East Bay Grille - Pinehills 54 Clubhouse Drive
54 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
Plymouth, MA 02360
Starters
Appetizers
Basket of Chips
Calamari
Fried point Judith calamari, sliced peppadews, lemon aioli.
Coconut Shrimp
Fried coconut shrimp, sweet Thai chili sauce.
Duck Poutine
Hand cut french fries, buffalo mozzarella, duck confit, scallions, pan gravy.
Fish Tacos
Fried Cajun Atlantic cod, arugula, salsa. queso fresco, sriracha aioli.
Kobe Meatballs
Wagyu beef meatballs, bucatini pasta, red sauce, crostini, pecorino.
Pretzel
Baked soft pretzel, IPA cheddar fondue.
Quahog
Baked quahog shells, chorizo, Portuguese sweet bread, drawn butter.
Short Rib Sliders
Braised beef short rib, white cheddar, pineapple poblano slaw, Portuguese muffins.
Salads
Burrito Bowl
Braised beef short rib, jasmine rice, shredded lettuce, salsa, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, sriracha aioli, tortilla strips.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.
Garden Salad
Mesclun, English cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, red onion, croutons.
Poke Bowl
Choice of ahi tuna or salmon, arugula, edamame, mango, cucumber, crushed cashews, fried wontons, sesame vinaigrette.
Quinoa Bowl
Red quinoa, arugula, roasted peppers, roasted corn, cucumber, grape tomatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese, poblano avocado ranch dressing.
Salmon Salad
Beet Salad
Mesclun, diced apple, candied pecans, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette.
Wedge Salad
Baby romaine, Applewood smoked blue cheese, bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing, balsamic syrup.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
CHIX SALAD WRAP
Fish Sandwich
Panko encrusted fried cod, toasted bulkie roll, parmesan tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Provolone, American, Cheddar cheese, sourdough, tomato bisque.
Lobster Roll
Sweet chunks of lobster lightly seasoned, grilled roll, cole slaw, house fries.
Pastrami Reuben
Sauteed black pastrami, cole slaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, grilled marble rye.
PH Burger
East Bay's classic burger served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
TUNA WRAP
Turkey Club
Thinly sliced turkey, cranberry mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted sourdough.
TURKEY WRAP
Tuscan Chicken
Veggie Burger
Wagyu Burger
Char-grilled hand packed Wagyu ground beef, Boursin cheese, toasted brioche roll, choice of side.
Entrees
Chicken & Shrimp
Sliced grilled chicken breast, sauteed shrimp, fresh Gemelli pasta, baby spinach, smoked prosciutto, roasted poblano parmesan sauce.
Cod
Baked Atlantic cod, seasoned crumbs, rice pilaf, grilled broccolini.
Filet Burrata
Fish & Chips
Fresh cod battered and fried golden brown, house fries, cole slaw.
Fried Chicken
Macaroni & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, Vermont cheddar, Bechamel sauce, baked en casserole with seasoned crumbs.
Salmon Dinner
Scallop and Lobster Gnocchi
Steak Tips
Veal Chop
Grilled Pizza
Blanc Pizza
Prosciutto, baby bella mushroom, caramelized onion, arugula, parmesan truffle cream sauce.
Duck Flatbread
Duck confit, truffle cream, sliced apple, crushed walnut, arugula.
Formaggi Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, fresh basil.
Meaty Pizza
Pepperoni, Applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage, bell pepper, red sauce, mozzarella.
North End
Sliced meatball, basil pesto, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella.
Scallop & Bacon Pizza
Seared sea scallops, Applewood smoked bacon, scallions, red sauce, mozzarella.
Fast Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Asparagus
Side Broccolini
Side Brussel w/ Bacon
Side Caesar Salad
Side Cole Slaw
Side Fries
Side House Salad
Side Jasmine Rice
Side Mac and Cheese
Side Mashed Pot
Side of Hippy Carrots
Side of Tots
Side of Waffle Fries
Side Rice pilaf
Side Shitake Mush Risotto
Side Spinach
Side Sweet Fries
Side Truffle Fries
Side Onion Rings
Entrees
A La Carte Salmon
A La Carte Scallops
Burrata Pasta
Chicken & Shrimp
Sliced grilled chicken breast, sauteed shrimp, fresh Gemelli pasta, baby spinach, smoked prosciutto, roasted poblano parmesan sauce.
Cod
Baked Atlantic cod, seasoned crumbs, rice pilaf, grilled broccolini.
COOK INSTRUCTIONS
Dinner Tips
Bourbon marinated sirloin tips, green beans, choice of side.
Duck Breast
Pan roasted duck breast served "medium rare", bourbon peach glaze, walnut dust, brie & chive risotto, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon.
Filet Burrata
Char grilled 8 oz tenderloin steak, black garlic truffle, butter, whipped potato, roasted hippie carrots.
Fish & Chips
Fresh cod battered and fried golden brown, house fries, cole slaw.
