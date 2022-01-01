Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eastown Eats

1499 Wealthy Street Southeast

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Order Again

Popular Items

BLT
BACON CHEESEBURGER
DOUBLE CHEESE

Starters

Rib Tips

$9.00Out of stock

Lime Chips & Spicy Cheese

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Pico Chicken Quesadilla (with Chips)

$15.00

Sandwiches (served with fries)

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK – Sauteed onions and green peppers, sliced steak ribeye, provolone cheese, our super special sauce, and hot cherry peppers. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

GRILLED CHEESE – Muenster, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

NUTWICH

$15.00

NUTWICH – Nutella, Almond butter, local berry jam. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, heritage lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

BRATTWICH

$15.00Out of stock

BRATTWICH – Sliced bratwurst, cheese sauce, hot peppers, pickles, and garlic mayo on a bun. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

KRAUTWICH

$15.00Out of stock

KRAUTWICH - Sliced bratwurst, sauerkraut, chopped garlic, and dijon on a bun. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

THE CUBAN

$15.00

THE CUBAN – Pulled pork topped with sliced ham, swiss, pickles, and yellow mustard on toasted Michigan Bread's sourdough. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

SPICY CHICKEN – Crispy chicken, heritage lettuce, tomato, pickle, spicy mayo, brioche bun. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

PIZZA SUB

$15.00

PIZZA SUB – Super slices of ham and pepperoni, topped with Garlic-Parmesan Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, slathered over pizza sauce, and topped with Mozzarella. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

ITALIAN

$15.00

ITALIAN – Toasted ham, pepperoni, salami, & provolone, topped with hot cherry peppers, lettuce, onions, tomato, and our special mayo. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

FRENCH DIP

$15.00

FRENCH DIP – A blast of roast beef and swiss cheese served with a cup of au ju. All sandwiches served with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda.

Burgers (served with fries)

All burgers are served as half pound double steak burgers with 1/2 pound fries and glass soda. No fries & soda: -$3 Single burger: -$2

DOUBLE CHEESE

$15.00

DOUBLE CHEESE – Two smashed steak burgers, cheddar, muenster, mayo, special sauce, heritage lettuce, red onion, pickle.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Extra super thick sliced bacon, heritage lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.

SHROOM BURGER

$15.00

SHROOM BURGER – Garlic-and-Parmesan-sautéed mushrooms with Swiss.

BREAKFAST BURGER

$15.00

Hardwood-smoked bacon, egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, hashbrown and ketchup.

OLIVE BURGER

$15.00

OLIVE BURGER – Double steak, swiss cheese, olives, mayo.

ONION BOMB BURGER

$15.00

An entire onion, sauteed then wrapped in a blanket of crispy, charred cheddar cheese.

REUBAN BURGER

$15.00

Topped with slices of provolone, corned beef and sauerkraut, then finished with old school dijon mustard and our super special sauce.

PIG BURGER

$15.00

Slices of smoked ham, seriously thick-sliced hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheddar cheese.

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$15.00

Topped with Pulled Pork, Onions, BBQ, and Pineapple.

Delicious Sides

Corndogs – ¼ lb angus beef hotdog, battered and deep-fried, served with dipping cheese

$8.00

Bratwurst corndog

$9.00Out of stock

4 Crack wings – Lemon Pepper or Spicy BBQ

$8.00

4 Party wings – Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parm

$8.00

Fries

$4.00

Tacos

RIBEYE STREET TACO

$4.00

PULLED PORK TACO

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO

$3.50

ROASTED VEGGIE TACO

$3.00

Drinks

Coca Cola Glass

$3.00

Sprite Glass

$3.00

Pineapple Jarito's

$2.00

Mineragua Jarito's

$2.00

Fruit Punch Jarito's

$2.00

Mandarin Jarito's

$2.00

Strawberry Jarito's

$2.00

Tamarind Jarito's

$2.00

Lime Jarito's

$2.00

Bai Water

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1499 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

