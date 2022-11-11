Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern

Easy Bistro and Bar

2,417 Reviews

$$

801 Chestnut St

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Popular Items

PEAR, PECAN, & PECORINO SALAD**
STEAK FRIES
MUSHROOMS

TOGO Meat & Cheese

CHARCUTERIE

CHARCUTERIE

$21.00

Assortment of 3 featured Meats.

CHEESE PLATTER

CHEESE PLATTER

$24.00

Assortment of 3 fresh cheeses.

Small Plates

JUMBO SHRIMP

JUMBO SHRIMP

$12.00

3 Jumbo Poached Shrimp, Mustard Aioli, Cocktail Sauce.

FOIE GRAS PATE

FOIE GRAS PATE

$17.00

Concord Grape & Sorghum Gelée, Thyme, Grilled Appalachian Rye Bread.

OCTOPUS

OCTOPUS

$17.00

Oyster Crema, Sungold Tomatoes, Lemon, Potato Chips.

PEAR, PECAN, & PECORINO SALAD**

PEAR, PECAN, & PECORINO SALAD**

$13.00

Arugula, Pistachio, Thyme, Shallot, White Grape Vin, Fig Leaf Oil.

RADISHES & KOHLRABI

RADISHES & KOHLRABI

$12.00

Buttermilk Dressing, Pickled Green Tomatoes, Furikake.

CAULIFLOWER SOUP

CAULIFLOWER SOUP

$12.00

Pomegranate, Saffron Pickled Cauliflower, Sumac Peanuts, Dill.

Pasta

SPAGHETTI

$23.00

Smoked Trout Roe, Fennel Cream, Lemon, Chives.

GRAMIGNA

GRAMIGNA

$24.00

Oxtail Ragu, Broccoli Rabe, Castelvetrano Olives, Parmigiano, Ricotta, Rosemary.

MACCHERONI

MACCHERONI

$28.00

Burgundy Truffles, Black Trumpet Mushroom, Beurre Fondue, Parmigiano.

TAGLIATELLE

$75.00

White Truffles, Parmigiano, Beurre Fondue.

Big Meats

SPATCHCOCK ORGANIC CHICKEN "GRAND-MERE"

SPATCHCOCK ORGANIC CHICKEN "GRAND-MERE"

$21.00+

Whole Or Half Chicken, Potato Gratin, Msm Bacon, Crimini, Shallot, Herbs, Jús.

CAST IRON SEARED COULOTTE STEAK

CAST IRON SEARED COULOTTE STEAK

$35.00

12 Ounce | Au Poivre Style

WHOLE ROASTED FISH OF THE DAY

WHOLE ROASTED FISH OF THE DAY

$37.00+

EVOO, Lemon, Rosemary

PORK “KAN-KAN”

$49.00

Speckled White Grits, Quince, Sage, Marsala, Jús

BEAR CREEK FARMS BONE-IN SHORT RIB

$63.00

Bear Creek Farms 48 Hour Bone-In Short Rib, Black Truffle Bordelaise Sauce

Sides

STEAK FRIES

STEAK FRIES

$8.00

Tallow Mayo, Black Pepper.

MUSHROOMS

MUSHROOMS

$8.00

white shoyu | garlic | lemon

SPAGHETTI SQUASH

$8.00

Pecorino, Pancetta, Cured Egg Yolk.

SMOKED CHICKPEAS & COLLARD GREENS

SMOKED CHICKPEAS & COLLARD GREENS

$8.00

Soffritto, Garlic.

Kids

KID'S CHEESE PASTA

KID'S CHEESE PASTA

$8.00

House Made Pasta | Butter | Pecorino

KID'S CHICKEN

KID'S CHICKEN

$7.00

Southern Style Tenders | Steak Fries

KID'S BUTTER PASTA

KID'S BUTTER PASTA

$7.00

House Made Pasta | Butter

KID'S RED SAUCE PASTA

KID'S RED SAUCE PASTA

$8.00

House Made Pasta | Red Sauce

Desserts

Arkansas Black Apples | Brown Butter & Oat Streusel | Bourbon Caramel | Chantilly
COFFEE PANNA COTTA

COFFEE PANNA COTTA

$7.00

Chocolate Espresso Beans.

CREAM PUFFS "CHOUX AU CRAQUELIN"

CREAM PUFFS "CHOUX AU CRAQUELIN"

$7.00

"Choux Au Craquelin", Caramel Cream.

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Easy Bistro & Bar features classically prepared, seasonal cuisine rooted in sustainable, regional ingredients accompanied by unforgettable warmth and professional hospitality under the direction of James Beard semi-finalist Chef Erik Niel.

801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

