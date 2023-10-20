- Home
- /
- Gettysburg
- /
- EastRiver Diner - 711 W Garfield Ave
EastRiver Diner 711 W Garfield Ave
No reviews yet
711 W Garfield Ave
Gettysburg, SD 57442
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverage
Appetizers
An explosion of warm, gooey cheese, and tiny pasta encased in a crunch shell of seasoned breadcrumbs
Served with ranch dressing
Breakfast
12" Breakfast Pizza, Sausage gravy, eggs, hasbrowns, cheese
Scrambled eggs w/cheese, onions & green peppers served w/hashbrowns 2 sausages, 2 bacon & toast
Your choice of two ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese & served w/hash browns
Eggs, Peppers, onions & your choice of Ham, Sausage or bacon & hashbrown
Sides for breakfast
Fresh Carmel Rolls
2 biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy
Sausage, eggs, hash browns, and cheese. Add green chile, mild, medium, or hot for $1. My favorite is the hot if you can stand the heat!
2 eggs with toast
2 eggs, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, hash browns, and toast
Fresh Baked Specialty Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onions, and peppers
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onions, and peppers
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
Sausage gravy, hash browns, eggs, and cheese
Sausage gravy, hash browns, eggs, and cheese
Fresh Homemade Pizza
Burgers
Lunch and Dinner
A tenderized round steak breaded and fried to a crispy golden brown crunch that will melt in your mouth. Served with peppered gravy and two sides
4 pieces. Signature all white meat seasoned chicken strips served with crispy fries. Texas toast and your favorite sauce
7 pieces butterfly and 2 sides, and Texas toast
Crispy chicken sandwich - add cheese or bacon for $1 each
7 large butterfly shrimp served with 2 sides
Kids Menu
4 oz. A fresh ground black Angus patty. Add cheese $.75
Strawberries, grapes, and muskmelon
2 pieces. Served with honey dijon or ranch dipping sauce
2 pieces. Served with honey dijon or ranch dipping sauce
Cheese 7" 1-topping pizza extra topping $1.25 ea.
Wings
Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard
Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard
Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard
Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard
Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard
8 oz
Desserts
Frosted Rolls
Carmel Rolls
A rich brownie base baked with a creamy vanilla cheesecake. Enrobed with a chocolaty glaze, adorned with brownies and pool of buttery Carmel
A lightly chiffon cake soaked with honey syrup layered with pistachio mousse. Enrobed in white chocolaty glaze. Add a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream for $1.99
Nachos
Sides
Soups
Todays Special
Hot beef on bread served with Mash Potatoes and gravy
Hashbrown Casserole Dish
Hasbrown, eggs, sausage, Bacon, cheese peppers and onions
Hamburger, rice, brown gravy and potatoes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family Owned Diner
711 W Garfield Ave, Gettysburg, SD 57442