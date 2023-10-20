Beverage

Pink Lemonade
$2.19
Bottled Soda
$3.00
Juice
$1.95
Chocolate Milk
$1.50
Milk
$1.50
Coffee
$1.50
Iced Tea Unsweetened
$1.89
Soda
$2.19

Coke products

Water
bottled water
$2.00
Hot Chocolate
$1.50

Appetizers

Chislic Basket W/ FF
$13.95+
Nachos
$9.95+
Pork Shank Wild Wing W/FF(3-4 oz)
$15.95
Poutine Fries
Poutine Fries
$11.95
Potato Kegs(6)
$10.49
Mini Shrimp ( Basket)
$11.95
Mexi Tots
$11.95
French Fries( Basket)
$6.95
Onion Rings( Basket)
$9.95
Mac and Cheeses Bites
$5.99

An explosion of warm, gooey cheese, and tiny pasta encased in a crunch shell of seasoned breadcrumbs

Cheese Curds
$9.95

Served with ranch dressing

Breakfast

Farmer
$14.49
16" Breakfast Pizza
$20.99
12" Breakfast Pizza
$18.99

12" Breakfast Pizza, Sausage gravy, eggs, hasbrowns, cheese

Breakfast Scrambler
$12.29

Scrambled eggs w/cheese, onions & green peppers served w/hashbrowns 2 sausages, 2 bacon & toast

Build Your Omlet (2) Ingrediants
$9.99

Your choice of two ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese & served w/hash browns

Denver Omelet W/Hashbrowns
$10.29

Eggs, Peppers, onions & your choice of Ham, Sausage or bacon & hashbrown

Breakfast sides

Sides for breakfast

Wheat Toast
Toast White
Frosted Rolls
$3.49
Carmel Rolls
Carmel Rolls
$3.49

Fresh Carmel Rolls

Side of Eggs
$5.45
Sausage (2)
$1.99
1/2 Order of Biscuitss & Gravy
$3.24
Single Pancake
$2.29
Bacon (2)
$1.99
2 Pancakes
$3.29
3 Pancakes
$4.29
Biscuits and Gravy
$6.45

2 biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy

Jodi' Homemade Breakfast Burrito
$9.49

Sausage, eggs, hash browns, and cheese. Add green chile, mild, medium, or hot for $1. My favorite is the hot if you can stand the heat!

Simply Eggs
$5.45

2 eggs with toast

Ranch Hand
$10.79

2 eggs, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, hash browns, and toast

kids cakes
$4.75
2 eggs
2 Sausage
2 Bacon
3 pancakes
Hashbrowns

7" Personal Pizza

7" Personal Pizza One Topping
$7.25
7" Personal Pizza Two or More Toppings
7" Personal Pizza Two or More Toppings
$7.75

Fresh Baked Specialty Pizza

12" Veggie Pizza
$18.99
16" Veggie Pizza
$20.99
16" Buffalo Chicken
$20.99
12" Buffalo Chicken
$18.99
16" Chicken Alfredo
16" Chicken Alfredo
$20.99
12" Chicken Alfredo
$18.99
16" Supreme
$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onions, and peppers

12" Supreme
$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onions, and peppers

16" Meat Lovers
$20.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon

12" Meat Lovers
$18.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon

16" Breakfast Pizza
$20.99

Sausage gravy, hash browns, eggs, and cheese

12" Breakfast Pizza
$18.99

Sausage gravy, hash browns, eggs, and cheese

Fresh Homemade Pizza

16" 2 topping
$16.99
16" 1 topping
$15.99
12" 3 Topping Pizza
$15.99
12" 2 Topping Pizza
$14.99
12" 1 topping pizza
$13.99
16" Pepperoni
$14.99
12" Pepperoni
$10.99
16" Cheese
$13.99
12" Cheese
$10.99
16" 3 topping
$17.99

Burgers

Beef/Pork Pizza Burger w/FF Pizza Sauce
$11.95
The Plain Jane
$12.95
Bacon Cheese Burger w/Cheese & Bacon
Bacon Cheese Burger w/Cheese & Bacon
$14.95
Flamin' Burger W Jalo, Buffalo Sauce & onions
$13.95
Potter County Burger W Cheese & Pickle
$13.95
Battler Burger W.BBQ Sauce, cheese, Pickle
$13.95
Double Header W/Cheese & Pickle
$15.95

Lunch and Dinner

Country Fried Steak
$14.95

A tenderized round steak breaded and fried to a crispy golden brown crunch that will melt in your mouth. Served with peppered gravy and two sides

Chicken Strips and Fries
$12.45

4 pieces. Signature all white meat seasoned chicken strips served with crispy fries. Texas toast and your favorite sauce

Cod Fish Sandwich
$10.95
Shrimp Dinner
$19.45

7 pieces butterfly and 2 sides, and Texas toast

Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
$14.79

Crispy chicken sandwich - add cheese or bacon for $1 each

Butterfly Shrimp (7) Dinner
Butterfly Shrimp (7) Dinner
$19.95

7 large butterfly shrimp served with 2 sides

Pork Shank Wild Wing (5-4oz) Dinner
$20.95
Adult Grilled Cheese
$6.99
Fish Sandwich
$10.95
Chicken Melt With Fries
$9.95
Chicken Salad
$9.95
BLT Sandwich on white toast with Fries
$9.95
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Wraps
$9.99

