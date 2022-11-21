Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Eat Brgz

review star

No reviews yet

250 7th St. SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Fries (Regular)
Plain Burger
BYO Burger

Burgers

Basic Bacon BRG

Basic Bacon BRG

$14.00

Beef Patty Infused with Diced Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Pickle Relish, Basic Seasoning On Top: Thick-cut Maple Candied Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Brgz Sauce

Mexico City (New)

Mexico City (New)

$13.00

Beef Patty Infused with Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Jalapeños, Bell Pepper Medley, Fresh Cilantro, Taco & Hot Seasoning On Top: Fresh Avocado, Pepper Jack, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce

Korean (New)

Korean (New)

$12.00

Beef Patty Infused with Toasted Sesame Seeds, Fresh Garlic, Scallions, Fresh Cilantro, Korean Seasoning On Top: Diced Kimchi, Pickled Cucumber, Cilantro, Gochujang Sauce

Memphis BBQ (New)

Memphis BBQ (New)

$11.00

Beef Patty Infused with Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Seasoning On Top: Crispy Fried Onion Strings, Cheddar, Pickled Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, House BBQ Sauce

Caprese (New)

Caprese (New)

$12.00

Chicken Patty Infused with Fresh Mozzarella, Nut-free Pesto, Diced Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers On Top: Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Fresh Basil Leaves, Tomato

The Greek (New)

The Greek (New)

$12.00

Chicken Patty Infused with Feta, Tapenade, Lemon Zest, Fresh Dill, Garlic, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes On Top: Sliced Red Onion, Arugula, Fresh Dill, Tzatziki

Buffalo (New)

Buffalo (New)

$11.00

Chicken patty Infused with Blue Cheese, Diced Carrots, Scallions, Buffalo Seasoning On Top: Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Celery Sticks, Ranch, Franks Hot Sauce

Vegan Memphis BBQ

Vegan Memphis BBQ

$12.00

Impossible Burger Patty Infused with Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Vegan Cheddar, and BBQ Seasoning On Top: Crispy Fried Onion Strings, Vegan Cheddar, Pickled Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, House BBQ Sauce

Vegan Korean

Vegan Korean

$13.00

Impossible Burger Patty Infused with Toasted Sesame Seeds, Fresh Garlic, Scallions, Fresh Cilantro, Korean Seasoning On Top: Diced Kimchi | Pickled Cucumber | Cilantro| Gochujang Sauce

Classic Single

Classic Single

$9.00

One lightly seasoned beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce tomato and raw red onion.

Classic Double

Classic Double

$13.00

Two lightly seasoned beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce tomato and raw red onion.

Classic Triple

Classic Triple

$17.00

Three lightly seasoned beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce tomato and raw red onion.

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Baby Arugula/Lettuce, Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Pine nuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mexico City Salad

Mexico City Salad

$9.00

Baby Kale/ Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pepper Jack, Tortilla Chips, CJ Sauce

The Greek Salad

The Greek Salad

$9.00

Baby Kale/Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tzatziki Sauce

Build Your Own

BYO Burger

$9.95

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries (Small)

Fresh Cut Fries (Small)

$3.25
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.00
Fresh Cut Fries (Regular)

Fresh Cut Fries (Regular)

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries (Lunch Special)

$1.00

Shareables

Mumbo Chicken Bites

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$9.00

Capital Hot Chicken Bites

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Plain Burger

$8.00

Traditional burger.

Plain Cheeseburger

$8.50

Traditional burger with aged cheddar cheese (mixed in)

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Side Sauces

Cup of Queso

Cup of Queso

$3.00
Brgz Sauce

Brgz Sauce

$1.00
House BBQ

House BBQ

$1.00
Spicy Ranch

Spicy Ranch

$1.00
Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$1.00
CJ Sauce (Cilantro Jalapeno)

CJ Sauce (Cilantro Jalapeno)

$1.00
Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$1.00
Fire Sauce (Hot!)

Fire Sauce (Hot!)

$1.00
Mango Chutney

Mango Chutney

$1.00

Heinz Ketchup Packet

Mustard Packet

Mayo Packet

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$7.00
Hershey’s Chocolate Shake

Hershey’s Chocolate Shake

$7.00
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$7.00
Oreo Cookies & Cream

Oreo Cookies & Cream

$7.00

Funfetti Shake

$7.00
Mango w/ Tajin

Mango w/ Tajin

$8.50
Lemon with Almond Biscotti

Lemon with Almond Biscotti

$8.50
Espresso w/ Toasted Coconut

Espresso w/ Toasted Coconut

$8.50
Salted Caramel w/ Crushed Pretzel

Salted Caramel w/ Crushed Pretzel

$8.50

Kids Vanilla Shake

$4.50

Kids Chocolate Shake

$4.50

Kids Strawberry Shake

$4.50

Kids Oreo Shake

$4.50

Kids Funfetti

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Coke a Cola

$3.50
Maine Root: Blueberry Soda

Maine Root: Blueberry Soda

$3.50
Maine Root: Ginger Brew

Maine Root: Ginger Brew

$3.50
Maine Root: Root Beer

Maine Root: Root Beer

$3.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50
LaCroix Lemon Sparkling Water

LaCroix Lemon Sparkling Water

$3.50
LaCroix Cran Raspberry Sparkling Water

LaCroix Cran Raspberry Sparkling Water

$3.50
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50
Kids Milk (1%)

Kids Milk (1%)

$2.75

Liquor, Beer, Wine

Bud Light 16oz Bottle

Bud Light 16oz Bottle

$6.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Land Shark

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Bud Light Bucket

$30.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$35.00

Corona Bucket

$35.00

Landshark Bucket

$35.00

Yuengling Bucket

$35.00

High Noon

$8.00

High Noon Bucket

$40.00

Port City Porter

$8.00

Aslin Old Town Lager

$8.00

City State

$8.00

Denizens Juicy

$8.00

Manor Hill Citra

$8.00

Port City Porter Bucket

$40.00

Aslin Old Town Lager Bucket

$40.00

City State Bucket Hazy

$40.00

Manor Hill Citra Ipa Bucket

$40.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Red Bottle

$40.00

White Bottle

$40.00

Rose Bottle

$40.00

Bubbly

$40.00

Glass of White

$10.00

Glass of Red

$10.00

Glass of Rose

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted mix-in burgers accompanied with delicious sides and beverages (shakes, soft drinks, and beer).

Website

Location

250 7th St. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Eat Brgz image
Eat Brgz image
Eat Brgz image
Eat Brgz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.4 • 1,166
120 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill
orange starNo Reviews
701 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Sticky Fingers Diner
orange star4.0 • 1,387
406 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Buffalo & Bergen
orange star4.5 • 48
240 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Art and Soul
orange star3.9 • 2,656
415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Atlas Brew Works Half Street - Curbside Pickup Orders
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Half Street SE suite 120 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Bistro Cacao
orange star4.5 • 5,304
316 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sushi Hachi - Washington DC
orange star4.7 • 2,530
735 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Le Bon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,117
210 2ND ST SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,021
423 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
orange star4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
La Collina
orange star4.5 • 299
747 C Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston