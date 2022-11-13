Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Easy 'Que

530 Reviews

$$

767 Kailua Rd

Ste 106

Kailua, HI 96734

Brisket Plate
Two Meat Plate
Mac and Cheese

PREORDER THANKSGIVING MENU 11/23 WEDNESDAY

Order thanksgiving menu to go at www.toasttab.com/over-easy-hi

PREORDER WED 11/23 THANKSGIVING MEAL

Out of stock

Order thanksgiving menu to go at www.toasttab.com/over-easy-hi

MAINS

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Salsa Comes with Tater Tots or Mixed Salad Greens

Brisket Loco Moco

$20.00

7 minute Eggs, Brisket, Brown Gravy, Rice, Mustard Pickles

Brisket Patty Benedict

$20.00

7 Minute Eggs, Hollandaise. Choice of side - Tater Tots or Mixed Greens

Brunch Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lilikoi Sweet Tea

$5.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Specials of the Day

Brisket Poutine

$18.00Out of stock

Crinkle cut fries topped with house made gravy, brisket, mozzarella curds, and two 7 minute eggs

Brisket Risotto

$23.00Out of stock

Brisket, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes

Non Alcoholic

Lilikoi Sweet Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Kid's Milk

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Starters

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Spinach and Artichoke Hearts mixed in a creamy Sour Cream and Mozzarella sauce served with Crispy Crostini.

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Dehydrated Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Okinawan Sweet Potatoes, & Vegan Garlic Cilantro Dressing. CAN BE DONE WITHOUT CHEESE foR VEGAN OPTION

Burrata & Tomato

$16.00Out of stock

Burrata Cheese, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Basil Salsa Verde & Over Easy Sourdough

Burnt Ends

$7.00

The Deckle Cut of Brisket, Separated, Seasoned & Smoked- creating a nice bark on the outside.

Brussel Chips

$10.00

Brussels Leaves tossed in Cornstarch, Lightly Fried, Topped w/Parmesan Cheese & Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Bread

$2.00

Choice of house made Corn Bread, Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, or Loves White Bread

Sandwiches

Son of a Brisket

$17.00

Brisket, House Sauerkraut, Horseradish Cream

Livin' On The Veg

$16.00

Crispy Eggplant, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Onions, Spicy Vegan Aioli (Vegan)

Kailua Fried Chicken

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, w/Mustard Aioli

3 Little Pigs

$17.00

Bacon, Portuguese Sausage, Kalua Pig, Classic BBQ Sauce

BBQ Plates

Two Meat Plate

$26.00

1/4 lb of Two Different Meats EXCLUDES RIBS

Brisket Plate

$26.00

Seasoned w/ Salt & Pepper, Smoked for 8-9 hours w/ Kiawe Wood

Kalbi Brisket Plate

$26.00

Braised Overnight in oven w/Kalbi liquid (garlic, smoked shoyu, ginger, and chili flakes) and then Smoked for 2 Hours. GLUTEN ALLERGEN

Rib Plate

$28.00

St Louis Cut Pork Ribs Smoked 4 Hours & glazed w/Classic Over Easy BBQ sauce

Pork Belly Plate

$22.00

Quick Cured overnight w/Sweet & Savory spices then Smoked for 3-4 Hours

Plate Smoked Portuguese Sausage

$18.00

Kalua Pork Plate

$18.00

Roasted Pork Shoulder seasoned w/ Hawaiian Salt

Cauliflower Plate

$20.00

**CONTAINS CASHEWS** Whole Heads of Cauliflower Seasoned & Roasted in a Blended Oil topped w/ Vandouvan Curry Sauce, Sunflower Seeds, & Cashews (vegan)

Huli Huli Chicken Plate

$18.00

Family of 4 Pack

$85.00

Three 11oz Selections of Meat (Brisket +$3/selection, Ribs +$11) Three 16oz Selections for Sides Four Servings Bread of Choice

Lighter Fare

Crispy Eggplant Plate

$17.00

Crispy eggplant plate - 2pc crispy eggplant, vegan coconut curry sauce can be VEGAN

Seafood Entree Of The Day

$32.00Out of stock

Misoyaki butterfish with kabayaki glaze. Served with cucumber salad and Kim chee, rice and fukujinzuke.

Honey Glazed Salmon

$27.00

roasted vegetables, cauliflower puree, fresh and cut pasta

Mains - A La Carte

Brisket

$14.00+

Kalua Pork

$9.00+

Huli Huli Chicken

$9.00+

Bone In Skin On Chicken Thigh Marinated In Soy, Garlic, Ginger

Pork Belly

$11.00+

Kalbi Brisket

$14.00+

Smoked Portuguese Sausage

$9.00+

Cauliflower

$10.00+

**CONTAINS CASHEWS* Whole Heads of Cauliflower Seasoned & Roasted in a Blended Oil topped w/ Vandouvan Curry Sauce, Sunflower Seeds, & Cashews (vegan)

St. Louis Ribs Half Rack

$16.00

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$31.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$6.00+

Shell Pasta w/ Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Parmesan

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00+

Blanched, Trimmed, & Smoked- Sauteed to Order w/Garlic & Chili Oil, Topped w/Parmesan Cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$6.00+

Cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, tossed in vinaigrette

Creamy Slaw

$6.00+

Cabbage & Carrots Dressed in a Traditional Mix of Mayonnaise, Lemon Juice, & Sugar

Tater Tots

$6.00+

Baked Beans

$6.00+

White Beans & Brisket Baked in a Sweet & Smokey Sauce

Daily Corn

$6.00+

hot corn, chili powder, butter & parmesan, cilantro

White Rice

$3.00+

Medium- Grain White Rice

Side Salad

$5.00

Keiki Meals

reserved for kids under 10 please

Mac ‘N Cheese w/ Tater Tots

$8.00

Hefty Portion of Mac Served with Tots

Kalua Pork Sliders w/Tater Tots

$8.00

Two Kalua Pork Sliders Served w/Tots

Dessert

Que Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Buttermilk Cake, Chocolate Pudding, Peanut Butter Buttercream, & Peanut Brittle ***PEANUT ALLERGEN

Mudd Pie

$8.00

Expresso Ice Cream Cake with Almonds and Chocolate Flakes

PAN SIZE

Pan Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Prep Times takes minimum 30 minutes. Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Pan Smoked Brussels

$45.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Pan Mediterranean Salad

$45.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Pan Creamy Slaw

$45.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Pan Tater Tots

$45.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Pan Baked Beans

$45.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Pan Daily Corn

$45.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Pan White Rice

$25.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Pan Mixed Green Salad

$25.00

Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.

Gifts & Goods

BBQ SAUCE - Classic Over Easy 10oz

$10.00

Sweet & Smoky Kansas City inspired, traditional BBQ Sauce

BBQ SAUCE - Kailua Green 10oz

$10.00

Green Thai Curry Sauce loaded w/Fresh Cilantro- our spiciest option SHELLFISH ALLERGY

BBQ Sauce - Crackseed 10oz

$10.00

Vinegar Based w/Li Hing Mui Dried Fruits- Carolina inspired Sweet and Tangy sauce

T-Shirt - Men's Grey

T-Shirt - Men's Grey

$19.00
T shirt Women's V neck

T shirt Women's V neck

$19.00
Tshirt Women's Muscle Tee

Tshirt Women's Muscle Tee

$19.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$9.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$16.00

T-Shirt Men's Black

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

ALOHA BBQ - a modern and locally influenced take on traditional American BBQ.

Website

Location

767 Kailua Rd, Ste 106, Kailua, HI 96734

Directions