Kids Menu

French Fries
$3.50
Burger
$4.95

4 oz. A fresh ground black Angus patty. Add cheese $.75

Cup of Fruit*
$3.99

Strawberries, grapes, and muskmelon

Chicken Strips with Fries KIDS
$6.95

2 pieces. Served with honey dijon or ranch dipping sauce

Chicken Strips Only KIDS
$4.00

2 pieces. Served with honey dijon or ranch dipping sauce

Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich & fries
$4.95
Cheese 7" Pizza
Cheese 7" Pizza
$7.25

Cheese 7" 1-topping pizza extra topping $1.25 ea.

Wings

6 Pieces Traditional Wings Oven Roasted
$9.99

Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard

12 Pieces Traditional Wings Oven Roasted
$14.99

Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard

18 Pieces Traditional Wings Oven Roasted
$20.99

Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard

24 Pieces Traditional Wings Oven Roasted
$28.99

Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard

30 Pieces Traditional Wings Oven Roasted
$36.99

Great with special sauces: teriyaki, buffalo, sriracha, jala mango, and honey mustard

Breaded Boneless Wings

8 oz

Traditional Wings Oven Roasted
$9.99+
Breaded Bonless Wings 8 oz
Breaded Bonless Wings 8 oz
$9.95
Breaded Bonless Wings 1 Lb
$16.95

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie
$4.95
Cookies
Cookies
Carrot Cake
$2.00Out of stock
Frosted Rolls
$3.49

Frosted Rolls

Carmel Rolls
Carmel Rolls
$3.49

Carmel Rolls

Lemon Pie
$4.75Out of stock
Chocolate Shake
$3.89
Rootbeer Float
$3.89
Scoop of Ice Cream
$1.99
Pecan Pie
$4.75
Cherry Pie
$4.75
Apple Pie
$4.75
Brown Chocolate Cheesecake
Brown Chocolate Cheesecake
$6.95

A rich brownie base baked with a creamy vanilla cheesecake. Enrobed with a chocolaty glaze, adorned with brownies and pool of buttery Carmel

Slice of Pistachio Almond Cake
Slice of Pistachio Almond Cake
$5.95

A lightly chiffon cake soaked with honey syrup layered with pistachio mousse. Enrobed in white chocolaty glaze. Add a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream for $1.99

cookies and cream pie
$4.75

Nachos

Half Nachos
Half Nachos
$9.99

Smothered tortilla chips covered in beef, cheese side sauce, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, and salsa

Full Nachos
Full Nachos
$15.25

Smothered tortilla chips covered in beef, cheese side sauce, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, and salsa

Sides

Baked Beans
$2.99
Crunchy Fries
$3.49
Salad
$3.49
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
$3.29
Green Beans
$3.19
Corn
$3.19
Broccoli
$3.19
Cup of Fruit
$3.99
K&L'S CORNMAC
$3.49Out of stock
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.49
Coleslaw
$3.49
Applesauce
$2.29
Cottage Cheese
$3.29
Hashbrown Casserole
$3.49

Soups

Cup of Tomato Soup
$2.85
Bowl of Tomato Soup
$5.75
Cup of Potato Soup
$2.85Out of stock
Cup of Chili Soup
$3.95
Bowl of Homemade Chili
$7.95
Bowl of Potato Soup
$5.75Out of stock
Bowl of Creamy Chicken w/Wild Rice Soup
Bowl of Creamy Chicken w/Wild Rice Soup
$3.75
Cup of Creamy Chicken w/Wild Rice Soup
Cup of Creamy Chicken w/Wild Rice Soup
$2.25
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup
$5.75
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
$2.85

Todays Special

Hot Beef Sandwich/Mashed Potatoes
Hot Beef Sandwich/Mashed Potatoes
$12.99Out of stock

Hot beef on bread served with Mash Potatoes and gravy

Shrimp Diner
$14.95Out of stock
Asian Food
$14.99
Mexican
$14.99Out of stock
Chicken Fajita
$14.99Out of stock
Meat Loaf (2 slices) w/2 sides
$14.99Out of stock
Tater Tot Casserole w/brownie & roll
$12.99Out of stock
BOGO 1/2 off
$20.99+
Spaghetti W/ Garlic Toast
$13.99Out of stock
Hashbrown Casserole Dish
Hashbrown Casserole Dish
$3.49Out of stock

Hashbrown Casserole Dish

BREAKFAST CASEROLE
BREAKFAST CASEROLE
$12.99Out of stock

Hasbrown, eggs, sausage, Bacon, cheese peppers and onions

cup of wild rice soup
$2.25
bowl of chicken tortilla soup
$3.75
Porcupine Meat Balls with corn
$10.99Out of stock

Hamburger, rice, brown gravy and potatoes

Miscellaneous

Gift Certificates
spaghetti w\ garlic toast
$14.95Out of stock
Ice
Ice
$4.75

10 lb bag of ice

BEER

Miller Lite
$3.75
Coors Lite
$3.75