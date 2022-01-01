Restaurant header imageView gallery

Easy Tiger - North (Linc)

1,300 Reviews

$$

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD

STE 1100

Austin, TX 78752

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Original Giant Pretzel
Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast

Seasonal Toast

Seasonal Toast

$10.00

Hill Country Sourdough, Ricotta, Tomato, Balsamic, Basil

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Breakfast Potatoes, Scrambled Vital Farms Eggs (2), Onions & Peppers, Chimichurri; Choice of Cajun Chicken Sausage, Breakfast Sausage or Bacon.

French Toast Bites

French Toast Bites

$10.00

Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.

Pastrami Beef Hash

Pastrami Beef Hash

$16.00Out of stock

Only available Saturday and Sunday mornings until 2:45pm. House Pastrami, sauerkraut, potatoes, onions, 2 Vital Farm Eggs Sunny & Sourdough.

Shareables

Original Giant Pretzel

Original Giant Pretzel

$7.00

Large Bavarian style salted pretzel

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Honey, Lemon, Almonds.

Half Austin Baguette

Half Austin Baguette

$6.00

Salted Whipped Butter & Strawberry Ginger Jam

Soup and Salads

Includes seasonal soups and salads.
Harvest Kale Salad

Harvest Kale Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale, Granny Smith Apple, Roasted Sweet Potato, Pumpkin Seeds, Parmesan Vinaigrette.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Yogurt Buttermilk Dressing

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Roasted tomatoes with cream, garlic, herbs, and topped with fresh basil.

Sides

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$6.00

With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten

Chilled Marinated Chicken

$8.00

Vital Farms Egg

$2.00
Side of Bacon (4 strips)

Side of Bacon (4 strips)

$4.00
Side of Avocado Slices

Side of Avocado Slices

$4.00

Sausages

Served with Waffle Fries for an additional $4
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar

Hatch Green Chili Cheddar

$9.00

Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$9.00

Easy Sausage Bun, Beef & Pork, with Roasted Peppers an Onions and Dijonnaise

Classic Bratwurst

Classic Bratwurst

$11.00Out of stock

Pretzel Bun, Pork & Veal with Kraut, House Mustard

Sandwiches

Proudly Served on Easy Tiger Bread. Served with Waffle Fries.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Austin Quinoa Sourdough, Swiss, Brie, Pepper Jack, Strawberry Jam

Prosciutto Baguette

Prosciutto Baguette

$12.00

Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego, Butter, Arugula, Dijonnaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Garlic Aioli.

Easy Burger

Easy Burger

$12.00

Easy Bun, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mustard

Pastrami

Pastrami

$17.00

Hill Country Rye, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Easy Island Dressing

Easy Italian

Easy Italian

$14.00

Focaccia Bread, Capicola, Salami, Smoked Ham, Olive Spread, Provolone, Tomato, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Italian Vinaigrette

Sauces

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$2.00+
*Salted Whipped Butter

*Salted Whipped Butter

$1.00+
House Mustard

House Mustard

$2.00+

Strawberry Ginger Jam

$1.50

Ranch

$1.00

Jalapeño Aioli

$1.00

Kid's

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted Easy Sourdough with melted American Cheese, Waffle Fries.

Kid's Hotdog

Kid's Hotdog

$6.00

Kids Hotdog with Waffle Fries

Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders

Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Chicken Strips with Ranch Dressing and Waffle Fries

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

3 ounce burger patty, bun, ketchup and mustard. Served with waffle fries.

A La Carte

Side of Toast

$3.00
Vital Farms Egg, Any Style

Vital Farms Egg, Any Style

$2.00
Side of Bacon (4 strips)

Side of Bacon (4 strips)

$4.00
Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00
Side of Avocado Slices

Side of Avocado Slices

$4.00
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Crispy russet potatoes

Breads

**PRETZELS ARE FRESHLY BAKED AT 11AM AND WILL BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY AFTER***
Donate: Community Bread

Donate: Community Bread

$3.00

With your donation, we will bake and deliver a loaf of bread to the community on your behalf! Join us in our 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin benefitting Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

Easy Sourdough

Easy Sourdough

$5.50Out of stock

Exceptional sourdough flavor in a sandwich loaf shape. Our Easy Breads are approachable, high quality sandwich and toasting breads.

Easy Wheat

Easy Wheat

$5.50

Our newest loaf is an approachable all-wheat pan bread, studded with cracked grains of Einkorn, Emmer and Spelt. Great for toast and sandwiches!

Easy Burger Buns (8-Pack)

Easy Burger Buns (8-Pack)

$6.50

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

Easy Sausage Buns (10-Pack)

Easy Sausage Buns (10-Pack)

$7.50

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

Easy Hoagie Rolls (6-Pack)

Easy Hoagie Rolls (6-Pack)

$6.50

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

Austin Baguette

Austin Baguette

$5.00

Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

Austin Sourdough

Austin Sourdough

$6.50+Out of stock

Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough

Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough

$6.50

Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. This inclusion bread is our Austin Sourdough baked with chopped walnuts and cranberries.

Austin Quinoa Sourdough

Austin Quinoa Sourdough

$6.50

The South American Ancient Grain, Quinoa, enhances our natural Austin Sourdough with an extra nutritional boost and fantastic nutty grain flavor.

Austin Ciabatta

Austin Ciabatta

$5.50Out of stock

Lots of water and minimal shaping contribute to the airy, open crumb. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

Hill Country Sourdough

Hill Country Sourdough

$6.50+

French style pain au levain, now made with Barton Springs Mill high extraction wheat flour. Full of complex flavor from the natural sourdough fermentation, this is a very food friendly bread that goes especially great with charcuterie and aged cheeses.

Hill Country Rye

Hill Country Rye

$6.50+

Hearty with 40% wholegrain rye flour and a special rye sourdough starter. Hill Country Breads are our Texas versions of Old World styles.

Pull-Apart Rolls (1 Dozen)

Pull-Apart Rolls (1 Dozen)

$14.00Out of stock

Traditional American-style pull apart dinner rolls. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, butter, nonfat milk powder, salt, sugar, yeast, malt powder Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Desserts

Cookie Tin

Cookie Tin

$20.00

Our seasonal cookie tin is inspired by the bright flavors of fall. Includes four of each: ● Chocolate Sumac Cookie: Soft and chewy, lightly spiced with sumac then rolled in sesame seeds. ● Biscotti: Toasted Barton Spring Mill bran adds depth to this cranberry pecan cookie. ●Ginger Cookie: An Easy Tiger classic flavored with warm fall spices.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Fudgy style brownie, rich with imported French chocolate.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.

Pastries

Almond and Chocolate Croissant

Almond and Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Our wonderful, all-butter pain au chocolat rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Our wonderful, all-butter croissant rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.

Cinnamon Apple Scone

Cinnamon Apple Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet apple and cinnamon chips complement the Barton Springs Mill whole wheat flour in this buttery scone

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.

Caramel Banana Bread

Caramel Banana Bread

$5.00

For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.

Cinnamon Knot

Cinnamon Knot

$4.00

"Soft Swedish-style buns with a hint of cardamom and a decadent cinnamon filling.

Croissants

Croissants

$4.00

Focaccia Slice

$4.00Out of stock
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00Out of stock

Laminated croissant dough wrapped around batons of imported chocolate.

Pastry Pack

Pastry Pack

$22.00

Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.

Seasonal Danish

Seasonal Danish

$4.00

Seasonal fruit danish featuring apricots over almond filling

Soda, Iced Tea, More

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Cuvee Coffee, Central American house blend, bright, medium bodied

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

house made, smooth, chocolates, dark roast

Classic Black Iced Tea

Classic Black Iced Tea

$3.75

unsweetened, bold and smooth.

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea

$3.75

unsweetened, bright and fruity.

Lemonade

$4.00
Non-Alcoholic Lavender Lemonade

Non-Alcoholic Lavender Lemonade

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Richard's Still Water 16oz Can

Richard's Still Water 16oz Can

$4.00
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling 12oz Bottle

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling 12oz Bottle

$5.00
Kids Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

$2.00
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00
Kids OJ

Kids OJ

$3.00
Kids Shirley Temple

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$6.00
Brooklyn Special Effects

Brooklyn Special Effects

$6.00Out of stock

non-alcoholic beer that tastes just like beer!

Breakfast

Seasonal Toast

Seasonal Toast

$10.00

Hill Country Sourdough, Ricotta, Tomato, Balsamic, Basil

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Breakfast Potatoes, Scrambled Vital Farms Eggs (2), Onions & Peppers, Chimichurri; Choice of Cajun Chicken Sausage, Breakfast Sausage or Bacon.

French Toast Bites

French Toast Bites

$10.00

Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.

Side of Bacon (4 strips)

Side of Bacon (4 strips)

$4.00
Side of Avocado Slices

Side of Avocado Slices

$4.00

Side of Toast

$3.00
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Crispy russet potatoes

Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00
Vital Farms Egg, Any Style

Vital Farms Egg, Any Style

$2.00

Shareables

Half Austin Baguette

Half Austin Baguette

$6.00

Salted Whipped Butter & Strawberry Ginger Jam

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Honey, Lemon, Almonds.

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Ciabatta

Original Giant Pretzel

Original Giant Pretzel

$7.00

Large Bavarian style salted pretzel

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Baby Kale, Romaine, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Yogurt Buttermilk Dressing

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$6.00

With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten

Soups & Salads

Proudly Served with Easy Tiger Bread
Kale Salad With Roasted Chicken

Kale Salad With Roasted Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Baby Kale, Romaine, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Yogurt Marinated Chicken, Buttermilk-Herb Dressing Served with Easy Tiger Bread

Sausages

Served with Waffle Fries
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar

Hatch Green Chili Cheddar

$9.00

Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles

Classic Bratwurst

Classic Bratwurst

$11.00

Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Veal with Kraut, House Mustard

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$9.00

Easy Sausage Bun, Beef & Pork, with Roasted Peppers an Onions and Dijonnaise

Sandwiches

Proudly Served on Easy Tiger Bread. Served with Waffle Fries.
BLT

BLT

$12.00

Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Garlic Aioli.

Easy Italian

Easy Italian

$14.00

Easy Hoagie, Capicola, Salami, Smoked Ham, Olive Spread, Provolone, Tomato, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Italian Vinaigrette

Prosciutto Baguette

Prosciutto Baguette

$12.00

Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego, Butter, Arugula, Dijonnaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Austin Quinoa Sourdough, Swiss, Brie, Pepper Jack, Strawberry Jam

Pastrami

Pastrami

$17.00

Hill Country Rye, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Easy Island Dressing

GROCERY

Sourdough Starter

Sourdough Starter

$10.00

Welcome to the magical world of sourdough baking! Use Easy Tiger's signature starter to kickstart your bread making journey. Contains 100g starter and instruction sheet.

Little City Coffee Beans 12oz Bag

Little City Coffee Beans 12oz Bag

$14.00

Little City Coffee | Austin, TX

Cold Brew Coffee, Half Gallon

Cold Brew Coffee, Half Gallon

$40.00

PROTEINS & SIDES

BRATWURST, 4 LINKS

BRATWURST, 4 LINKS

$16.00Out of stock
CAJUN CHICKEN, 4 LINKS

CAJUN CHICKEN, 4 LINKS

$16.00
KIELBASA, 4 LINKS

KIELBASA, 4 LINKS

$16.00Out of stock
HATCH GREEN CHILI, 4 LINKS

HATCH GREEN CHILI, 4 LINKS

$16.00Out of stock
*Salted Whipped Butter

*Salted Whipped Butter

$1.00+
House Mustard

House Mustard

$2.00+
Pint Sauerkraut

Pint Sauerkraut

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, locally cured meats, full bar, and more than 30 local and boutique draft beers. Our in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Our sausages and smoked meats are locally produced with Easy Tiger’s original recipes.

Website

Location

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, STE 1100, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

