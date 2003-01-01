East Bay Grille - Pinehills 54 Clubhouse Drive

  • Home
Starters

Basket of Chips

$7.00

Boneless Tenders

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Pinehill Nachos

$14.00

Appetizers

Basket of Chips

$7.00

Calamari

$16.00

Fried point Judith calamari, sliced peppadews, lemon aioli.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Fried coconut shrimp, sweet Thai chili sauce.

Duck Poutine

$15.00

Hand cut french fries, buffalo mozzarella, duck confit, scallions, pan gravy.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried Cajun Atlantic cod, arugula, salsa. queso fresco, sriracha aioli.

Kobe Meatballs

$16.00

Wagyu beef meatballs, bucatini pasta, red sauce, crostini, pecorino.

Pretzel

$11.00

Baked soft pretzel, IPA cheddar fondue.

Quahog

$6.00

Baked quahog shells, chorizo, Portuguese sweet bread, drawn butter.

Short Rib Sliders

$16.00

Braised beef short rib, white cheddar, pineapple poblano slaw, Portuguese muffins.

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

NE Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Salads

Burrito Bowl

$22.00

Braised beef short rib, jasmine rice, shredded lettuce, salsa, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, sriracha aioli, tortilla strips.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine hearts, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mesclun, English cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, red onion, croutons.

Poke Bowl

$22.00Out of stock

Choice of ahi tuna or salmon, arugula, edamame, mango, cucumber, crushed cashews, fried wontons, sesame vinaigrette.

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Red quinoa, arugula, roasted peppers, roasted corn, cucumber, grape tomatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese, poblano avocado ranch dressing.

Salmon Salad

$28.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Mesclun, diced apple, candied pecans, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Baby romaine, Applewood smoked blue cheese, bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing, balsamic syrup.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

CHIX SALAD WRAP

$11.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Panko encrusted fried cod, toasted bulkie roll, parmesan tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Provolone, American, Cheddar cheese, sourdough, tomato bisque.

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Sweet chunks of lobster lightly seasoned, grilled roll, cole slaw, house fries.

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

Sauteed black pastrami, cole slaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, grilled marble rye.

PH Burger

$17.00

East Bay's classic burger served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

TUNA WRAP

$11.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Thinly sliced turkey, cranberry mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted sourdough.

TURKEY WRAP

$11.00

Tuscan Chicken

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

Char-grilled hand packed Wagyu ground beef, Boursin cheese, toasted brioche roll, choice of side.

Entrees

Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast, sauteed shrimp, fresh Gemelli pasta, baby spinach, smoked prosciutto, roasted poblano parmesan sauce.

Cod

$29.00

Baked Atlantic cod, seasoned crumbs, rice pilaf, grilled broccolini.

Filet Burrata

$45.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Fresh cod battered and fried golden brown, house fries, cole slaw.

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, Vermont cheddar, Bechamel sauce, baked en casserole with seasoned crumbs.

Salmon Dinner

$32.00

Scallop and Lobster Gnocchi

$36.00

Steak Tips

$26.00

Veal Chop

$39.00

Grilled Pizza

Blanc Pizza

$14.00

Prosciutto, baby bella mushroom, caramelized onion, arugula, parmesan truffle cream sauce.

Duck Flatbread

$16.00

Duck confit, truffle cream, sliced apple, crushed walnut, arugula.

Formaggi Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, fresh basil.

Meaty Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage, bell pepper, red sauce, mozzarella.

North End

$16.00

Sliced meatball, basil pesto, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella.

Scallop & Bacon Pizza

$28.00

Seared sea scallops, Applewood smoked bacon, scallions, red sauce, mozzarella.

Fast Sandwiches

Fast BLT

$11.00

Fast Chix Salad

$11.00

Fast Half Chix Salad

$7.00

Fast Hot Dog

$7.00

Fast Tuna

$11.00

Fast Turkey

$11.00

Half BLT

$7.00

Half Tuna

$7.00

Half Turkey

$7.00

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Kids Menu

KID FISH&CHIP

$10.00

KIDS CHIX FINGER

$10.00

KIDS CHZ BURGER

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$10.00

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

Sides

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Brussel w/ Bacon

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Mashed Pot

$6.00

Side of Hippy Carrots

$6.00

Side of Tots

$6.00

Side of Waffle Fries

$6.00

Side Rice pilaf

$4.00

Side Shitake Mush Risotto

$6.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Starters

Basket of Chips

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Boneless Tenders

$15.00

Pinehill Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

NE Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Appetizers

Calamari

$16.00

Fried point Judith calamari, sliced peppadews, lemon aioli.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Fried coconut shrimp, sweet Thai chili sauce.

Crabcakes

$20.00Out of stock

Duck Poutine

$15.00

Hand cut french fries, buffalo mozzarella, duck confit, scallions, pan gravy.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried Cajun Atlantic cod, arugula, salsa. queso fresco, sriracha aioli.

Kobe Meatballs

$16.00

Wagyu beef meatballs, bucatini pasta, red sauce, crostini, pecorino.

Mussels

$15.00

Sauteed in sherry butter, cherry peppers, tomatoes, grilled crostini.

Pretzel

$11.00

Baked soft pretzel, IPA cheddar fondue.

Quahog

$6.00

Baked quahog shells, chorizo, Portuguese sweet bread, drawn butter.

Short Rib Sliders

$16.00

Braised beef short rib, white cheddar, pineapple poblano slaw, Portuguese muffins.

Salads

Burrito Bowl

$22.00

Braised beef short rib, jasmine rice, shredded lettuce, salsa, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, sriracha aioli, tortilla strips.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine hearts, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.

(D) Salmon Salad

$28.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mesclun, English cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, red onion, croutons.

Poke Bowl

$22.00Out of stock

Choice of ahi tuna or salmon, arugula, edamame, mango, cucumber, crushed cashews, fried wontons, sesame vinaigrette.

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Red quinoa, arugula, roasted peppers, roasted corn, cucumber, grape tomatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese, poblano avocado ranch dressing.

Beet Salad

$16.00

Mesclun, diced apple, candied pecans, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Baby romaine, Applewood smoked blue cheese, bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing, balsamic syrup.

Entrees

A La Carte Salmon

$20.00

A La Carte Scallops

$25.00

Burrata Pasta

$28.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast, sauteed shrimp, fresh Gemelli pasta, baby spinach, smoked prosciutto, roasted poblano parmesan sauce.

Cod

$29.00

Baked Atlantic cod, seasoned crumbs, rice pilaf, grilled broccolini.

COOK INSTRUCTIONS

$20.00

Dinner Tips

$26.00

Bourbon marinated sirloin tips, green beans, choice of side.

Duck Breast

$32.00Out of stock

Pan roasted duck breast served "medium rare", bourbon peach glaze, walnut dust, brie & chive risotto, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon.

Filet Burrata

$45.00

Char grilled 8 oz tenderloin steak, black garlic truffle, butter, whipped potato, roasted hippie carrots.

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Fresh cod battered and fried golden brown, house fries, cole slaw.

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Herb seasoned fried chicken breast, hot honey, mac n cheese, pineapple poblano slaw.

GLUTEN FREE ROLLS

Halibut

$36.00Out of stock

Grill blackened swordfish steak, puttanesca sauce, basil pecorino risotto, grilled broccolini.

Macaroni & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, Vermont cheddar, Bechamel sauce, baked en casserole with seasoned crumbs.

Ribeye

$50.00

Char grilled 14 oz grass fed ribeye steak, demi glace, hand cut parmesan truffle fries, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon.

ROLLS

Salmon Dinner

$32.00

Korean BBQ rubbed Atlantic salmon fillet, avocado lime creme, shrimp fried rice, confetti squash.

