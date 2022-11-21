Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Eat Brgz
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Handcrafted mix-in burgers accompanied with delicious sides and beverages (shakes, soft drinks, and beer).
Location
250 7th St. SE, Washington, DC 20003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Washington
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant