Easy Does It

2354 N MILWAUKEE

CHICAGO, IL 60647

EDI TOTE BAGS

EDI Tote Bag

EDI Tote Bag

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bottle Shop, Patio & Bar in Logan Square - Taking It Easy Since 2020

2354 N MILWAUKEE, CHICAGO, IL 60647