Seafood Stew

$34.00

Seared sea scallops, lobster meat, shrimp cod, tomatoes, shallots, chives, saffron jus, jasmine rice, crostini.

Veal Chop

$39.00

Char grilled 14 oz bone in rib chop, portabella mushroom ragout, yukon and pork belly hash, grilled broccolini.

Sandwiches

PH Burger

$17.00

East Bay's classic burger served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

Char-grilled hand packed Wagyu ground beef, Boursin cheese, toasted brioche roll, choice of side.

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Sweet chunks of lobster lightly seasoned, grilled roll, cole slaw, house fries.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Grilled Pizza

Blanc Pizza

$14.00

Prosciutto, baby bella mushroom, caramelized onion, arugula, parmesan truffle cream sauce.

Duck Flatbread

$16.00

Duck confit, truffle cream, sliced apple, crushed walnut, arugula.

Formaggi Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, fresh basil.

Meaty Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage, bell pepper, red sauce, mozzarella.

North End

$16.00

Sliced meatball, basil pesto, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella.

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Plain Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Scallop & Bacon Pizza

$28.00

Seared sea scallops, Applewood smoked bacon, scallions, red sauce, mozzarella.

Kids Menu

KID FISH&CHIP

$10.00

KIDS CHIX FINGER

$10.00

KIDS CHZ BURGER

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Brussel w/ Bacon

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side cole slaw

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side House Chips

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Mashed

$6.00

Side Parm Risotto

$6.00

Side Ring

$6.00

Side Shitake Mush Risotto

$6.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Sprouts No Bacon

$6.00

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side Tots

$6.00

Side Truff Fries

$7.00

Side Waffle Fries

$6.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.88

Absolut Citron

$8.88

Absolut Ruby

$8.88

Belvedere

$10.28

Deep Eddy

$8.88

Game Day

$8.41

Grey Goose

$10.28

Grey Goose Citron

$10.28

Grey Goose OJ

$10.28

Grey Goose Pear

$10.28

Ketel One

$9.81

Pink Whitney

$8.41

Prarie

$8.88

Soli Vanil

$8.88

Stoli

$8.88

Stoli Blue

$8.88

Stoli Orange

$8.88

Stoli Orange

$8.88

Stoli Razz

$8.88

Stoli Straw

$8.88

Svedka

$8.41

Sweet Tea Vodka

$8.41

Titos

$8.88

Beefeater

$8.88

Bombay

$8.88

Bombay Sapphire

$10.28

Hendricks

$10.75

Tanqueray

$8.88

Gin Mare

$8.41

Grey Whale

$9.35

Bacardi

$7.94

Capt Morgan

$8.88

Cruzan

$7.94

Diplimatico

$9.35

Goslings

$8.88

