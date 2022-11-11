Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Eastwood Deli Co
14 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally owned and community-minded deli in East Nashville serving up breakfast and lunch, featuring in-house smoked and cured meats, specialty sandwiches, hearty soups, fresh salads, from-scratch baked goods, and family meals to go.
Location
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - East Nashville
4.7 • 3,375
1892 Eastland Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurant
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
4.6 • 188
1313 woodland st Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurant