.00

A sweet red with lingering finish of plum, cherry and strawberry flavors.

BTL Strawberry 750 ml - TO GO

$22.00
BTL Red Raspberry 750 ml - TO GO

BTL Red Raspberry 750 ml - TO GO

$24.00Out of stock

A smooth, rich, sweet raspberry wine.

Sparkling Wines By the Bottle - To Go

BTL 1752 750 ml - TO GO

BTL 1752 750 ml - TO GO

$24.00

A sparkling rosé blend of Niagra, Catawba, & Concord grapes. A classic champagne fizz that'll make red fruit flavors dance in your mouth!

BTL Heritage 750 ml - TO GO

$24.00

A crisp sparkling white wine blend, with fragrant notes of melon and apple.

Apparel

1752 T-shirt

1752 T-shirt

$20.00
Beanie BLk

Beanie BLk

$20.00
Rover Territory

Rover Territory

$20.00
May Contain Wine - Sweatshirt

May Contain Wine - Sweatshirt

$30.00
Hoodie

Hoodie

$35.00
Drink Local

Drink Local

$20.00
Gray 3/4 Sleeve

Gray 3/4 Sleeve

$28.00
Men's Black T-shirt

Men's Black T-shirt

$20.00
Women's Henley

Women's Henley

$35.00
Hat - EWPX Logo/Trucker

Hat - EWPX Logo/Trucker

$18.00
Fanny Packs

Fanny Packs

$15.00

May Contain Wine - T-shirt

$25.00

Unisex Gray T-shirt

$20.00

Glasses

Wine Glass with Stem

Wine Glass with Stem

$3.00
Stemless Wine Glass

Stemless Wine Glass

$3.00
Pint / Beer Glass

Pint / Beer Glass

$3.00

Champagne Flute

$3.00
Wine Tumbler

Wine Tumbler

$15.00Out of stock
Wine Tumbler - Silver

Wine Tumbler - Silver

$15.00

Wine Tumbler - Light Blue

$15.00
Wine Tumbler - Maroon

Wine Tumbler - Maroon

$15.00

Drink Wine Like a Mother...for real!

Wine Tumbler - Black

Wine Tumbler - Black

$15.00Out of stock

Other

Hockey Puck

Hockey Puck

$3.00
Corkscrew

Corkscrew

$6.00
Sticker

Sticker

$3.00
Wooden Nickel

Wooden Nickel

$8.00

Bag

$5.00

Gift Basket

Gift baskets must be pre-orderd. They will be available the Wednesday or Saturday after they are ordered. For example, if the gift basket is ordered on a Thursday, it will be available for pick-up on Saturday. If the gift basket is ordered on a Monday, it will be available for pick-up on Wednesday.
Gift Basket Fee $10

Gift Basket Fee $10

$10.00

Custom gift baskets must be pre-orderd. They will be available the Wednesday or Saturday after they are ordered. For example, if the gift basket is ordered on a Thursday, it will be available for pick-up on Saturday. If the gift basket is ordered on a Monday, it will be available for pick-up on Wednesday. In addition to this Gift Basket fee, be sure to add the items that you'd like to include in your gift basket to the cart.

Gift Basket

Custom gift baskets must be pre-orderd. They will be available the Wednesday or Saturday after they are ordered. For example, if the gift basket is ordered on a Thursday, it will be available for pick-up on Saturday. If the gift basket is ordered on a Monday, it will be available for pick-up on Wednesday.
Gift Basket Fee $10

Gift Basket Fee $10

$10.00

Custom gift baskets must be pre-orderd. They will be available the Wednesday or Saturday after they are ordered. For example, if the gift basket is ordered on a Thursday, it will be available for pick-up on Saturday. If the gift basket is ordered on a Monday, it will be available for pick-up on Wednesday. In addition to this Gift Basket fee, be sure to add the items that you'd like to include in your gift basket to the cart.

All hours
Sunday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Easton Wine Project is an urban winery that produces hand-crafted wines. We house a production room, tasting room and 3400 square feet of event space, a full service restaurant, and a live music venue for local artists. Our food and wine is also available for takeout and delivery.

Website

Location

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

