Eastridge Jammin' Cafe 24205 SE Issaquah Fall City Rd

No reviews yet

24205 Southeast Issaquah Fall City Road

Issaquah, WA 98029

Order Again

Standard

Caffe Blended

$5.00

Vanilla Blended

$5.50

Caramel Blended

$5.50

Mocha Blended

$5.50

White Mocha Blended

$5.50

Chai Blended

$5.50

Custom Blended

$5.50

Seasonal (Fall)

Pumpkin Spice Blended

$5.50

Seasonal (Winter)

Eggnog Blended

$5.50

Gingerbread Blended

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha Blended

$5.50

Peppermint White Mocha Blended

$5.50

Standard

Italian Cream Soda

$3.00+

Italian Soda (no cream)

$3.00+

Water

Bottled Water, Single

$1.00

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water - Acai Blueberry Pomegranate, Single

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Dragonfruit, Single

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Tropical Citrus, Single

$3.00

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar - Acai Blueberry Pomegranate, Single

$3.00

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar - Lemonade, Single

$3.00

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar - Orange, Single

$3.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk, Single

$2.00

Juices

Apple Juice, Single

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Pineapple Apple Juice, Single

$2.00

Grape Juice, Single

$2.00

Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea, Single

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea, Single

$3.00

Soda

Coca-Cola, Single

$3.00

Diet Coke, Single

$3.00

Sprite, Single

$3.00

Sports Drinks

Powerade - Fruit Punch, Single

$3.00

Powerade - Berry Blast, Single

$3.00

Powerade - Grape, Single

$3.00

Specialty

Cold Brew Coffee, Single

$3.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Asiago Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Lemon Poppy

$3.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin (GF)

$3.00

Double Chocolate Muffin (GF)

$3.00

Scones

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Yogurt

Blueberry Yogurt

$2.00

Cherry Yogurt

$2.00

Peach Yogurt

$2.00

Strawberry Yogurt

$2.00

Other

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Doughnut

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Bites

$1.50

Oatmeal (GF)

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

24205 Southeast Issaquah Fall City Road, Issaquah, WA 98029

Directions

