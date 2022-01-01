A map showing the location of Bambi Vegan Tacos 1725 I St.View gallery

Bambi Vegan Tacos 1725 I St.

review star

No reviews yet

1725 I St.

Sacramento, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1725 I St., Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1050 20th St. Suite 180 Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,376
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
orange starNo Reviews
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market
orange starNo Reviews
1801 L St, Suite 50 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Tapa the World - 2115 J St
orange starNo Reviews
2115 J St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
45 Beach Hut Deli - 45 Vacaville
orange starNo Reviews
2091 B-2 Harbison Dr Vacaville, CA 95867
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 4,134
1815 K St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
orange star4.0 • 3,329
1806 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston