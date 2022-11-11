Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Eastwood Deli Co

14 Reviews

1896 Eastland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37206

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Side of Potatoes

Breakfast

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.50

Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Porter Rd Butcher Sausage

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.50

Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit W/ Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Giffords Smoked Bacon

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.50

Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit with Egg & Sliced Cheddar

Smoked Bologna, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Giffords locally smoked bologna on our buttermilk biscuit with an egg and cheese.

Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit

$7.50

Scratch made buttermilk biscuit with southern fried chicken breast. With optional honey butter.

Toti's Special

$8.50

House made pimiento cheese topped with a fried egg on a biscuit. Layers of yum!

Sausage Biscuit

$5.50

Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit with PRB Sausage.

Bacon Biscuit

$5.50

Hearty & local, thick cut bacon on our homemade buttermilk biscuit

Plain Biscuit

$2.50

Scratch made buttermilk biscuit w/ optional butter and jelly

Gluten Free Biscuit

$3.50

Scratch made gluten free biscuit served with or without butter and jelly

Plain Wholegrain English Muffin

$2.50

House made, whole grain English muffin. Served w/ optional butter & jelly

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

We start with local Porter Rd Butcher chorizo, fresh eggs, sauteed onions, poblano, red peppers and cheddar cheese and wrap it all in a flour tortilla blanket. A bit of heat and loads of flavor!

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

8 " flour tortilla filled w/ egg, Porter Road Butcher sausage, diced potatoes, sautéed red and poblano peppers & onion, cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

8" flour tortilla filled w/ egg, diced potatoes, sautéed red and poblano peppers & onion and cheddar cheese

English Muffin w/ Egg, Cheese and Canadian Bacon

English Muffin w/ Egg, Cheese and Canadian Bacon

$6.50

House-made English muffin with a fried egg, cheddar cheese and our house cured Canadian bacon

English Muffin w/ Egg & Cheese

$5.50

House-made English muffin with a fried egg and sliced cheddar cheese

Egg Bite of the Day

$6.00

A hearty, gluten-free, crustless quiche-type breakfast option. Ingredients change daily. Today featuring: 1. Smoked ham and cheddar

Quiche of the Day

$7.00

Changes daily. Today featuring: 1. Lorraine: bacon, caramelized onions, scallions and cheddar gruyere. 2. Italian: spicy capicola, pancetta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, sundried tomatoes and herbs 3. Asparagus, red peppers, sautéed mushrooms and shallots and sharp Irish cheddar

Muffin of the Day

Muffin of the Day

$2.75Out of stock

Baked fresh daily. Today featuring: Double chocolate chip

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Vanilla Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Day Old Baked Good

$1.25

Today featuring: Double chocolate chip

Whole Fruit

$0.75Out of stock

Please ask what fresh fruit we have on hand at the moment

Kid's Egg and Cheese Burrito

$3.50

Egg & cheese wrapped in an 8" tortilla. Simple and tasty.

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Potatoes

$3.50

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

Made to Order Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Melt

Albacore Tuna Melt

$9.50

Line caught albacore tuna fish with Muenster cheese. Toasted on rye

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Line caught albacore tuna fish w/ leaf lettuce on sourdough

Build-a-Sandwich

$4.50

Customize your sandwich here. Start with meat & cheese of your choice and add on your favorite toppings and condiments.

Chapel Ave. Chicken SANDWICH

Chapel Ave. Chicken SANDWICH

$9.50

Blackened Chicken Breast With Remoulade, Lettuce & Tomato On A Hoagie

Eastwood Chicken Salad Sandwich

Eastwood Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Poached & Shredded Chicken Breast W/ Fresh Lemon, Parsley & Mayo On Multigrain W/ Lettuce

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Shredded cheddar, house roasted & diced roasted red pepper, jalapeno & mayo. Just a tiny hint of heat.

Porter Pork Sandwich

$9.50

House smoked, sliced pork loin with whole grain mustard-mayo, cinnamon roasted tart apples, caramelized onions and pepper jack cheese. On a hoagie roll.

Riverside Rueben

Riverside Rueben

$9.50

House brined, sous vide corned beef (or our smoked turkey breast), fresh kraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing. On rye bread

Rosebank Roast Beef

Rosebank Roast Beef

$9.50

Roast Sous Vide Beef Round W/ Caramelized Onions, Roasted Poblanos& Horseradish Cream Cheese On A Hoagie Roll

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich

$9.50

House Smoked Tukey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Leaf Lettuce & Tomato On Multigrain. With Cranberry Mayo

The Bosco-Bird

The Bosco-Bird

$10.00

Our own chicken schnitzel sandwich named (sorta) after Boscobel Street in Lockeland Springs. A chicken breast thinly prepared and breaded on a toasted Kaiser roll w/ muenster cheese, lemon caper aioli & sauerkraut.

The Greenwood (Vegan)

$9.50

Baked tofu or local BeHive seitan deli-style meat, pickled red onion, avocado, Roma tomato, mixed greens & house-made veganaise. On multigrain.

Walden Club

$10.00

House Smoked & Cured Turkey Breast And Porkloin W/ Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, Honey Dijon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato On Sourdough

Powers Pastrami

$9.50Out of stock

House hickory smoked pastrami and swiss cheese on toasted rye with whole grain mustard and slaw.

Shelby Dip

$10.00

Sous vide roast beef on a buttered, toasted hoagie, provolone cheese & caramelized onions. With pan jus for dipping.

Fiesta Chicken

$9.50

Thinly sliced blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, picked jalapeño, lettuce & tomato. On a toasted hoagie with chipotle mayo.

Made to Order Salads

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$8.50

Fried Chicken Tenders, Crumbled Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes On A Bed Of Romaine And Mixed Greens. With Honey Mustard Dressing

Chapel Ave. Chicken SALAD

$8.50

Sliced, Blackend Chicken Breast, Diced Potatoes, Shredded Parmesan, Cuccumers & Cherry Tomatoes On A Bed Of Romaine & Mixed Greens. With Ranch Dressing. G/F

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons. With House Made Caesar Dressing

Eastwood Chicken Salad Squared

Eastwood Chicken Salad Squared

$8.50

Chicken Salad On A Bed Of Romaine & Mixed Greens With Sliced Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes & Fresh Berries. With Honey Dijon Dressing. G/F

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$8.50

Tuna Salad On A Bed Of Romaine & Mixed Greens, Cucmbers, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Diced Potato, Kalamata Olives & Capers. G/F

Leafy Vegan

$8.50

Baked tofu (g/f) or BeHive seitan on a bed of romaine and mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrot, pickled onion, diced potatoes & kalamata olives. With vegan vinaigrette

Sides

Side Green Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine & Mixed Greens W/ Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes & Your Choice Dressing

Mrs Vickie's Chips

$2.25

Please Specify Type: Sea salt BBQ Jalapeño Salt and vinegar Smart pop white cheddar

Soup Du Jour CUP

$3.25

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Side Potato Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Made in house with mayo, relish, dijon, s&p, diced celery, onion, parsley & dill.

Side Pasta Salad

$2.50Out of stock

A small side portion to round out your meal! Mediterranean style, made in house w/ diced fresh veggies, artichoke hearts, fresh herbs, feta cheese, kalamata olives and our delicious vinaigrette.

Side of Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Soup du jour

Sometimes standard, sometimes eclectic. Always fresh. Today featuring: creamy Tomato Basil

Soup Du Jour CUP

$3.25

Soup Du Jour BOWL

$4.50

Desserts

Chocolate chip & walnut cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan sandie

$2.50Out of stock

Butter and toasted pecans make this cookie fabulous!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Muffin of the Day

Muffin of the Day

$2.75Out of stock

Baked fresh daily. Today featuring: Double chocolate chip

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$2.50

Ginger, molasses, spices and a sprinkle of turbinado sugar. The perfect flavors of a Fall cookie.

Macaroon

$2.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Oatmeal Craisin

$2.50Out of stock

Heat & Eat Meals To Share For 2+1

Hearty and made to share. Fully cooked- just pop in the oven for a homemade and satisfying meal. Grab one for dinner tonight!

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99Out of stock

Shepherd's Pie

$16.99Out of stock

Lasagna Bolognese

$13.99Out of stock

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Macaroni & cheese baked with our fabulous pimento cheese. Say what?? Say yes!

Vegetarian Lasagna

$13.99Out of stock

Roasted Veggie Lasagna, Ricotta Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses

Twice Baked Potatoes (2)

$8.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Plain Biscuit

$2.50

Scratch made buttermilk biscuit w/ optional butter and jelly

Gluten Free Biscuit

$3.50

Scratch made gluten free biscuit served with or without butter and jelly

Plain Wholegrain English Muffin

$2.50

House made, whole grain English muffin. Served w/ optional butter & jelly

Kid's Egg and Cheese Burrito

$3.50

Egg & cheese wrapped in an 8" tortilla. Simple and tasty.

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Vanilla Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Southern fried chicken biscuit

$7.00

Build-a-Sandwich

$4.50

Customize your sandwich here. Start with meat & cheese of your choice and add on your favorite toppings and condiments.

Kids southern fried chicken strips

$6.00

Seasoned chicken tenders served with optional honey mustard, ranch or ketchup. Three to an order.

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Brunch

Find special guest star menu items here. Offered on the weekends.

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

Toti's Special

$8.50

House made pimiento cheese topped with a fried egg on a biscuit. Layers of yum!

Smoked Bologna, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Giffords locally smoked bologna on our buttermilk biscuit with an egg and cheese.

Chicken & Waffle

$10.00Out of stock

Waffle

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Locally owned and community-minded deli in East Nashville serving up breakfast and lunch, featuring in-house smoked and cured meats, specialty sandwiches, hearty soups, fresh salads, from-scratch baked goods, and family meals to go.

Location

1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

Consumer pic
Eastwood Deli Co image
Eastwood Deli Co image
Eastwood Deli Co image