Malibu

$8.41

Mount Gay

$8.41

Myers

$8.88

Rumhaven

$8.41

21 Seeds

$10.28

Casa Repo

$14.02

Casamigos

$13.08

Cuervo 1800

$10.28

Dobel Tequila

$12.15

Don Julio

$13.08

Herradura

$11.21

Herradura Anejo

$14.95

Jose Cuervo

$9.35

Patron

$12.15

Patron Anejo

$14.95

Tres Tequila

$14.02

Uno Tequila

$13.08

Avion Tequila

$12.15

Blantons

$14.95

Breckenridge

$10.28

Buffalo Trace

$9.35

Bulliet

$9.81

Bulliet Rye

$9.81

CC

$7.94

Crown Royal

$10.28

Green Spot

$14.95

Jack Daniels

$9.35

Jamo

$9.81

Jefferson

$9.35

Jim Beam

$8.41

Knob Creek

$12.15

Knob Creek

$11.21

Makers Mark

$11.21

Pendleton Rye

$8.88

Penelope

$9.35

Putnam

$8.41

Red Breast

$11.21

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch

$11.21

Segrams 7

$7.48

Skrewball

$8.88

VO

$8.88

Woodford Reserve

$11.21

Blantons

$14.95

Chivas

$10.75

Dewars

$8.88

Glenlivet

$13.08

Glenmorangie

$11.21

Glenmorangie 15 year

$14.95

Johhny Walker Black

$12.15

Johnny Walker Red

$8.88

Mccallan

$16.82

Redemption

$10.28

SoCo

$7.94

Aperol

$8.88

B and B

$9.35

Baileys

$9.35

Blackberry Brandy

$7.48

Brandy

$7.48

Campari

$10.28

Chambord

$9.35

Coffee with

$10.28

Dissarono

$10.28

Drambuie

$8.88

Fireball

$7.48

Frangelico

$8.88

Gran Marnier

$10.28

Hennesy

$12.15

Hennesy VSOP

$16.82

Kahlua

$8.88

Lemoncello

$8.41

Mccguillicuddy

$7.48

Midori

$8.41

Peachtree

$7.48

Port

$9.35

Remy Martin

$14.02

Sambuca

$9.35

SoCo

$8.41

Tia Maria

$9.35

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.28

B52

$10.28

Black Russian

$9.35

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.28

ESSPRESSO MARTINI

$14.02

Grape Crush

$10.28

Green Tea shots

$7.94

Kamikazee

$10.28

LI Iced Tea

$11.21

Mudslide

$10.75

Negroni

$10.28

Pearl Harbor

$10.28

Planter Punch

$10.28

Rusty Nail

$10.28

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.28

Toasted Almond

$9.35

Specialty Cocktails

Bourbon Smash

$13.08

Britt's Lime Rickey

$11.21

EBG Old Fashioned

$12.15

French Martini

$15.00

Kelli's Lemonade

$11.21

STOLI STRAWBERRY AND RAZBERI, BLUEBERRY PUREE, LEMONADE

Light and Stormy

$12.15

Pineapple Upsidedown

$14.95

Pinehill's Painkiller

$13.08

BACARDI, CREAM OF COCONUT, PINEAPPLE, OJ, MEYER’S RUM FLOAT, NUTMEG

Britt's Lime Rickey

$11.21

STOLI RAZ, SQUEEZED LIME, RASPBERRY PUREE, SIERRA MIST

RED Sangria

$11.21

HOUSE RECIPE RED OR WHITE

Sandbagger

$12.15

Spicy Skinny Margarita

$13.08

Tee Time Transfusion

$9.35

Transfusion

$9.35

White Sangria

$12.15

Bog Water

$9.35

Seasonal Sangria

$12.15

Black Widow

$13.08

Pumpkin Cream Martini

$14.95

Harvest Margarita

$13.08

Wine

GLS La Marca (Split)

$13.08

Vueve 1/2 btl

$47.66

BTL La Marca

$38.32

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$89.72

GLS Accomplice

$10.28

GLS Fleur De Mer

$13.08

GLS Rosehaven

$10.28

BTL Accomplice

$37.38

BTL Fleur De Mer

$45.79

BTL Rosehaven

$37.38

GLS Beringer WZ

$9.35

GLS BREAD AND BUTTER

$11.00

GLS Cave de Lugny

$13.00

GLS Charales Krug

$13.08

GLS Chateau St. Michelle

$10.28

GLS Clos du Bois

$13.08

GLS Ecco

$10.28

GLS Frei Chard

$13.08

GLS Hess Sauv Blanc

$11.21

GLS House Chard

$9.35

GLS House PG

$9.35

GLS Kendal Jackson

$12.15

GLS Kim Crawford

$10.28

GLS La Crema

$14.95

GLS Maso Canali

$13.00

GLS Mimosa

$8.41

GLS Mirassou

$10.28

GLS Oyster Bay

$11.21

GLS Santa Margherita

$14.95

GLS Souverain

$10.28

GLS White Haven

$13.08

GLS Will Hill

$11.21

BTL "Jayson" Pahlmeyer

$61.68

BTL Beringer WZ

$33.64

BTL BREAD AND BUTTER

$40.00

BTL Cave de Lugny

$46.00

BTL Charles Krug

$48.60

BTL Clos du Bois

$45.79

BTL Ecco

$37.38

BTL Frei Chard

$48.60

BTL Hess Sauv Blanc

$41.12

BTL Kendal Jackson

$41.12

BTL Kim Crawford

$37.38

BTL La Crema

$52.34

BTL Maso Canali

$43.93

BTL Mirassou

$37.38

BTL Pahlmeyer

$61.68

BTL Santa Margherita

$54.21

BTL Souverain

$37.38

BTL St. Michelle

$37.38

BTL White Haven

$45.79

BTL Will Hill

$41.12

GLS Bonanza

$14.02

GLS Buck Shack

$14.00

GLS Caymus

$26.00

GLS Conundrum

$11.21

GLS Davinci

$14.02

GLS Faust

$19.63

GLS Frei Cab

$14.95

GLS Gascon Malbec

$10.28

GLS Hess Mav Cab

$16.00

GLS House Cab

$9.35

GLS House Merlot

$9.35

GLS House Pinot Noir

$9.35

GLS J Vineyards

$13.08

GLS Josh

$10.28

GLS Louis Martini

$13.08

GLS Macmurray

$12.15

GLS Meiomi

$14.02

GLS Norman Shiraz

$11.21

GLS Robert Hall

$11.21

GLS Windemere Cab

$11.00

GLS Windemere PN

$11.00

BTL Abstract

$71.03

BTL Bonanza

$51.40

BTL Buck Shack

$50.00

BTL Caymus

$120.00

BTL Conundrum

$41.12

BTL Davinci

$49.53

BTL Edna Valley

$37.00

BTL Faust

$70.09

BTL Frei Cab

$52.34

BTL Gascon Malbec

$37.38

BTL Gentlemans Collection

$37.00

BTL Hess Mav Cab

$60.00

BTL J Vineyards

$45.79

Btl Josh Cab

$40.00

BTL Louis Martini

$45.79

BTL Macmurray

$44.86

BTL Meiomi

$49.53

BTL Norman Shiraz

$41.12

BTL Palermo Cab

$93.46

BTL Robert Hall

$41.12

BTL Windemere Cab

$40.00

BTL Windemere PN

$40.00

Beer

DFT Bud Lt

$5.84

DFT Fiddlehead

$8.41

DFT Guinness

$9.35

DFT High Limb

$8.41

DFT Lagunitas

$8.41

DFT Little Lobster

$9.35

DFT Mayflower

$8.41

DFT Sam

$8.41

DFT Sluice Juice

$8.41

DFT Stella

$9.35

DFT Wormtown

$8.41

Function Stella

$8.41

BTL Amstel Lt

$6.54

BTL Blue Moon

$7.00

BTL Bud

$6.07

BTL Bud Lt

$6.07

BTL Coors Banquet

$6.07

BTL Coors Lt

$6.07

BTL Corona

$6.54

BTL Heineken

$6.54

BTL Lagunitas NA

$6.54

BTL Lite

$6.07

BTL Sam Adams

$6.54

BTL Ultra

$6.07

CAN Bent Water

$6.07

CAN Bud Light

$5.14

CAN Budweiser

$5.14

CAN Coors Light

$5.14

CAN Corona

$6.07

CAN Downeast

$6.07

CAN Fiddlehead

$9.35

CAN Gameday Seltzer

$6.54

CAN Guinness

$9.35

CAN High Limb

$7.48

CAN High Noon

$7.94

Can Long Drink

$6.54

CAN Mayflower

$9.35

CAN Miller Lt

$5.14

CAN Nantucket

$7.94

CAN Northwoods Coffee Porter

$9.00

CAN Par Tees

$8.41

CAN Sam Seasonal

$6.54

Can Swing Speed

$9.35

CAN Ultra

$5.61

CAN Whale Watcher

$9.35

CAN White Claw

$6.54

NA Beverages

Big Gatorade

$4.67

Bottled Water

$3.04

BTL Soda

$3.27

Chocolate Milk

$4.21

Coffee

$2.57

Cranberry

$3.04

Diet Pepsi

$3.04

Dr Pepper

$3.04

Gatorade

$3.73

Ginger Ale

$3.04

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.04

Iced Coffee

$3.04

Juice

$3.74

Lemonade

$3.04

Milk

$4.21

Pellerino

$4.21

Pepsi

$3.04

Red Bull

$4.67

Root Beer

$3.74

Sierra mist

$3.04

Soda Water

$3.04

Tea

$2.57

Tonic Water

$3.04

Virgin Mary

$4.67

ROLLS

ROLLS

GLUTEN FREE ROLLS

Dessert

Ice Cream

$7.00

Waffle a la Mode

$10.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

SPECIALS

BTL WINDEMERE CHARDNNAY

$40.00

BTL Buck Shack

$50.00

BTL HESS SAUV BLANC

$40.00

de beauregard - ducourt btl

$36.00

de beauregard-ducourt glass

$10.00

FAUST BTL

$75.00

FAUST GLASS

$21.00

GLS WINDEMERE CHARDONNAY

$11.00

GLS Buck Shack

$14.00

GLS HESS SAUV BLANC

$11.00

STEAK SPEC

$39.00

Fradiavlo

$30.00

SWORDFISH SPEC

$32.00

Pumpkin Tini

$15.00

Iberico Pork Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

28 oz Gatorade

$4.67

Coffee Cups

$2.57

Diet Pepsi

$3.28

Gatorade

$3.74

Ginger Ale

$3.28

Ice Tea

$3.28

Lemonade

$3.28

Pepsi

$3.28

Red Bull

$4.21

Water

$2.80

ALCOHOLIC BEV.

Absolut Nips

$8.87

Bent Water

$6.07

Bud

$5.14

Bud Lite

$5.14

Captains

$8.41

Coors Lite

$5.14

Corona Lite

$6.07

Dogfish Cocktails

$5.61

Down East Cider

$6.07

Fiddlehead

$9.35

Game Seltzer

$6.54

Guiness

$9.35

High Limb Cider

$6.07

High Noon

$7.94

Kettle Nips

$9.82

Little Lobster

$10.28

Long Drink

$6.54

Mayflower

$9.35

Miller Lite

$5.14

Nantucket B/L

$7.94

O'Doules

$4.67

Par Tees

$8.41

Pink Whitney

$7.47

Redbull Vodka

$13.08

Sam Seasonal

$5.61

Shoveltown Flyaway

$9.35

Smirnoff Nips

$8.41

Stellwagen IPA

$9.35

Swing Speed

$9.35

Tito

$8.87

Truly Cocktails

$5.61

Ultra

$5.61

White Claw

$6.54

FOOD ITEM

Chips

$1.87

Cookies

$2.80

Crackers

$1.87

Dorito

$2.33

Gatorade Bar

$4.67

Half Sandwich

$4.67

Hot Dog

$4.67

Kind Bar

$3.74

M&Ms

$2.80

Multichip

$2.80

Peanuts

$1.87

Peanuts M&Ms

$2.80

Popcorn

$2.80

Pretz

$1.87

Reeses

$2.80

Snickers

$2.80

Trail Mix

$2.80

Twix

$2.80

RETAIL

Cigars

$20.00

Coffee Drinks

Nutty Irish Coffee

$10.28

Coffee with Liquor

$10.28

Irish Coffee

$10.28

Hot Chocolate with Liquor

$11.21

Spanish Coffee

$10.28

Mexican Coffee

$10.28

Coffee w ith Cognac

$14.02

Coffee w bUCA

$10.28

Limited Menu

Cup Soup

$5.00

Cup Chowder

$5.00

Cup Bisque

$5.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Fast Turkey

$11.00

Fast Tuna

$11.00

Fast Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Lobster Roll

$38.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

54 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

