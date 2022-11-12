Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Easy Thai Easy Go

249 Reviews

$$

6707 Tyee Dr NW

Gig Habor, WA 98332

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

33. Pad Thai
01. Fresh Spring Rolls
34. Pad See-ew

Appetizers

01. Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.49

Green leaf lettuce, cilantro, cucumber, chicken and shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with Thai peanut sauce. (2 pieces)

02. Deep Fried Spring Rolls

$7.49

Spring roll wrapper filled with glass noodles, cabbage and carrot. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (5 pieces)

03. Crab Wonton

$8.99

Deep fried wonton stuffed with imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (7 pieces)

04. Chicken Satay

$10.49

Chicken marinated with coconut milk, Thai herbs and spices. Served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (4 pieces)

05. Golden Tofu

$8.99

Large triangles of tofu, deep fried until golden. Served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (6 pieces)

06. Crispy Calamari

$9.99

Deep fried calamari. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (6oz portion)

07. Tempura Prawns

$9.99

Light and crispy tempura coated prawns. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (6 pieces)

08. EasyThai Kitchen Sampler

$15.99

Chicken Satay (3 pcs), Crab Wonton (3 pcs), Deep Fried Spring Rolls (3 pcs) and Golden Tofu (3 pcs). Served with Thai peanut sauce, Thai sweet and sour plum sauce and cucumber salad.

A1. Gyoza

$7.49

Crispy fried, pork and vegetable filled potstickers. (7 pieces)

Salads

09. Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$13.99Out of stock

Green papaya with shrimp, carrots, green beans, tomatoes and crushed peanut. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.

10. Glass Noodle Salad

$13.99

Glass noodles with shrimp and carrots, green onion, red onion and tomatoes. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.

11. Beef Thai Salad (Yum Nuea)

$13.99

Grilled beef with red onion, green onion, cucumber and tomatoes. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.

12. Thai Laap Salad

$12.49

Ground meat with red onion, green onion and toasted rice powder. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce. Choice of meat: chicken, pork or beef(+$1)

13. Shrimp with Lemongrass Salad

$13.99

Steamed shrimp with lemongrass, mango, cucumber, red onion, green onion and tomatoes. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.

14. Squid with Lemongrass Salad

$13.99

Steamed squid with lemongrass, mango, cucumber, red onion, green onion and tomatoes. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.

15. Thai Salad

$12.49

Steamed chicken and hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, cashew nut and crispy egg noodles with Thai peanut sauce dressing.

Soups

16. Tom Yum (S)

$8.99

Thai style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, red onion, green onion, cilantro and mushrooms. 16oz

16. Tom Yum (L)

$11.99

Thai style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, red onion, green onion, cilantro and mushrooms. 32oz

17. Tom Kha (S)

$9.49

Thai style coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, red onion, green onion, cilantro and mushrooms. 16oz

17. Tom Kha (L)

$12.99

Thai style coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, red onion, green onion, cilantro and mushrooms. 32oz

18. Glass Noodle Soup (S)

$8.99

Glass noodles, green onion, napa cabbage, carrot and white onion. 16oz

18. Glass Noodle Soup (L)

$11.99

Glass noodles, green onion, napa cabbage, carrot and white onion. 32oz

19. Wonton Soup (S)

$8.99

Clear soup with ground chicken and shrimp stuffed won tons, BBQ pork, napa cabbage, green onion and cilantro. 16oz

19. Wonton Soup (L)

$11.99

Clear soup with ground chicken and shrimp stuffed won tons, BBQ pork, napa cabbage, green onion and cilantro. 32oz

20. Egg Noodles with Wonton Soup (S)

$9.49

Clear soup with ground chicken and shrimp stuffed won tons, egg noodles, BBQ pork, napa cabbage, green onions and cilantro. 16oz

20. Egg Noodles with Wonton Soup (L)

$12.99

Clear soup with ground chicken and shrimp stuffed won tons, egg noodles, BBQ pork, napa cabbage, green onions and cilantro. 32oz

21. Thai Noodle Soup (S)

$8.99

Clear soup with rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro. 16oz

21. Thai Noodle Soup (L)

$11.99

Clear soup with rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro. 32oz

Entrees

22. Garlic Delight

$12.49

Choice of meat, carrots, cabbage and broccoli, stir fried with garlic sauce.

23. Golden Cashew Nuts

$12.49

Choice of meat, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, water chestnuts, broccoli, carrots, celery and cashews, stir fried with chili sauce.

24. Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$12.49

Choice of meat, broccoli and white onion, stir fried with oyster sauce.

25. Pad Prig Khing

$12.49

Choice of meat, green beans, white onion and bell peppers, stir fried with chili sauce.

26. Thai Orange Sauce

$12.49

Choice of meat, broccoli, carrots, celery, white onion and bell pepper, stir fried with Thai orange sauce.

27. Ginger Delight

$12.49

Choice of meat, ginger, mushrooms, bell pepper, white onion, baby corn, carrots and green onions, stir fried with ginger sauce.

28. Spicy Basil

$12.49

Choice of meat, white onion, mushroom, bell pepper, bamboo shoots and Thai basil, stir fried with chili sauce.

29. Sweet and Sour Stir Fry

$12.49

Choice of meat, cucumber, pineapple, white onion and bell pepper, stir fried with sweet and sour sauce.

30. Kee Mao Stir Fry

$12.49

Choice of meat, bamboo shoots, zucchini, mushroom, bell pepper, carrots and Thai basil stir fried with chili sauce.

31. Pad Ped

$12.49

Choice of meat, green beans, bell pepper, white onion, Thai basil and coconut milk, stir fried with chili sauce.

32. Swimming Rama

$12.49

Choice of meat, broccoli and spinach topped with Thai peanut sauce.

Noodles

33. Pad Thai

$12.99

Choice of meat, rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onions and crushed peanut, stir fried with a tamarind Pad Thai sauce.

34. Pad See-ew

$12.99

Choice of meat, wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli and carrots, stir fried with Thai soy sauce.

35. Drunken Noodles

$12.99

Choice of meat, wide rice noodles, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, bell pepper, zucchini, and Thai basil stir fried with Thai chili sauce.

36. Rama Noodles

$12.99

Choice of meat, wide rice noodles and broccoli, topped with Thai peanut sauce.

37. Rad Na

$12.99

Choice of meat, wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, carrots and soybean paste in a Thai soy sauce gravy.

38. Crispy Noodle Rad Na

$13.99

Choice of meat, crispy noodles, eggs, asparagus, bamboo shoots and carrots in a Thai soy sauce gravy.

Curry

39. Green Curry

$12.99

Choice of meat, green beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk and Thai basil with green curry paste.

40. Red Curry

$12.99

Choice of meat, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk and Thai basil with red curry paste.

41. Massaman Curry

$12.99

Choice of meat, potatoes, white onion, peanuts and coconut milk with massaman curry paste.

42. Yellow Curry

$12.99

Choice of meat, potatoes, tomatoes, white onion and coconut milk with yellow curry paste.

43. Panang Curry

$12.99

Choice of meat, bell pepper, green beans, Thai basil and coconut milk with panang curry paste.

Fried Rice

44. Thai Fried Rice

$12.99

Steamed jasmine rice, egg, white onion, tomatoes and Chinese broccoli, stir fried with Thai style soy sauce.

45. Pineapple Fried Rice/Shrimp

$14.99

Steamed jasmine rice, pineapple, egg, green onion, white onion, tomatoes, celery and shrimp, stir fried with Thai style soy sauce.

Dessert

46. Sweet Black Sticky Rice with Coconut Cream

$8.99

47. Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango (seasonal)

$10.99Out of stock

48. Mango Sticky Rice Rolls

$8.99Out of stock

Sweet sticky rice with coconut milk and mango chunks rolled in a crispy wrapper and fried. Topped with sweet condensed milk. (3 rolls)

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.00+

White Rice 16oz

Brown Rice

$2.50+

Mix of Brown and Red Jasmine rice 16oz

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Thai Sticky Rice

Steamed Vegetables (mixed)

$6.00

Mix of steamed veggies

Cucumber Salad

$2.50+

Peanut Sauce

$2.50

House made Peanut Sauce 4oz

Nam Jim Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Sour Plum Sauce

$0.50

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Soft Drink (bottle)

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, root beer

Water Bottle

$1.00

Daily Special

Khao Soi

$13.99Out of stock

Northern Thailand Special. Egg noodles in Curry sauce with slow cooked Chicken Drumstick. 2 star only

Gang Oom Moo

$15.99Out of stock

Northern Thai style slow cooked pork rib curry. Spicy - 3 star only

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Habor, WA 98332

Directions

Gallery
Easy Thai Easy Go image
Banner pic
Easy Thai Easy Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bai Tong Thai - Tukwila
orange star4.3 • 5,998
16876 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Thai Ginger Pacific Place
orange starNo Reviews
600 Pine Street Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
408 Broadway East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gig Habor

Blazing Onion Burgers - Gig Harbor
orange star4.2 • 3,735
4701 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Brix 25° - Gig Harbor, WA
orange star4.7 • 2,089
3315 Harborview Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor
orange star4.3 • 560
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse - Gig Harbor, WA
orange star4.4 • 335
7707 Pioneer Way Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Lunchbox Laboratory - Gig Harbor
orange star5.0 • 161
4901 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Gig Harbor
orange star4.4 • 83
4628 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gig Habor
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston