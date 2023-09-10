Food Menu

SHARE

Szechuan Hot Chicken

$14.00

Chengdu Hot Sauce, Chicken Thigh, Cilantro, Green Onion, Toasted Sesame Seeds

Crab Rangoon Nachos

$16.00

Crab Filled Wontons, Queso Blanco

Corn Ribs

$8.00

Mala Spiced Chicharrones

$6.00

Chili Crisp and Lime

Deviled Tea Eggs

$8.00

Smoked Brisket Wontons

$16.00

Caramel Chili Crisp Popcorn

$5.00

Lap Chong Sausage, Chinese Hot Mustard, Bento Bulldog Sauce

VEGGIES/SIDES

Crisp Ramen Noodle Salad

$10.00

Fresh Greens, Ramen Coutons, Peanut Dressing, Crispy Onion, Tomato

Cucumber Tea Ice Noodles

$10.00

Bok Choy, Ginger, Garlic, Green Onion

Mushroom Noodle Salad

$12.00

Long Beans, Ginger, Garlic, Green Onion, Chili Oil

Ginger Pea Shoots

$8.00

Pea Shoots, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Black Vinegar

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Maruchan Fries

$7.00

Thin Fries, Maurachan Sesasoning

Maruchan Tots

$7.00

Thin Fries, Maurachan Sesasoning

MAINS

Dan Dan Chili Dog

$11.00

Beef Hot Dog, Dan Dan Pork, Crispy Cheddar, Cilantro, Toasted Sesame Seeds

Flat Burger

$14.00

Smashed Patty, Camelized Onions, LTOP, SAUCE, Cheese, Bun

Nori Chicken Crunch Wrap

$13.00

Brisket Burnt End Bao

$16.00

Cheeseburger Fried Rice

$15.00

Japanese Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Smoked Tofu Noodles

$15.00

Guajillo Egg Drop Soup

$14.00

BRUNCH

Susu Jim's Orange Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Fried Chicken, OJ Chicken Sauce, Roasted Jalapenos, Waffle

Braised Beef Cheek Hash

$17.00

Crispy Beef Cheek, Tots, Onion, Roasted Jalapeno, Poached Egg

Char Sui Eggs Benny

$18.00

Char Sui Pork, Eggs, English Muffin, Hollandaise

M.C. EZM

$16.00

Eggs, Bacon Strips, Biscuit

DESSERT

Mochi

$5.00Out of stock

Various Flavors

Soft Serve with Chili Oil

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chili Oil

Dole Whip

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple, Milk

Banana Lumpia

$5.00

Merchandise

sticker

silver monkey

$1.50

button

$1.50

HATS

Trucker Hat

$20.00

NA Bev

Sodas

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sprite 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Coke 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.00

Mexican Coke 500ml

$3.50

Mexican Sprite 500ml

$3.50Out of stock

Still

Smart Water 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Blue Powerade 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Dragonfruit Green Tea

$5.00