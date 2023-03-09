East Rock Brewing Company-New Haven

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Full Pour Beer

Pilsner .5L Glass

$7.50

ABV 5.2% Our take on the pilsner style is a celebration of thoughtful simplicity. We combine pilsner malt from a fifth-generation maltster and hops directly procured from family farms in the Hallertau and Tettnang regions of Germany, producing a hop-forward take on the world’s most popular beer style. Our refreshing pilsner has a tall, rocky head with an intoxicating aroma of herbs and spice that complement a crisp, subtle malt finish.

Pilsner Project Glass

$7.50

A challenge to brew but a pleasure to drink, the Pilsner Project was created to highlight the nuanced flavors of German-grown hops balanced alongside a seasonally inspired malt character. Brewed a handful of times per year, each batch is designed with a featured hop to allow for a full expression of its flavor.

East Rock Lager .5L Glass

$7.50

ABV 5.2% Familiar yet different, this versatile German-style Helles is the pinnacle of Bavarian brewing and the daily drinking beer of its people. Simply crafted and eminently drinkable, this humble lager is prized for its delicate balance of subtle malt and mild bitterness. The result is a friendly and satisfying flavor to pair with all of life’s occasions.

Weisse Bier .5L Glass

$7.50

ABV 5.4% “White Beer” in German, the name derives from the hint of white imparted by European wheat from which the beer is made. Our authentic yeast and traditional open fermentation create a sublime aroma that greets your nose with an interplay of spice, banana, and stone fruit. Our traditional bottle conditioning process creates a delicate effervescence that dances across your tongue and leaves you thirsting for another round.

Lite Bier .5L

$7.50

Rocky Trails Cold IPA

$7.50

Dunkel Lager .5L Glass

$7.50

ABV 5.4% “Dark” in German, this easy drinking lager is made to refresh. It’s smooth malty flavor with notes of toasted bread, caramel and chocolate is just right when you’re having more than one.

Passionfruit Gose Glass .4L

$7.50

Vienna Lager .5L Glass

$7.50

ABV 4.8% A brewery favorite, this easy-drinking amber lager achieves its aroma of freshly baked bread from the use of imported Vienna malt from a multi-generational German maltster.

Kellerbier

$7.50

Farmhouse Lager .5L Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Kellerbier, which translates to “cellar beer”, is a regional style of beer found in the Upper Franconia region of Bavaria. Its name suggests that it was originally served unfiltered from the beer cellar, retaining the nuanced flavors imparted by fresh yeast and hops to the beer. Our rustic approach to this classic style is brewed with a blend of barley, rye, and wheat – an homage to the ingenuity of farmer-brewers that once populated the European beer landscape.

Krampus Lager .3L Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Winter Lager Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest .5L Glass

$5.00Out of stock

ABV 6% Our contemporary take on the Oktobferfest style is a brisk amber lager crafted to encourage a state of merriment as we gather to celebrate the harvest season and prepare for snowy months ahead.

Rocky Trails 16oz. Can

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Lager .5L

$7.50Out of stock

Goat Herder IPL .4L Glass

$7.50Out of stock

ABV 6.5% Our hoppiest offering, this pungent India Pale Lager is packed with juicy notes of grapefruit, orange, lemon, and berry accompanied by earthy undertones of pine and resin. So aromatic that even our border collie, Millie, gives us the strong eye when we’re drinking one of these.

3 Pour Pils Glass

$7.50Out of stock

Key Lime Kicker .5L Glass

$7.50Out of stock

A Radler-style citrus lager made with a hint of key limes and natural key lime flavor.

Berliner Weisse Glass .4L

$7.50Out of stock

Dunkel 12 oz. Can

$5.00Out of stock

Dragonfruit Summer Wheat .3L

$7.50Out of stock

Summer Wheat Glass .5L

$7.50Out of stock

CAN Raspberry Gose

$3.50Out of stock

POG Gose Glass .3L

$7.50Out of stock

Peach Gose 16 oz. Can

$3.50Out of stock

Kolsch .4L Glass

$7.50Out of stock

Peach Gose .4L Glass

$7.50Out of stock

A slightly tart German-style wheat beer made with a hint of peach, coriander, and sea salt.

Raspberry Gose Glass

$7.50Out of stock

ABV 4.5% A slightly tart German-style wheat beer made with a hint of raspberry, coriander and sea salt

Pretzles

Warm Pretzel & Dipping Sauce

$6.75

Cheese Box

$13.50Out of stock

Old Leatherman Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

1 Liter Pour Beer

Pilsner 1 Liter

$14.50

East Rock Lager 1 Liter

$14.50

Weisse Bier 1 Liter

$14.50

Vienna Lager 1 Liter

$14.50

Key Lime Kicker 1 Liter

$14.50Out of stock

Passionfruit Gose

$17.50

Pilsner Project 1 Liter

$14.50

Oktoberfest 1 Liter

$14.50Out of stock

Farmhouse Lager 1 Liter

$14.50Out of stock

Dunkel Lager 1 Liter

$14.00

Raspberry Gose 1 Liter

$16.25Out of stock

Kolsch 1 Liter

$16.25Out of stock

Winter Lager 1 Liter

$14.00Out of stock

Peach Gose 1 Liter

$16.50Out of stock

Lite Bier 1 Liter

$14.50

Half Pour (.3L)

Half Pilsner

$5.25

Half East Rock Lager

$5.25

Half Weisse Bier

$5.25

Half Vienna Lager

$5.50

Half Winter Lager

$5.25Out of stock

Half Blackberry Gose

$6.25

Half Lite Bier

$5.25

Half Dunkel

$5.25

Half Pilsner Project

$5.50

Half Passionfruit Gose

$6.25

Half Blueberry Vienna Lager

$5.25

Half Rocky Trails Cold IPA

$6.25

Half Oktoberfest

$5.25Out of stock

Half Farmhouse Lager

$5.50Out of stock

Half Pumpkin Lager

$5.25Out of stock

Half Goat Herder IPL

$6.25Out of stock

Half Berlinner Weisse

$6.25Out of stock

Half Old Leatherman

$5.50Out of stock

Half Key Lime Kicker

$5.25Out of stock

Half Summer Wheat

$6.25Out of stock

Half Kolsch

$6.25Out of stock

Half Raspberry Gose

$6.25Out of stock

East Rock Lager Bottle Half Pour

$5.25Out of stock

Half Peach Gose

$6.25Out of stock

Custom Flight

Custom Beer Flight

$8.00

Other

Glass of Water

Red Wine Glass

$10.00

Malbec blend

White Wine Glass

$10.00

Vermentino

New England Cider Company Cider 16 oz.

$10.50

Litchfield Craft Cocktail Can

$11.00

Mulled Cider

$10.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Orange Soda

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

Kola Soda

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

Root Beer

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

Diet Kola

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

Seltzer

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

Gassosa

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Strawberry Soda

$3.00

Birch Soda

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

Kid's Juice Box

$1.25

Non Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Co. non-alcoholic beer

Cream Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
East Rock Brewing Company is a small, family-owned brewery located in the heart of the East Rock neighborhood in New Haven, Connecticut. At the brewery, we use time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, our beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation

East Rock Brewing Company image
East Rock Brewing Company image
East Rock Brewing Company image

