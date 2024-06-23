This restaurant does not have any images
Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Lebanese
Eat A pita
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
At Eat'A'Pita we believe in bringing people together through the universal language of food. From the crispy crunch of falafel to the savory goodness of shawarma, we've got something for every craving.
701 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80220