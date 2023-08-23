Online Beverages (Deep Copy)

Water

$0.25

Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Mello Yello

$1.99

Powerade

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

Mango Lemonade

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Soda Water

$0.25

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$1.99

Online Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Breaded Pickle Chips

$6.49

Corn Nuggets

$6.49

Green Beans

$6.49

Mushrooms

$7.99

1/2 Nachos

$4.49

Nachos

$7.99

1/2 Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.49

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.49

Onion Rings

$8.99

Burgers

Burger Of The Week

$9.49

Classic Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Chipotle Burger

$9.99

Hangover Burger

$9.99

Pepper Jack Burger

$9.99

Sliders

$9.49

Western Burger

$9.99

Chipotle Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.49

Wings

Medium Traditional Wings

$6.99

Large Traditional Wings

$13.99

Jumbo Traditional Wings

$26.99

Medium Boneless Wings

$6.99

Large Boneless Wing

$13.99

Jumbo Boneless Wings

$26.99

Wraps & Salads

Breaded Chicken Salad

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Salad

$9.99

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Meatless Salad

$8.99

Meatless Wrap

$8.99

Beef Salad

$9.99

Beef Wrap

$9.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Corona Cod Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Steak Hoagie

$10.49

Reuben Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey Club BLT

$9.49

Entrees

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Corona Cod Platter

$13.49

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

1/2 Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Kids

PB & J

$4.99

Mac 'n' Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Chicken Strip- Kids

$4.99

Sliders Cheeseburger-Kids

$4.99

Sides

House Fries

$1.99

Spicy Fries

$1.99

Sour Cream Chive Fries

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.49

Side Salad

$2.99

Mac 'n' Cheese

$3.99

Tots

$1.99

Baked Beans

$1.99

Spicy Chive Fries

$1.99

Spicy Tots

$1.99

Side of Meat

Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Online Dipping Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Dorothy Lynch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Carolina Reaper

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Spicy Honey Garlic

$0.50

Sauce of the Month

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50