East Side Pizza

316 Reviews

$$

121 S 3rd St

Lantana, FL 33462

Popular Items

Garlic Rolls (6)
Fried Mozzarella Sticks (7)

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Stack

Eggplant Parmigiana Stack

$10.95

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$7.95

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli (7)

$7.95

Fries

Fries

$3.95

Fries w/ Cheese

$4.95

Fries w/ Bacon & Cheese

$6.95

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.95

Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls (6)

$3.95

Garlic Rolls (12)

$5.95

Meatballs w/ Ricotta

Meatballs w/ Ricotta (3)

$10.95

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

$10.95

Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs (2)

$6.95

Nonna's Meatballs (3)

$8.95

Primo's Italian Sausage

Primo's Italian Sausage (2)

$6.95

Sauce

Sauce 4 oz.

$1.50

Sauce 8 oz.

$2.50

Sauce 16 oz.

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 S 3rd St, Lantana, FL 33462

Directions

