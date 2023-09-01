CRAFTED DRINKS

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Caffè Latte

$3.00+

Flavored Latte

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Vanilla Latte

$3.50+

SF Vanilla Latte

$3.50+

Hazelnut Latte

$3.50+

SF Hazelnut Latte

$3.50+

Cinnamon Latte

$3.50+

Brown Sugar Spice Latte

$3.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Caffè Mocha

$4.00+

Caffè White Mocha

$4.00+

Mexican Mocha

$4.00+

Non-Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Tea Latte

$3.50+

London Fog

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Custom Steamer

$3.00+

Vanilla Steamer

$3.00+

Hazelnut Steamer

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50+

Seasonal (Summer)

Coconut Mocha

$4.50+

S'mores Latte

$4.50+

BLENDED FRAPPES

Standard

Caffe Blended

$5.00

Vanilla Blended

$5.50

Caramel Blended

$5.50

Mocha Blended

$5.50

White Mocha Blended

$5.50

Chai Blended

$5.50

Custom Blended

$5.50

SMOOTHIES

Standard

Mountain Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Tsunami Smoothie

$5.50

ITALIAN SODAS

Standard

Italian Cream Soda

$3.00+

Italian Soda (no cream)

$3.00+

Seasonal (Summer)

Island Breeze Italian Cream Soda

$3.00+

Island Breeze Italian Soda (no cream)

$3.00+

BOTTLED / IND.

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea, Single

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea, Single

$3.00

Izze Sparkling Juices

Izze Sparkling Apple

$2.00

Izze Sparkling Blackberry

$2.00

Izze Sparkling Clementine

$2.00

Izze Sparkling Mango

$2.00

Juices

Apple Juice, Single

$2.00

Orange Pineapple Apple Juice, Single

$2.00

Grape Juice, Single

$2.00

Powerade

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Powerade Berry Blast

$3.00

Powerade Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Soda

Coca-Cola, Single

$3.00

Diet Coke, Single

$3.00

Sprite, Single

$3.00

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water - Acai Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Dragonfruit

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Orange

$3.00

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar - Acai Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.00Out of stock

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar - Lemonade

$3.00

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar - Orange

$3.00

Specialty

Cold Brew Coffee, Single

$3.00

FOOD

Specialty

Breakfast Burrito

$4.50

Breakfast Bowl (GF)

$4.50

Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Spinach & Bell Pepper Egg Bites (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Chocolate Donut w/ Chocolate Glaze (GF)

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Donut w/ Mint Glaze (GF)

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Donut w/ Vanilla Glaze (GF)

$2.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Lemon Loaf

$3.00Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.00Out of stock

Bagels

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Parmesan Bagel

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie (GF)

$2.00Out of stock

Danishes

Cherry Cheese Danish

$3.00Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$3.00Out of stock

Muffins

Banana Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.00

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Muffin (GF)

$3.00

Blueberry Lemon Muffin (GF)

$3.00

Double Chocolate Muffin (GF)

$3.00

Scones

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

COUNTER TREATS

ALL

Andes Mint

$0.10

Biscotti

$2.00