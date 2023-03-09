East Rock Brewing Company-New Haven
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
East Rock Brewing Company is a small, family-owned brewery located in the heart of the East Rock neighborhood in New Haven, Connecticut. At the brewery, we use time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, our beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation
Location
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Raw Bowls & Juice - Inside of EAST ROCK MARKET
No Reviews
285 Nicoll Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Haven
More near New Haven