Easy 'Que
530 Reviews
$$
767 Kailua Rd
Ste 106
Kailua, HI 96734
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PREORDER THANKSGIVING MENU 11/23 WEDNESDAY
MAINS
Breakfast Burrito
Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Salsa Comes with Tater Tots or Mixed Salad Greens
Brisket Loco Moco
7 minute Eggs, Brisket, Brown Gravy, Rice, Mustard Pickles
Brisket Patty Benedict
7 Minute Eggs, Hollandaise. Choice of side - Tater Tots or Mixed Greens
Brunch Drinks
Starters
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach and Artichoke Hearts mixed in a creamy Sour Cream and Mozzarella sauce served with Crispy Crostini.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Dehydrated Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Okinawan Sweet Potatoes, & Vegan Garlic Cilantro Dressing. CAN BE DONE WITHOUT CHEESE foR VEGAN OPTION
Burrata & Tomato
Burrata Cheese, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Basil Salsa Verde & Over Easy Sourdough
Burnt Ends
The Deckle Cut of Brisket, Separated, Seasoned & Smoked- creating a nice bark on the outside.
Brussel Chips
Brussels Leaves tossed in Cornstarch, Lightly Fried, Topped w/Parmesan Cheese & Seasoned Breadcrumbs
Bread
Choice of house made Corn Bread, Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, or Loves White Bread
Sandwiches
BBQ Plates
Two Meat Plate
1/4 lb of Two Different Meats EXCLUDES RIBS
Brisket Plate
Seasoned w/ Salt & Pepper, Smoked for 8-9 hours w/ Kiawe Wood
Kalbi Brisket Plate
Braised Overnight in oven w/Kalbi liquid (garlic, smoked shoyu, ginger, and chili flakes) and then Smoked for 2 Hours. GLUTEN ALLERGEN
Rib Plate
St Louis Cut Pork Ribs Smoked 4 Hours & glazed w/Classic Over Easy BBQ sauce
Pork Belly Plate
Quick Cured overnight w/Sweet & Savory spices then Smoked for 3-4 Hours
Plate Smoked Portuguese Sausage
Kalua Pork Plate
Roasted Pork Shoulder seasoned w/ Hawaiian Salt
Cauliflower Plate
**CONTAINS CASHEWS** Whole Heads of Cauliflower Seasoned & Roasted in a Blended Oil topped w/ Vandouvan Curry Sauce, Sunflower Seeds, & Cashews (vegan)
Huli Huli Chicken Plate
Family of 4 Pack
Three 11oz Selections of Meat (Brisket +$3/selection, Ribs +$11) Three 16oz Selections for Sides Four Servings Bread of Choice
Lighter Fare
Crispy Eggplant Plate
Crispy eggplant plate - 2pc crispy eggplant, vegan coconut curry sauce can be VEGAN
Seafood Entree Of The Day
Misoyaki butterfish with kabayaki glaze. Served with cucumber salad and Kim chee, rice and fukujinzuke.
Honey Glazed Salmon
roasted vegetables, cauliflower puree, fresh and cut pasta
Mains - A La Carte
Brisket
Kalua Pork
Huli Huli Chicken
Bone In Skin On Chicken Thigh Marinated In Soy, Garlic, Ginger
Pork Belly
Kalbi Brisket
Smoked Portuguese Sausage
Cauliflower
**CONTAINS CASHEWS* Whole Heads of Cauliflower Seasoned & Roasted in a Blended Oil topped w/ Vandouvan Curry Sauce, Sunflower Seeds, & Cashews (vegan)
St. Louis Ribs Half Rack
St. Louis Ribs Full Rack
Sides
Mac and Cheese
Shell Pasta w/ Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Parmesan
Brussel Sprouts
Blanched, Trimmed, & Smoked- Sauteed to Order w/Garlic & Chili Oil, Topped w/Parmesan Cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, tossed in vinaigrette
Creamy Slaw
Cabbage & Carrots Dressed in a Traditional Mix of Mayonnaise, Lemon Juice, & Sugar
Tater Tots
Baked Beans
White Beans & Brisket Baked in a Sweet & Smokey Sauce
Daily Corn
hot corn, chili powder, butter & parmesan, cilantro
White Rice
Medium- Grain White Rice
Side Salad
Keiki Meals
Dessert
PAN SIZE
Pan Mac & Cheese
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Prep Times takes minimum 30 minutes. Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Pan Smoked Brussels
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Pan Mediterranean Salad
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Pan Creamy Slaw
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Pan Tater Tots
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Pan Baked Beans
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Pan Daily Corn
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Pan White Rice
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Pan Mixed Green Salad
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Gifts & Goods
BBQ SAUCE - Classic Over Easy 10oz
Sweet & Smoky Kansas City inspired, traditional BBQ Sauce
BBQ SAUCE - Kailua Green 10oz
Green Thai Curry Sauce loaded w/Fresh Cilantro- our spiciest option SHELLFISH ALLERGY
BBQ Sauce - Crackseed 10oz
Vinegar Based w/Li Hing Mui Dried Fruits- Carolina inspired Sweet and Tangy sauce
T-Shirt - Men's Grey
T shirt Women's V neck
Tshirt Women's Muscle Tee
Pint Glass
Trucker Hat
T-Shirt Men's Black
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ALOHA BBQ - a modern and locally influenced take on traditional American BBQ.
767 Kailua Rd, Ste 106, Kailua, HI 96734