Fried Chicken
Herb seasoned fried chicken breast, hot honey, mac n cheese, pineapple poblano slaw.
GLUTEN FREE ROLLS
Halibut
Grill blackened swordfish steak, puttanesca sauce, basil pecorino risotto, grilled broccolini.
Macaroni & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, Vermont cheddar, Bechamel sauce, baked en casserole with seasoned crumbs.
Ribeye
Char grilled 14 oz grass fed ribeye steak, demi glace, hand cut parmesan truffle fries, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon.
ROLLS
Salmon Dinner
Korean BBQ rubbed Atlantic salmon fillet, avocado lime creme, shrimp fried rice, confetti squash.
Seafood Stew
Seared sea scallops, lobster meat, shrimp cod, tomatoes, shallots, chives, saffron jus, jasmine rice, crostini.
Veal Chop
Char grilled 14 oz bone in rib chop, portabella mushroom ragout, yukon and pork belly hash, grilled broccolini.
Sandwiches
PH Burger
East Bay's classic burger served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Wagyu Burger
Char-grilled hand packed Wagyu ground beef, Boursin cheese, toasted brioche roll, choice of side.
Lobster Roll
Sweet chunks of lobster lightly seasoned, grilled roll, cole slaw, house fries.
Veggie Burger
Grilled Pizza
Blanc Pizza
Prosciutto, baby bella mushroom, caramelized onion, arugula, parmesan truffle cream sauce.
Duck Flatbread
Duck confit, truffle cream, sliced apple, crushed walnut, arugula.
Formaggi Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, fresh basil.
Meaty Pizza
Pepperoni, Applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage, bell pepper, red sauce, mozzarella.
North End
Sliced meatball, basil pesto, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella.
Pepperoni Pizza
Plain Cheese Pizza
Scallop & Bacon Pizza
Seared sea scallops, Applewood smoked bacon, scallions, red sauce, mozzarella.
Kids Menu
Sides
Jasmine Rice
Rice Pilaf
Side Asparagus
Side Broccolini
Side Brussel w/ Bacon
Side Caesar Salad
Side cole slaw
Side Fries
Side House Chips
Side House Salad
Side Mashed
Side Parm Risotto
Side Ring
Side Shitake Mush Risotto
Side Spinach
Side Sprouts No Bacon
Side Sweet Fries
Side Tots
Side Truff Fries
Side Waffle Fries
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Ruby
Belvedere
Deep Eddy
Game Day
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose OJ
Grey Goose Pear
Ketel One
Pink Whitney
Prarie
Soli Vanil
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli Orange
Stoli Razz
Stoli Straw
Svedka
Sweet Tea Vodka
Titos
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Gin Mare
Grey Whale
Bacardi
Capt Morgan
Cruzan
Diplimatico
Goslings
Malibu
Mount Gay
Myers
Rumhaven
21 Seeds
Casa Repo
Casamigos
Cuervo 1800
Dobel Tequila
Don Julio
Herradura
Herradura Anejo
Jose Cuervo
Patron
Patron Anejo
Tres Tequila
Uno Tequila
Avion Tequila
Blantons
Breckenridge
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
CC
Crown Royal
Green Spot
Jack Daniels
Jamo
Jefferson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pendleton Rye
Penelope
Putnam
Red Breast
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch
Segrams 7
Skrewball
VO
Woodford Reserve
Chivas
Dewars
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie
Glenmorangie 15 year
Johhny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Mccallan
Redemption
SoCo
Aperol
B and B
Baileys
Blackberry Brandy
Brandy
Campari
Chambord
Coffee with
Dissarono
Drambuie
Fireball
Frangelico
Gran Marnier
Hennesy
Hennesy VSOP
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Mccguillicuddy
Midori
Peachtree
Port
Remy Martin
Sambuca
Tia Maria
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
B52
Black Russian
Dark 'N Stormy
ESSPRESSO MARTINI
Grape Crush
Green Tea shots
Kamikazee
LI Iced Tea
Mudslide
Negroni
Pearl Harbor
Planter Punch
Rusty Nail
Aperol Spritz
Sex on the Beach
Toasted Almond
Specialty Cocktails
Bourbon Smash
Britt's Lime Rickey
EBG Old Fashioned
French Martini
Kelli's Lemonade
STOLI STRAWBERRY AND RAZBERI, BLUEBERRY PUREE, LEMONADE
Light and Stormy
Pineapple Upsidedown
Pinehill's Painkiller
BACARDI, CREAM OF COCONUT, PINEAPPLE, OJ, MEYER’S RUM FLOAT, NUTMEG
Britt's Lime Rickey
STOLI RAZ, SQUEEZED LIME, RASPBERRY PUREE, SIERRA MIST
RED Sangria
HOUSE RECIPE RED OR WHITE
Sandbagger
Spicy Skinny Margarita
Tee Time Transfusion
Transfusion
White Sangria
Bog Water
Seasonal Sangria
Black Widow
Pumpkin Cream Martini
Harvest Margarita
Wine
GLS La Marca (Split)
Vueve 1/2 btl
BTL La Marca
BTL Veuve Clicquot
GLS Accomplice
GLS Fleur De Mer
GLS Rosehaven
BTL Accomplice
BTL Fleur De Mer
BTL Rosehaven
GLS Beringer WZ
GLS BREAD AND BUTTER
GLS Cave de Lugny
GLS Charales Krug
GLS Chateau St. Michelle
GLS Clos du Bois
GLS Ecco
GLS Frei Chard
GLS Hess Sauv Blanc
GLS House Chard
GLS House PG
GLS Kendal Jackson
GLS Kim Crawford
GLS La Crema
GLS Maso Canali
GLS Mimosa
GLS Mirassou
GLS Oyster Bay
GLS Santa Margherita
GLS Souverain
GLS White Haven
GLS Will Hill
BTL "Jayson" Pahlmeyer
BTL Beringer WZ
BTL BREAD AND BUTTER
BTL Cave de Lugny
BTL Charles Krug
BTL Clos du Bois
BTL Ecco
BTL Frei Chard
BTL Hess Sauv Blanc
BTL Kendal Jackson
BTL Kim Crawford
BTL La Crema
BTL Maso Canali
BTL Mirassou
BTL Pahlmeyer
BTL Santa Margherita
BTL Souverain
BTL St. Michelle
BTL White Haven
BTL Will Hill
GLS Bonanza
GLS Buck Shack
GLS Caymus
GLS Conundrum
GLS Davinci
GLS Faust
GLS Frei Cab
GLS Gascon Malbec
GLS Hess Mav Cab
GLS House Cab
GLS House Merlot
GLS House Pinot Noir
GLS J Vineyards
GLS Josh
GLS Louis Martini
GLS Macmurray
GLS Meiomi
GLS Norman Shiraz
GLS Robert Hall
GLS Windemere Cab
GLS Windemere PN
BTL Abstract
BTL Bonanza
BTL Buck Shack
BTL Caymus
BTL Conundrum
BTL Davinci
BTL Edna Valley
BTL Faust
BTL Frei Cab
BTL Gascon Malbec
BTL Gentlemans Collection
BTL Hess Mav Cab
BTL J Vineyards
Btl Josh Cab
BTL Louis Martini
BTL Macmurray
BTL Meiomi
BTL Norman Shiraz
BTL Palermo Cab
BTL Robert Hall
BTL Windemere Cab
BTL Windemere PN
Beer
DFT Bud Lt
DFT Fiddlehead
DFT Guinness
DFT High Limb
DFT Lagunitas
DFT Little Lobster
DFT Mayflower
DFT Sam
DFT Sluice Juice
DFT Stella
DFT Wormtown
Function Stella
BTL Amstel Lt
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Bud
BTL Bud Lt
BTL Coors Banquet
BTL Coors Lt
BTL Corona
BTL Heineken
BTL Lagunitas NA
BTL Lite
BTL Sam Adams
BTL Ultra
CAN Bent Water
CAN Bud Light
CAN Budweiser
CAN Coors Light
CAN Corona
CAN Downeast
CAN Fiddlehead
CAN Gameday Seltzer
CAN Guinness
CAN High Limb
CAN High Noon
Can Long Drink
CAN Mayflower
CAN Miller Lt
CAN Nantucket
CAN Northwoods Coffee Porter
CAN Par Tees
CAN Sam Seasonal
Can Swing Speed
CAN Ultra
CAN Whale Watcher
CAN White Claw
NA Beverages
Big Gatorade
Bottled Water
BTL Soda
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Gatorade
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
ICE TEA
Iced Coffee
Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Pellerino
Pepsi
Red Bull
Root Beer
Sierra mist
Soda Water
Tea
Tonic Water
Virgin Mary
SPECIALS
BTL WINDEMERE CHARDNNAY
BTL Buck Shack
BTL HESS SAUV BLANC
de beauregard - ducourt btl
de beauregard-ducourt glass
FAUST BTL
FAUST GLASS
GLS WINDEMERE CHARDONNAY
GLS Buck Shack
GLS HESS SAUV BLANC
STEAK SPEC
Fradiavlo
SWORDFISH SPEC
Pumpkin Tini
Iberico Pork Tacos
N/A BEVERAGES
ALCOHOLIC BEV.
Absolut Nips
Bent Water
Bud
Bud Lite
Captains
Coors Lite
Corona Lite
Dogfish Cocktails
Down East Cider
Fiddlehead
Game Seltzer
Guiness
High Limb Cider
High Noon
Kettle Nips
Little Lobster
Long Drink
Mayflower
Miller Lite
Nantucket B/L
O'Doules
Par Tees
Pink Whitney
Redbull Vodka
Sam Seasonal
Shoveltown Flyaway
Smirnoff Nips
Stellwagen IPA
Swing Speed
Tito
Truly Cocktails
Ultra
White Claw
FOOD ITEM
RETAIL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
