Restaurant header imageView gallery

EAT 1371 Andre St

review star

No reviews yet

1371 Andre St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beer

Can Seltzer

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Pacifico

$3.50

Tecate

$4.50

Union

$5.25

Tecate 16oz

$4.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Untitled Art Seltzer

$5.50

Secret Machine

$12.00

Draft Beer

Crooked Crab

$7.00

DOS XX

$6.50

Guinness

$6.50

Heavy Seas

$6.50

Kronenburg 1664

$7.00

Lagunitas

$6.50

Modelo

$6.50

SAPPORO

$6.50

Union

$6.00

Rotate

$7.00

Industry Draught

$5.00

Happy Hour Draught

$5.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay

$7.50

Gin Mare

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Mt Gay

$7.50

Signature Cocktails

House Margarita

$7.00

Paloma

$10.00

Mule

$8.00

Mezgroni

$11.00

Crush

$8.00

Bombs

$7.00

Infused Tequila

$7.00

Eat Ranch Water

$7.00

Gm Floater

$3.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Infused Margarita

$8.00

Specials

Happy Hour Beer

$5.00

Happy Hour Margarita

$5.00

Happy Hour Shot

$5.00

Industry

$5.00

Tequila

Arette Anejo

$15.00

Calrosa

$13.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

El Tesoro

$15.00

Espolon Anejo

$9.00

Heradura Ultra Anejo

$12.00

Alipus

$18.00

Banhez

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Derrumbes

$7.00

Gracias Dios

$8.00

Los Siete Misterios

$8.50

Macurichos

$15.00

Santo Mezquila

$15.00

Topo Ranch Water

$2.00

Wahaka Jovan

$7.50

Wahaka Repo

$8.50

Vago

$10.00

Altos Rep

$8.00

Arette Rep

$6.50

Campo Bravo Rep

$6.00

Casamigos Rep

$11.00

Chamucos

$11.00

Don Julio Rep

$13.00

El Tequileno

$7.50

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional

$7.00

La Gritona Rep

$8.50

Milagro Rep

$8.00

Santo Rep

$13.00

Tequilla Ocho Rep

$12.00

Topo Ranch Water

$2.00

Tres Agaves Rep

$8.50

1800 Cristalino

$9.00

1800 Cuervo

$7.00

Altos

$7.00

Arette

$6.00

Bribon

$6.00

Campo Bravo

$6.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Dobel

$7.50

Dobel Diamante

$9.50

Don Julio

$9.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

El Tequileno

$7.00

Espolon

$9.00

Herradura

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Libelula

$8.00

Partida

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

Santo

$11.00

Tequlla Ocho

$10.00

Topo Ranch Water

$2.00

Tres Agaves

$6.50

Mijenta

$9.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Dobel 50

$25.00

Avion 44

$27.00

Cincoro

$25.00

Komos

$21.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Three Olives

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Western Son

$6.00

Whiskey

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Four Roses Yelliow

$7.50

Four Roses Single

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Toki

$7.50

Balvenie 14

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$6.50

Iwai 45

$7.50

Akashi

$9.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Cordials

Fernet

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Rumple

$7.00

Schnapps

$6.00

Flavored Whiskey

$6.00

Baileys

$7.50

Negra Coffee Liq

$6.50

Sambuca

$7.50

Kahlúa

$7.00

Wine

Red

$7.00

White

$7.00

Sake

Little Sumo

$9.00

Starters

Chifrijos

$10.00

House Nachos #1

$10.00

House Nachos #2

$10.00

Grilled Wings

$14.00

Chicken Karate

$11.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Chorizo & Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$12.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$7.00

Poke Tostada

$15.00

Eggrolls

Chicken Cheese Steak Eggrolls

$10.00

Vegetable Eggrolls

$9.00Out of stock

Meatball Parm

$10.00Out of stock

Stuffed Jalapeno

$10.00

Chorizo & Potato

$8.00

Tacos

Portabello & Tofu Tacos

$10.00

Tequila-Lime Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Chorizo Sweet Potato Tacos

$10.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.00

Taco Truck Chicken Tacos

$10.00

El American

$10.00

Chicken

$10.00

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

Seared Tuni

$13.00

Especial Burrito

$12.00

Salads & Bowls

Taco Bowl

$12.00

Daily Rice Bowl

$12.00

Sushi Bowl

$15.00

Sides

Side Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Charred Beans

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Guac

$4.00

Salsa

$3.00

Pico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1371 Andre St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Limits Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1700 E Fort Ave Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Hull Street Blues Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1222 Hull St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
The Last Penny - 1401 Decatur St
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Decatur St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Serenity Wine Bar
orange star4.9 • 240
1121 Hull St Baltimore City, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Barracudas Locust Point Tavern - 410-685-2832 - 1230 E Fort Ave - Baltimore, MD 21230
orange star4.3 • 482
1230 E Fort Ave Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Barracudas Locust Point Tavern - 1230 East Fort Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1230 East Fort Avenue Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston