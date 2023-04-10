A map showing the location of East Side King View gallery

East Side King

review star

No reviews yet

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1350

Huston, TX 77201

Buns

Pork Buns

$10.00

2 Pork Buns

Avocado Buns

$7.00

2 Avocado Buns

Chicken Buns

$9.00

2 Chicken Buns

Bun trio

$13.00

Bun trio, 3 options

Snacks

Beet Fries

$8.00

Beet Fries

Fried Brussels

$7.00

Fried Brussels

Edamame

$4.00

Edamame

Side Fries

$4.00

Bowls

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

Chicken Karaage with Rice or Salad

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts with Rice or Salad

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Spicy Tuna with Rice or Salad

Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Spicy Salmon with Rice or Salad

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura with Rice or Salad

Chicken Katsu

$14.00

Rolls

Philadelphia Roll

$13.00

Salmon, acocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

California Roll

$12.00

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, cali-sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy shallots

Avodado Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, greens, vegan spicy mayo

Fried Cali

$17.00

Sakurajima

$18.00

Nigiri

Nigiri 3 pieces

$12.00

Choice of salmon, tuna, veggie, hamanchi

Nigiri 6 Pieces

$24.00

Choice of salmon, tuna, veggie, hamanchi

Takimaki

Taki-maki 3 pieces

$14.00

Choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, blue crab, avocado, shrimp tempura

Taki-maki 5 Pieces

$23.00

Choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, blue crab, avocado, shrimp tempura

Bento

Classic Bento

$20.00

Karaage, brussels, pork bun

Veggie Bento

$18.00

brussels, beets, avocado bun

Sushi Bento

$24.00

4pc nigiri, 1 roll, edemame

Extras

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Eel Sauce

Karaage Sauce

$0.75

Karaage Sauce

Ginger & Wasabi

$0.75

Ginger & Wasabi

Beverages

Foutain Soda

$3.00

Foutain Soda

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

Ramune

$3.00

Ramune

Aloha

$3.00

Aloha

Richards Rain Sparking Water

$3.00

Japanese Sparking Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1350, Huston, TX 77201

Directions

