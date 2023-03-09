East Rock Brewing Company-New Haven

Farmhouse Lager .5L Glass

Kellerbier, which translates to “cellar beer”, is a regional style of beer found in the Upper Franconia region of Bavaria. Its name suggests that it was originally served unfiltered from the beer cellar, retaining the nuanced flavors imparted by fresh yeast and hops to the beer. Our rustic approach to this classic style is brewed with a blend of barley, rye, and wheat – an homage to the ingenuity of farmer-brewers that once populated the European beer landscape.