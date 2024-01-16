This restaurant does not have any images
Mediterranean
Eat A Pita
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:15 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Eat A Pita Kosher Israeli Grill. Join us for great Israeli-style Food! Hungry? Order now for Pickup or Delivery.
Location
116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood, NJ 08701