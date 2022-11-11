American
Southern
Easy Bistro and Bar
2,417 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Easy Bistro & Bar features classically prepared, seasonal cuisine rooted in sustainable, regional ingredients accompanied by unforgettable warmth and professional hospitality under the direction of James Beard semi-finalist Chef Erik Niel.
Location
801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
No Reviews
1386 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chattanooga
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurant
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurant
More near Chattanooga